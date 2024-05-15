Petrobras: Buying The Lula Dip Hand Over Fist

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Petrobras has sold off after the CEO was reportedly ousted by President Lula, raising concerns about the company's future.
  • Weak Q1 results and lower production levels also contributed to the stock's decline.
  • Despite the political risk, the stock is still considered a buy due to its fair valuation and technical set-up.
  • Political risks seem overblown and partly illogical.
Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Thesis Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has sold off today after the CEO was reportedly ousted by President Lula.

This is raising concerns over the future of the company, as investors fear Lula will favor national interests

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

