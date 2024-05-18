RSST: A Potential 13.5% Yielding Alternative To JEPI I'm Considering Buying

Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • RSST is a potential alternative to the JEPI ETF, offering a 13.5% yield and lower volatility.
  • RSST utilizes a unique strategy that combines the S&P 500 with managed futures to stack returns.
  • Historical backtests and real-world returns show promising results for RSST, but it is still important to monitor its accuracy and performance over time.
  • 13% to 17% long-term potential returns, paid out as annual cash dividends, with lower volatility than JEPI, make this an attractive potential investment for anyone comfortable with the risk profile.
  • After several years of confirming that their indexing algorithm is accurate and safe, I will consider adding RSST to my ZEUS Family fund, assuming their strategy proves effective.
Last week, I reviewed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), which I (and my CPA) consider the gold standard of covered call ETFs.

JEPI is a great

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

