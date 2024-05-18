RSST: A Potential 13.5% Yielding Alternative To JEPI I'm Considering Buying

anyaberkut

Last week, I reviewed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), which I (and my CPA) consider the gold standard of covered call ETFs.

JEPI is a great choice because of its unique design and excellent management for those who own it in a tax-advantaged (retirement account) and are looking for a one-ticker alternative to the traditional 60-40 stock/bond retirement portfolio.

It's designed to be 35% less volatile in down markets, helping you sleep well at night and preventing panic selling, which is the #1 threat to long-term investors.

The High Cost Of Market Timing

JPMorgan Asset Management

However, JEPI's downside is that it's designed exclusively for income, specifically 7% to 9% monthly income. For many investors, those long-term returns are just not enough.

However, I recently came across a new ETF that offers a unique strategy. One that might deliver 13% to 14% long-term returns paid out in annual cash dividends and with lower volatility than JEPI.

Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF ( BATS: RSST

The Fund intends to pay out dividends and interest income, if any, annually and distribute any net realized capital gains to its shareholders at least annually. The Fund will declare and pay income and capital gain distributions, if any, in cash. Distributions may be reinvested automatically in additional whole Shares only if the broker through whom you purchased Shares makes such an option available. Your broker is responsible for distributing your income and capital gain distributions." -- RSST prospectus

Like most managed futures ETFs, RSST pays out all gains once per year as an annual cash dividend.

That means the long-term return is the yield.

Let me explain this ETF and why I will keep it on my radar. I think you might want to do the same.

Return Stacked ETF

This ETF is part of a family of funds like Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF (RSBT), which uses options to achieve cheap leverage (about 60X to 100X cheaper than what you and I can achieve with brokers) through options.

By utilizing very low-cost leverage on non-correlated asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and managed futures, you can "stack" the historical returns on top of each other.

RSST Strategy Since 1992

Resolve Financial

This is the backtest for a 100% stock and 100% managed futures strategy, utilizing the option strategy to "stack" the returns of managed futures on top of stocks.

Even though the portfolio is 100% leveraged, the volatility is lower than that of a 60-40 (endowment benchmark) and Ray Dalio's All-Weather portfolio.

That's due to the science-based magic of non-correlated assets. As Ray Dalio points out, combining enough non-correlated income streams can reduce annual volatility by 80% without sacrificing returns.

Return Stacked ETF

With the right mix of non-correlated assets, you can increase returns slightly while reducing volatility.

Return Stacked ETF

In the case of RSBT, the fund purchases US bonds and then uses managed futures options to achieve 100% bond and 100% managed futures exposure.

For RSST, it's 100% S&P 500 and 100% managed futures.

How is this different from 50% stocks and 50% managed futures?

Return Stacked ETF

Using options instead of ETFs (like rivals like HFND), you theoretically don't have to choose between stocks and other assets.

A 60-40 portfolio sacrifices the stronger returns of stocks. RSST is designed to stack the returns of managed futures (4.5% long-term since 2000) on top of the S&P's 10% historical return.

Subtracting the 1.04% expense ratio, you get a 13.46% (rounded to 13.5%) long-term return potential and, thus, a 13.5% annual yield (over time, variable payer).

The Nasdaq's 38-year return is 13.5%, which RSST can potentially match. But with far lower volatility.

In other words, the goal of this fund company is to allow investors to gain exposure to bonds and managed futures without sacrificing stock market gains.

Why put 40% to 50% of your cash into non-stocks when you can use options to reduce volatility by gaining the same exposure and, thus, the same diversification benefits?

Historical Returns During Market Crises

Crisis Period US Stocks Bonds Long Bonds RSBT DBMF KMLM 50/50% Long Bonds And KMLM (ZEUS Strategy) RSST December 2021 to September 2022 -25% -14.4% -44.8% 28.7% 31.6% 44.8% 0.0% 5.30% January 2020 to March 2020 -20% -2.6% 20.3% 0.3% -0.8% 13.9% 17.1% -9.40% October 2007 to February 2009 -50% 6.1% 24.0% 25.9% 13.5% 37.4% 30.7% -14.40% August 2000 to December 2002 -41% 33.4% 149.6% 78.6% 28.8% 30.4% 90.0% 7.80% Average -34% 5.6% 37.3% 33.4% 18.3% 31.6% 34.5% -2.7% Median -33% 1.8% 22.2% 27.3% 21.2% 33.9% 23.9% -2.1% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium, SocGen, YCharts)

Note that RSST isn't a hedging bucket; it's a complete portfolio. One that effectively has 50% stocks and 50% managed futures but has the total returns of stocks AND managed futures.

In the last quarter of the century's worst market crisis periods, RSST would have barely fallen, suffering not even a 5% pullback on average.

The strategy fell just 14.4% during the Great Recession, when the S&P fell 58% and the 60-40 retirement portfolio 44%.

75% smaller decline than the S&P.

68% smaller decline than the 60-40.

The Strategy Behind RSST

Return Stacked ETF

RSST begins with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and then stacks managed futures options.

But how exactly?

Return Stacked ETF

Like Dynamic Beta's Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF), RSST uses the SocGen CTA managed futures index.

SocGen

That index comprises 20 of the largest and historically best-performing managed futures active fund managers.

Using this index's daily returns (which all members are required to report), DBMF and RSST use machine learning algorithms (artificial intelligence) to estimate the percentage of allocation the entire index is exposed to the following futures contracts.

Return Stacked ETF

Unlike DBMF, which is 50% bottom-up and 50% top-down, RSST has a 70% bottom-up approach in its tracking algorithm. The reason is that this is better at catching sudden swings in allocations like those that occurred in March 2023.

Top Down Replication As an analogy, consider the example of trying to replicate the returns of an active, long-term stock picker. The top-down approach would be akin to identifying the portfolio of stocks – i.e., both the stocks and the weights – that best replicates their returns by regressing his track record on the universe of global stocks. Pros: Agnostic of how managers run their portfolios; can adapt to model innovation. Cons: Can only use most recent data to estimate current portfolio; may miss sudden changes in underlying manager positions. Bottom-Up Replication: If the top-down approach is akin to figuring out which stocks a long-term stock picker owns, the bottom-up approach is akin to figuring out which characteristics they use to pick stocks. In other words, if we can identify their strategy for picking stocks, we can try to implement that strategy ourselves. Bottom-up replication aims to uncover the underlying strategies that funds in the index are using to form portfolios. Trend-following strategies typically employ a combination of time-series momentum, price versus moving average, multiple moving average, or breakout systems to identify market trends. Pros: Can use more data to create stable estimates; can capture sudden weight changes. Cons: Will not necessarily capture model innovation among managers" - RSST

Return Stacked ETF

Note how in March 2023, the top-down target weights for US treasuries were very short-long bonds.

They stayed short even as bonds soared in value as panic over the regional banking crisis heated up.

The bottom-up targets? They pivoted quickly, minimizing the pain.

YCharts

KMLM is my favorite managed futures ETF and is completely bottom-up in design. So when the bond market did a 180 and rocketed higher at the fastest rate in 42 years? KMLM suffered a peak decline of 5%, 3X smaller than some of its top-down-focused peers (like CTA).

Bloomberg

The week that SVB failed, the managed futures industry suffered the worst loss in the history of the SocGen index, almost 9% in a single week.

The fact that RSST is 70% bottom-up is a very good thing. It's the more conservative (hedgy) strategy investors want when owning this asset class.

Historical Proof That This Strategy Might Work As Designed

The backtest from 1992 by ReSolve Capital (which manages the fund's underlying strategy) is impressive.

ReSolve Capital

Superior returns to the S&P for decades with almost 50% lower volatility, I see why they launched an ETF to capture this strategy.

Can investors potentially expect similar returns in the future?

S&P historical return since 1802: 10% per year.

Managed futures ( SocGen CTA index): 4.5% since 2000 inception.

SocGen CTA index): 4.5% since 2000 inception. Morningstar/FactSet S&P consensus for the next 3 to 5 years: 13%

RSST strategy return potential: 13.5% to 17% CAGR

Potential long-term yield: 13.5% to 17% CAGR

It sounds impressive, with historical Nasdaq-like returns but with rock bottom volatility and gains in 94% of years, at least historically speaking.

Trust But Verify: Testing This Strategy In Modern Times

Since ReSolve doesn't provide its data set, I recreated the RSST strategy using DBMF and the S&P 500. This isn't a perfect recreation since RSST is 70% bottom-up and DBMF is 50% bottom-up, but the two ETFs should serve as very good proxies since they are both effectively replicating the same asset class.

Historical Returns Since June 2019

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

13% to 14% theoretical returns, and RSST's strategy has indeed delivered those returns, along with the 9.3% historical annual volatility that the backtest found going back to 1992.

A 10% peak decline is half that of a 60-40, far below that of JEPI. Take a look at when RSST's decline occurred.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

During the peak decline of the 2022 bear market, RSST was down less than 1%.

During the Pandemic, something no one saw coming, and the trend following had no time to adapt; it fell just 10%, half as much as the S&P (in March).

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

There haven't even been ten downturns in the last five years with this strategy.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Half the volatility of the S&P, just like since 1992, and with 7% annual alpha relative to the S&P, better than JEPI and much better than the 60-40.

Note how the 60-40 generated -2% alpha; you give up returns by owning bonds instead of stocks. But by stacking hedges on top of stocks? You can have low volatility and stock-like returns.

The Sortino ratio is total returns divided by negative volatility, and RSST's strategy delivered 2X better negative volatility-adjusted returns than the S&P and 3X better than the 60-40.

The Treynor ratio is excess total returns over the risk-free treasury rate per unit of volatility.

RSST's strategy delivered more than 2X the Treynor of the S&P and JEPI.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Conditional value at risk is the "average bad month in a bear market," and the S&P's is 10%. In a bad month, the S&P will fall 10%. A 60-40 is almost 8%, and JEPI is almost 9%.

RSST's strategy falls less than 5% in an average bad month during a bear market.

The strategy historically captures 48% of the market's upside with 28% of the downside, while JEPI captures 65% of the downside and 60% of the upside and the 60-40 60% of the upside and 72% of the downside.

60-40's historical is 80% of the downside and 70% of the upside since 1992.

These are impressive historical backtests, but what about the ETF's real-world returns? RSST began trading in September of 2023, right before the market bottomed in October, so the returns are elevated by luck.

But let's take a look.

Annualized Total Returns Since September 2023

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

We haven't had much decline; a 5.9% peak daily decline and 4% monthly loss is as bad as things have been.

As you can see, there is not much data available so far. However, RSST is doing its job of being less volatile than the S&P and offering the best negative volatility-adjusted returns (Sortino ratio).

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

RSST's historical returns show superior volatility-adjusted returns, just as its historical backtests, both those we can audit and those from management going back to 1992.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

RSST was designed to capture stock market-like gains while minimizing down-market declines. So far, it's lived up to its design.

What RSST Owns Today

Security Name Weightings US 5YR NOTE (CBT) Jun24 99.99% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 75.12% S&P500 EMINI FUT Jun24 36.22% FTSE 100 IDX FUT Jun24 18.36% Cash & Other 16.95% DAX INDEX FUTURE Jun24 14.99% GOLD 100 OZ FUTR Jun24 14.14% EURO STOXX 50 Jun24 10.92% COPPER FUTURE Jul24 8.45% First American Government Obligations Fund 12/01/2031 7.94% US LONG BOND(CBT) Jun24 6.06% BP CURRENCY FUT Jun24 5.63% NASDAQ 100 E-MINI Jun24 5.52% NIKKEI 225 (CME) Jun24 5.48% WTI CRUDE FUTURE Jun24 5.08% S&P/TSX 60 IX FUT Jun24 4.87% SILVER FUTURE Jul24 3.54% LONG GILT FUTURE Jun24 1.67% Low Su Gasoil G Jun24 0.85% NY Harb ULSD Fut Jun24 0.62% GASOLINE RBOB FUT Jun24 0.08% BRENT CRUDE FUTR Jul24 -0.69% AUDUSD Crncy Fut Jun24 -1.45% NATURAL GAS FUTR Jun24 -2.21% C$ CURRENCY FUT Jun24 -3.70% EURO-BUND FUTURE Jun24 -10.89% EURO FX CURR FUT Jun24 -12.74% JPN YEN CURR FUT Jun24 -26.05% US 10YR NOTE (CBT)Jun24 -75.97% US 2YR NOTE (CBT) Jun24 -268.49% Click to enlarge

(Source: Return Stacked ETF)

RSST currently has long global stocks, long the dollar, short bonds, and modestly long commodities.

Currently, it's positioned for a strong economy and potentially even an accelerating one with rising inflation.

Risk Section: Why RSST Isn't Right For Everyone

While JEPI's yield is variable, it's paid out monthly. RSST pays out once per year, and the yield is also variable.

In a good year, the returns could be spectacular, and so will the yield.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Annual Returns (and Yields for the following year):

2019: 14%

2020: 10%

2021: 20%

2022: 2%

2023: 9%

2024 YTD: 13%

It is impressive that RSST's strategy was positive in 2022. It was the worst year for bonds in US history — when nothing worked except managed futures.

While RSST targets the same demographic as JEPI, there are important differences.

If you are neither a resident nor a citizen of the United States or if you are a foreign entity, distributions (other than Capital Gain Dividends) paid to you by the Fund will generally be subject to a U.S. withholding tax at the rate of 30%, unless a lower treaty rate applies." RSST Prospectus

To minimize the tax expense ratio, you must own it in a tax-advantaged account.

JEPI's average tax expense ratio is 4% because it pays out 100% of total returns as income, and that income is taxed at the top marginal rate.

The good news is that managed futures are slightly better in tax treatment. The IRS considers 2/3 of managed futures income long-term cap gains and 1/3 short-term (ordinary income rate).

RSST's long-term expected tax expense ratio is approximately 20% of total returns vs. 50% JEPI. DBMF has historically generated a 1.7% tax expense ratio or 16% of total returns.

Though managed futures have performed very well since its inception, 2X the historical norm.

In other words, RSST investors can expect to pay 2.5% to 3% annual returns to taxes for a post-tax 10.5% to 11.5% long-term in taxable accounts. For context, the S&P's historical tax expense ratio is 0.75%, meaning S&P investors historically received 9.25% long-term post-tax in taxable accounts. So RSST offers potentially superior post-tax returns even in taxable accounts with half the volatility, at least in theory.

And that is the biggest risk with RSST.

The theory is brilliant. The backtests since 1992 are stunning. The five-year confirmed backtests through Portfolio Visualizer are also impressive. And the real returns since inception are incredible.

However, RSST might run into two key failure points.

First, while we have lots of historical data for the SocGen CTA index, going back to 2000, we don't yet know if RSST's algorithms for tracking it are accurate.

DBMF has existed for under five years and has proven to drift relatively little from the SocGen index. In other words, DBMF is doing a solid job and is now time-tested.

RSST has a different algorithm and is more bottom-up focused, and it will take several years before we know how accurate it is.

DBMF has 1.7% tax expense ratio and 75th percentile performance among its peers in the last three years and the last year, and 81st percentile performance YTD. This gives us confidence that DBMF's algo is working well, having been tested by the March 2023 regional banking crisis, the 2022 inflation bear market, and the Pandemic.

Many crazy things have tested DBMF and proven to be a solid choice for managing futures.

Tax-adjusted returns are excellent for both KMLM and DBMF, and they are in the top 17% to 23% of peers over the last three years.

Since RSST is designed to be a complete portfolio solution that replaces equity and does not hedge asset allocation, I would want several more years of actual returns before considering adding it to my portfolio.

Bottom Line: RSST: A Potential 13.5% Yielding Alternative To JEPI

The world of ETFs is vibrant, with many wonderful new, innovative ideas.

From actively managed ETFs like ARKK to gold standard monthly 8% yielding options like JEPI to things like DBMF and KMLM that let you invest in assets that used to be reserved for institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSST is an intriguing idea that combines the S&P's proven wealth-compounding prowess with low-cost options to achieve 100% additional exposure to managed futures.

Its goal of replicating the top 20 actively managed funds in its industry is a great way to achieve diversification and minimize single-manager risk.

A modest starter position might be worth considering for anyone who is attracted to RSST's strategy and understands its risks.

I will watch this strategy closely as an alternative for JEPI and potentially some of the ETFs my family fund owns.