primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Primary Dealers perform an integral role in the flow of trading activity in the Treasury Market.

They are the dealers the Federal Reserve turns to when executing Open Market Operations, and are the only dealers authorized to participate in Treasury Auctions when the Treasury issues new debt.

Currently, there are 24 Primary Dealers who are approved by the Federal Reserve System to deal directly in government bonds. These are banks or broker-dealers who must meet rigid requirements to qualify.

The first requirement is demonstrating sufficient capital. A broker-dealer not affiliated with a bank must have capital exceeding $150 million. For a bank that wants to act as a Primary Dealer, they must have at least $1 billion in Tier 1 capital. They must also be registered with the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The next requirement is that the Primary Dealer must demonstrate that they maintain at least a 0.25% market share in trading government bonds. This includes showing a substantial presence as a market maker that provides two-way liquidity in US government securities.

Additionally, they must commit to bid on a consistent basis for their pro rata share at Treasury auctions. Their bids must be competitive with prevailing market levels.

Finally, they must have the proper back-office support, with membership in US clearing organizations to efficiently process transactions.

Primary Dealers Double Treasury Holdings Since Quantitative Tightening Began

Primary Dealers, like all broker-dealers, are the middlemen in bond transactions. They buy from those who want to sell bonds, and sell to those who wish to buy bonds. They buy on the bid side of the market and sell on the asked side of the market. The bid side is a lower price than the asked side, and the difference is called the bid-ask spread. This is how Primary Dealers make money.

Their primary goal is to trade securities, as they profit by capturing the bid-ask spread. The greater their trading volume, the greater their earnings.

Primary Dealers are not investors, as they don’t intend to hold the securities for long periods of time.

Recently, though, Primary Dealer Positions have been increasing.

Since the Fed began implementing Quantitative Tightening (QT) in June 2022, the Primary Dealer holdings of Treasury securities have doubled to $253 billion.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The bulk of the gain has occurred over the past eleven months, following the resolution of the Debt Ceiling Crisis last June. Since June 2023, when the Treasury was finally able to issue new Treasury Securities following the passage of an increase in the Debt Ceiling, Primary Dealer Treasury holdings have increased by 61%, or $95.6 billion.

Other Large Owners of Treasuries Have Been Reducing Holdings

During QT, the largest owner of Treasury securities, the Fed, has been reducing their holdings. They have cut their Treasury position by $1.6 trillion. Other large investors in Treasuries, namely Japan and China, have also cut their Treasury holdings.

While Government Debt Has Been Growing

At the same time, due to the government’s growing Fiscal Deficit, the Treasury market has been expanding. Total Treasury Debt Outstanding has increased from $30.6 trillion in June 2022 to $34.6 trillion. $4.1 trillion of the increase has been since the Debt Ceiling was lifted last June.

US Treasury

Red Flag

With the size of the Treasury market expanding, and traditional Treasury bond owners paring their holdings, Primary Dealers have stepped in to fill the void. Due to their obligation as Primary Dealers to bid on Treasury auctions to ensure that the Treasury can successfully raise the capital necessary to meet the government’s funding requirements, their holdings have increased. This is not a place they want to be in.

Composition of Primary Dealer Holdings

The largest position within the Primary Dealers holdings is T-Bills. The T-Bill position reached a high of $117 billion last month, and has since dropped to $76 billion. The next largest category is 3-6 Year Treasury Notes. These holdings have more than doubled from $28 billion to $59 billion in the past 11 months since the Debt Ceiling was lifted.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Another category that has risen significantly in the same time period is the 7-11 Year Treasury Notes. These holdings were a net short of -$5 billion last June but have risen to the current level of $18 billion.

Treasury Market Liquidity

Since the Fed embarked on their QT program in June 2022, the liquidity of the Treasury market has deteriorated. The deterioration is due to the combination of increased supply and traditional buyers stepping away.

Bloomberg

Treasury Buyback Program

With the May Quarterly Refunding Announcement, the US Treasury revealed the launch of their new Treasury Buyback Program, to commence on May 29th.

The Treasury plans to conduct weekly Liquidity Support Buybacks of up to $2 billion in coupon securities, and up to $500 million in TIPS, per operation.

The Treasury’s goal with the buybacks is to allow Primary Dealers to move old, illiquid Treasury securities out of their inventories. This is an attempt to solve the liquidity problem.

Conclusion

The Treasury market is showing signs of strain. Issuance is unabated, while at the same time the largest holders of Treasury securities are cutting back. This combination has led to the deterioration in market liquidity.

Primary Dealers are fulfilling their obligation and stepping up to fill the void. As such, their Treasury holdings have doubled in the past two years, since the Fed implemented QT.

The Treasury has taken a step to address the liquidity problem by launching the Treasury Buyback Program. This will provide some relief, but will not solve the issuance – demand imbalance.

It is unclear, however, if the Primary Dealers have the capacity to continue to grow their positions to meet their obligations without external demand surfacing.