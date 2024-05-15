Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Presents at BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

May 15, 2024 10:00 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.76K Followers

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference May 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Hollar - Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Alt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

CEO, Jason Hollar and CFO, Aaron Alt. First off, thank you both for joining us today. Now, Jason, you've been with the company since COVID began and we're finally entering a more normalized operating environment. And I guess as we sit here today, what are you most excited about for the next year?

Jason Hollar

Yeah. Yeah. Thanks, Allen. Great to be here. Thanks for having us. Real quick, if I could just take care of a real quick housekeeping item. We will be making forward-looking statements today, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. For a description of these factors, please review our SEC filings, which can be found on our investor relations website at ir.cardinalhealth.com. Thank you for your patience.

Yeah. So there's - I put everything into two key buckets in terms of our excitement. First of all, just the underlying utilization in the industry continues to be very strong. You know, ever since COVID, as you mentioned, but even during COVID, it showed the resiliency, especially of our largest, most significant business, the pharma business, having such strong demographic trends underlying the utilization.

The aging America will continue for at least the next 40 years, more and more adults over the age of 65 that drive the healthcare industry. Those trends, as well as secular trends, whether it's Precision Healthcare into the home, things of that nature, innovation in general, adds a really strong foundation ballast underneath this industry, which volume is the key thing that drives our opportunity to leverage that scale, to make our

