PAR Technology Q1: Showcasing Stronger Business Fundamentals

Investment Thesis

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is poised to dominate the restaurant industry's enterprise segment with little competition. The acquisition of Burger King, its largest client to date, not only strengthens its market leadership but also is expected to attract more tier-1 customers to adopt its solution, Brink. Furthermore, recent major acquisitions like TASK and Stuzo have expanded PAR into new verticals, providing a broader runway for growth. Notably, management has demonstrated progress towards profitability, with operating losses consistently improving over the past quarters.

Overall Thoughts on 1Q24 Result

On May 9, 2024, shortly after PAR released its 1Q24 result, the stock price declined by 8%, followed by a recovery. In my opinion, this decline likely stemmed from market's concern over the huge uptick in operating losses during the quarter, potentially signaling a prolonged path to profitability for PAR. Soon, the market figured that this was not a concern as this was caused by the one-time increase in operating expenses related to the rollout of Burger King, and Wendy. Moreover, PAR continued to grow its total number of active sites, and coupled with ongoing expansion in ARPU, this contributed to the sequential increase in ARR observed in 1Q24. These underscore PAR's dominance in the enterprise segment, and that its market share continues to grow. Excluding the one-time expenses, operating losses would have actually improved. However, despite management's clarification over PAR's significant rise in operating losses, there still seemed to be a misconception among investors based on the comments I've read on Seeking Alpha, criticizing PAR's profitability. Henceforth, this article also intends to address this providing a more detailed analysis, hoping to provide readers with a clearer picture. In the same quarter, Stuzo's financials were also consolidated into PAR's financials for the first time, in which it contributed a material ARR of $41 million.

Since my coverage back in Apr 2024, I have made certain changes to my valuation due to a few reasons, which I will discuss in more detail later. This has led to higher revenue projections for FY25, in which my valuation now implies a 7.8% upside in valuation, at this point of writing.

In short, my analysis tells me not only is my thesis of PAR intact, but also its business fundamentals are getting stronger, as evident by growth across active sites growth and improving losses. My valuation also suggests that PAR is trading at a reasonable valuation; therefore, I'm maintaining my "buy" rating.

Thoughts on 1Q24 Results

1) Engagement Cloud (Punchh, MENU, and Stuzo)

Engagement Cloud ARR Engagement Cloud Number of Active Sites Engagement Cloud ARR Per Site

In 1Q24, organic ARR for the engagement cloud (comprising ARR from Punchh and MENU) surged by 3.8% QOQ, marking an acceleration from the 2.6% QOQ growth in 4Q23. This growth was primarily driven by MENU's addition of 1.2K new active sites during the quarter, coupled with an expansion in ARPU from $901 in 4Q23 to $919 in 1Q24, representing a 2% increase. However, the addition of 1.2K new active sites is a decline from the 2.7K observed in 4Q23. Additionally, this suggests that Punchh did not add any new active sites in the quarter, despite management's expectation of Punchh being a strong profit contributor to PAR. This raises slight concerns, especially considering the addition of 2.7K active sites in 4Q23. Monitoring this trend moving forward will be critical, and I'm slightly surprised that no analysts have brought up this in the 1Q24 earnings call.

2) Operator Solution (Brink, ParPay, PAR Payment Services & Data Central):

Operator Solution ARR

Note that as of this quarter, PAR's Data Central product is reported as part of its operator solution segment. In 1Q24, PAR achieved a 38.9% YOY growth, bringing its ARR to $78.5 million for the quarter. This represents a 7.4% increase from 4Q23, driven by the addition of 4,600 new Brink locations since 1Q23, as well as an expansion of ARPU, which rose by 15.3% from $2,522 in 1Q23 to $2,907 this quarter. Specifically, ARPU growth was fueled by higher-value deals, API monetization, price increases, and the launch of PAR Payment Services. It's important to note that this growth is not driven by Burger King and Wendy's. During the 1Q24 earnings call, CEO Savneet Singh sounded confident in executing the 2-year rollout with Burger King and expects this to propel PAR's revenue growth to the mid-20s.

During the 1Q24 earnings call, CEO Savneet Singh highlighted that: "Payments continues to accelerate its growth and more than double year-over-year. While Q1 is a seasonally slow period with lower processing value, PAR Payments managed to achieve its highest annualized gross processing volume run rate of $2.4 billion." When we examine companies like Toast (TOST), where FinTech revenue accounts for over 80% of its revenue, this underscores the significance of PAR Payment Services and PAR Pay in driving PAR's overall ARPU over time. Furthermore, in the same earnings call, it was stated that Data Central had a successful first quarter in terms of onboarding Love's Travel Center, and a robust pipeline of multiplier "tier-1" clients.

PAR's Revenue

Hardware revenue declined 25.3% from 4Q23 to $18.2 million during the quarter, which the management attributed to seasonality issues. Subscription revenue, as went through earlier on, are driven by active clients' growth across engagement cloud and operator solutions, ARPU expansion, as well as revenue contribution from Stuzo. Professional revenue grew 6.9% to $13.5 million, which is most likely to be driven by the installation of Brink across Burger King stores. Contract revenue declined sequentially from $37.8 million, although I will not be touching too much PAR's government business for this article. This generated a total revenue of $105 million during this quarter, representing 5% YOY growth from 1Q23.

PAR's Profitability

Shifting our focus to PAR's profitability, operating losses widened from $15 million in 4Q23 to $24.7 million in 1Q24. This increase was primarily attributed to the investments required for executing the rollout of Burger King and Wendy's. During the 1Q24 earnings call, CEO Savneet Singh stated that:

"Almost the entire OpEx increase is associated with the Burger King and Wendy's rollout, which will yield a significant return on investment, with costs expected to rationalize downward."

This statement is important as it is implying that PAR can sustain its current growth while maintaining OpEx stability (as a percentage of revenue), leading to a consistent pathway to profitability. Providing context, PAR's total operating expenses (OpEx) surged by 28.6% QOQ, comprising 50% of its revenue, compared to 38% in 4Q23. Assuming that OpEx as a percentage of revenue remains stable at 38.4% from 4Q23, operating margin would have improved to -11% in 1Q24 from -13.9% in 4Q23. However, this improvement is obscured by the one-time investments, which I suspect are causing the misconception that PAR's losses have worsened and its path to profitability is prolonged. Going into future quarters, assuming that OpEx hovers at 38% range (as % of revenue), we should see a step in operating margin in 2Q24 from 1Q24.

One of my concerns is also whether PAR can successfully, and profitably, execute the rollout of Wendy's and Burger King. While the CEO sounds confident these investments would drive high return on investments, in reality, there may be unforeseen delays or obstacles that may impede these from happening.

PAR Valuation

Author's Valuation

Since my last article on PAR, I've made some adjustments to my valuation due to several reasons:

This quarter, Data Central, which previously existed as a standalone business segment, is now consolidated under PAR's operator solution. I will factor in these changes in my valuation. After reviewing this quarter's results, and listening to the management's commentary in its earnings call, I have factored ARPU expansion in my forward valuation for each of PAR's business segments, which I did not previously. Based on active site growth observed in 1Q24, I realized I had previously underestimated its growth in active sites, particularly for its guest engagement cloud segment.

My assumptions are expected to drive up my revenue projections for FY25:

For its guest engagement solution, excluding Stuzo, I forecasted active sites to surpass 80,400 by FY25, representing an addition of 1,000 active sites per quarter. This acknowledges my prior underestimation of growth, where I initially projected only 1,000 active additions annually. Furthermore, I've factored in an ARPU increase from the current $919 to $995 by FY25, driven by cross-selling between MENU and Punchh, culminating in an ARR of $78.6 million by FY25.

Moving on, with Data Central now reported under its operation solution business segment, I've adjusted my projections for its ARR per site and active site growth. As of 1Q24, ARR per site stood at $2,907. I anticipate a continuous expansion of ARPU from $2,907 in 1Q24 to $3,600 by the end of FY25. This growth will be primarily driven by price increases, PAR Payment Services, PAR Pay, and cross-selling of Data Central.

In terms of active site growth, I forecast an increase from 27,000 in 1Q24 to 34,000 by the end of FY25, assuming the addition of 1,000 active sites per quarter. This projection takes into account customer overlap between Data Central and other PAR solutions, such as Brink, PAR Payment Services, PAR Pay, and Data Central itself. Moreover, the robust pipelines of Brink and Data Central are expected to fuel further growth. This results in an anticipated ARR of $122 million by FY25.

Taking into account $80 million of ARR from Task and Stuzo, along with $23 million of ARR from Burger King, the total ARR is projected to reach $300 million by FY25, which is an increase from my previous projection of $253 million. Revenue forecasts for hardware and professional services remain unchanged, and this results in a combined FY25 total revenue of $454 million.

Looking ahead, I've applied a 4x EV/Sales multiple to PAR. I maintain the view that PAR warrants this premium valuation as the market leader in the restaurant enterprise sector. Brink, tailored for enterprise needs, maintains its status as the preferred partner over competitors like Toast (TOST) and Lightspeed (LSPD), whose solutions primarily target small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This solidifies PAR's position as the undisputed leader in its market, poised to dominate the enterprise restaurant segment.

With an EV/Sales multiple of 4x, this translates to an enterprise value of $1.8 billion. Factoring in net debt of $293 million, its FY25 market cap stands at $1.6 billion, suggesting a 7.8% upside from its current market cap.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I consider PAR's quarter to be relatively positive, highlighted by the ongoing expansion in active sites driven primarily by Brink and MENU, leading to a sequential increase in ARR. The biggest concern lies in the rise of operating losses, which I have heavily addressed in this article, and showed that operating losses have actually improved, signaling its continued path to profitability. Besides that, I also raised concerns about Punchh's zero contribution to active site growth, as well as PAR's ability to profitably roll out Brink across Burger King and Wendy. I have also made upward revision to my valuation, mainly factoring in ARPU expansion, and higher active sites growth. Next, my valuation implies that it continues to trade at a reasonable valuation, and finally, taking into consideration PAR's improving business fundamentals shown during the quarter, I'm maintaining my "buy" rating.