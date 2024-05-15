PM Images

Thesis Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has sold off today after the CEO was reportedly ousted by President Lula.

This is raising concerns over the future of the company, as investors fear Lula will favor national interests over those of investors.

While this is certainly a risk, I see at least a couple of flaws with this argument.

Ultimately, PBR is still very fairly priced, and we have a good technical set-up to add more shares.

In my last article on PBR, following the last earnings, I advised buying the dip, as fundamentals remained attractive. Today, with the stock price now trading at a similar level, I still think this is a strong buy, even in the face of the political risk, which, I believe, is overblown.

PBR Sells Off

Petrobras is selling off today following Q1 results and the announcement that the CEO, Prates, has been fired by President Lula.

There's a lot to unpack here. Let's start with a brief look at the earnings, and then talk more about Lula.

PBR Q1 (Press Release)

First off, it's important to note that the company did see a relatively weak Q1. Sales decreased by 12.3% sequentially, although operating expenses were down 50%, helping the bottom line. During the quarter, Brent prices were a bit lower than in Q4 2023.

PBR Production (Press Release)

In terms of production, we saw lower levels across the board. According to the Q1 earnings call, this variation can be attributed to scheduled maintenance, which shouldn't affect the company's long-term strategic plan.

But the biggest reason for today's move is likely the CEO's departure.

According to BNN Bloomberg, Prates has been ousted by President Lula, whose government is a majority shareholder in PBR, following disputes in the last few months over dividend allocation.

Earlier in the year, government-appointed board members wanted to halt the payment of an extraordinary dividend, which Prates opposed.

According to the BNN article, Lula plans to replace Prates with Magda Chambriard, who is the former head of Brazil's oil and gas regulator.

Investors are concerned that with a government-appointed CEO, PBR will suffer and put investors' needs behind those of the country.

But is this a legitimate concern?

How Bad Can Lula Be?

There are many concerns that Lula's interference will not help PBR. This is certainly partly true, but there are also many other variables involved here.

PBR Chart 2000-2011 (TradingView)

Lula was already president back in 2003-2011, so we actually have a precedent of how the company performed back then.

Interestingly, this coincided with a very bullish time for oil, in which prices rose to over $130 per barrel. Of course, the stock price actually did very well during this time, with the stock rallying over 10x.

If we look at the panes below, we can see ROE and total debt for the company. During this time, it is true that ROE fell, as the company invested heavily in refining.

PBR Chart Today (TradingView)

Today, the company actually boasts a very healthy 27.7% ROE and net debt is at the lowest it has been in years.

Now, it is possible that Lula's government can damage the company, but this is still a very robust enterprise.

More importantly, though, I find the logic of the Brazilian government wanting to deliberately harm investors inherently flawed. The Brazilian government is, in fact, the largest investor, and therefore a direct beneficiary of investor-friendly policies like dividends.

The government is the biggest shareholder, and the dividends have helped shore up a fiscal deficit at a time spending is on the rise.

Source: BNN Bloomberg.

It's actually quite interesting. It seems to me like a short-sighted and greedy government would actually be more interested in keeping a high dividend.

Of course, the concern is that Lula's appointee will instead pursue unprofitable green initiatives and such. While this is possible, Lula's government is a lot less powerful this time around, with the last election highly contested. I think they will certainly be treading carefully moving forward.

Very Attractively Priced

Of course, PBR trades at a ridiculously low valuation.

PBR Valuation (SA)

As pointed out by a fellow SA contributor Envision Research in their article, PBR offers a higher yield than its P/E.

While the dividend may take a hit, I think this dip gives us another opportunity to buy stocks at an even more heavily discounted price.

Technical Outlook

PBR TA (Author's Work)

Looking at the technical chart, it is true we have broken below the 50- and 200-day MA. However, we still have support from the trend line below at $13.

I still see this as a 1-2 set-up, which will then bottom out and allow us to rally to new highs in wave 3.

I'd be looking to add more as we approach the trend line resistance and the RSI enters oversold.

Takeaway

Governments will come and go, but a quality company like Petrobras, involved in the production of a basic commodity such as oil, is, in my opinion, one of the best long-term bets you can make. I'm buying the Lula dip while keeping a close eye out for what comes next.