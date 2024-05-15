ollo

Introduction

It's time to talk about agriculture. In this case, we'll discuss a very specific stock, which I gave a Strong Buy rating last year.

That company is the FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), one of the world's largest producers of agriculture chemicals. My most recent article on this company was written on February 9, when I called the stock an "ultra-deep value play."

Since then, FMC shares have returned 30%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 26 points. In fact, both (here's the other one) of my Strong Buy calls are now profitable.

With that in mind, FMC shares are still trading well below their all-time high, as the company has been through a lot after the agriculture sector peaked going into 2023.

Data by YCharts

The mix of persistent inflation, falling crop prices, and full inventories caused both demand and pricing power to weaken, resulting in investors dumping cyclical agriculture stocks.

In this article, I'll update my thesis, covering new agriculture developments, how FMC is paving the way for future growth, and discussing what is still a very attractive valuation.

On top of that, FMC yields 3.5%!

What's FMC?

As the chart above shows, FMC is volatile. Hence, I would not make the case that FMC is in any way a good investment for the "average" dividend growth investor.

However, I still believe these people should keep reading, as FMC tells us a lot about the agriculture industry. And isn't that always interesting?

After all, the company is the fifth-largest global innovator in the agrochemicals/crop protection market and a leader in agriculture sciences.

What does that mean?

It means the company plays a major role in what may be the most important supply chain in the world: food.

The company's portfolio of conventional and biological technologies is essential for protecting crops from disease and pests, with products sold in more than 110 countries.

FMC Corporation

As we can see below, the company's portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant health products, which are applied in a wide range of crop segments.

FMC Corporation

With that said, in general, FMC benefits from the fact that a rising population translates to more demand for food.

Even better:

More food demand means more demand for agricultural products.

As we have limited arable land (the world isn't expanding), farmers need to be more efficient, which includes using chemicals.

However, it's not as straightforward.

While everything I just listed is true, it does not make FMC a low-risk play.

After all, as its stock price in the introduction shows, it has been through a number of cycles.

The same applies to fertilizer companies, agriculture machinery companies, grain traders, and a wide range of other related industries.

It's all about margins/prices.

Because agriculture is a sector with low entry barriers, companies depend on favorable demand and supply dynamics to sell products at higher costs.

The chart below shows this even better, as it compares the ISM Manufacturing Index (black line), which is a great indicator for economic cycles, to the distance FMC (in percentage terms) shares are trading below their all-time high.

TradingView (ISM Index, FMC)

Right now, FMC shares are still in one of the steepest sell-offs in recent history.

The problem, as I already briefly mentioned, was high inventories and poor pricing.

Now, these headwinds are fading, which could unlock much more value than the 30% gains since my last article.

1Q24 Looked Like Another Hot Mess

Sales growth is still a mess. In fact, there is no growth.

In the recently released first quarter, the company reported a 32% decline in revenue.

FMC Corporation

This decrease was primarily attributed to a 27% drop in volume, which was impacted by channel destocking and changes in grower purchasing behavior.

With that said, these issues were not unexpected.

On the contrary, despite these challenges, the company managed to achieve EBITDA at the higher end of its guidance range. That's great news in light of a 56% decline in adjusted EBITDA and a 940 basis points decline in adjusted EBITDA margins.

As we can see in the overview above, this caused adjusted EPS to crater by 80% to $0.36.

Furthermore, weakness was widespread, with volumes, pricing, and currency changes all being headwinds.

FMC Corporation

North America saw a significant decline of 48% in sales, which was primarily due to lower volume.

Latin America witnessed a 20% revenue decline, driven by volume reductions and negotiated returns in Argentina resulting from changes in distribution relationships.

In Asia, sales declined by 29%, with reduced volume being the primary driver.

EMEA sales were 20% lower, mainly blamed on declining volumes resulting from factors such as registration removals and unfavorable weather in certain regions, including key nations in Northern Europe and the United Kingdom.

These numbers are absolutely horrible.

So, why has the FMC stock price been doing so well recently?

Weakness was expected.

We're seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

The Future Is Bright

Despite poor results, the company maintains a "relatively" healthy balance sheet.

Gross debt as of March 31 was roughly $4.3 billion, up $378 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash on hand increased to $418 million, resulting in a net debt of around $3.9 billion.

To put things into perspective, gross debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA was 5.6x, while net debt to EBITDA was 5.0x.

Leverage relative to the covenant was 5.7x, below the temporary limit of 6.5x, which will step down to 6.0x by September 30, 2024, and then to 5.0x by December 31, 2024.

This means the company had additional financial room, which avoided trouble with lenders.

The good news is that despite the covenant dropping again (forcing FMC to lower its leverage ratio), the company expects to reach covenant leverage of roughly 3.5x by the end of the year and aims to return leverage to levels consistent with its BBB target credit rating by the end of 2025.

As I discussed at our November 2023 Investor Day, we've shifted our midterm net leverage target to approximately 2x on a rolling 4-quarter average basis. While we will still be meaningfully above this level at the end of 2024, we are confident that with EBITDA growth and disciplined cash management, we should be approach targeted leverage by the end of 2025. - FMC 1Q24 Earnings Call

FMC expects to get support from positive year-over-year EBITDA comparisons in the second half of this year, which comes with an overall upbeat outlook and cost savings.

With regard to cost savings, the company remains committed to achieving targeted savings of $50 million to $75 million this year, with a focus on cost reduction without compromising strategic investments in areas such as plant health and research and development.

After all, this is a highly competitive industry. Neglecting innovation at a time when farmers want more advanced chemicals to reduce costs and improve efficiency (and environmental sustainability) could be a huge mistake.

Currently, the ultimate goal is to realize $150 million in run-rate savings by the end of 2025, which is visible in the overview below as well.

FMC Corporation

Moving over to the outlook, the company's expectations for 2Q24 remained unchanged.

While a guidance hike would have been better, the company expects positive sales growth in the second quarter, driven by higher volumes and new products.

This would mark the first improvement since the start of global destocking.

FMC Corporation

For the full year, sales are forecasted to increase between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion, with volume growth expected to offset pricing pressures.

We are seeing similar drivers in EBITDA, as the EBITDA outlook remains steady, with volume growth and restructuring benefits expected to offset lower prices and cost headwinds.

FMC Corporation

With regard to new products, roughly 17% of revenue this year is expected to come from products the company launched over the past five years.

Moreover, the company expects an improvement in market conditions in the second half of the year, leading to a transition to more normal conditions in 2025.

Now, let's take a closer look at what this may mean for the valuation.

Dividend & Valuation

After hiking its dividend by 9.4% on December 14, 2022, FMC pays $0.58 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 3.5%.

This dividend is protected by $553 million in expected free cash flow (analyst expectations), which translates to 6.7% of the company's market cap.

In other words, the dividend is protected, with all post-dividend cash being used to reduce debt.

The good news continues, as analysts agree with the company's assessment that 2024 is likely the start of a bigger upswing.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, we see that analysts expect 1% EPS growth this year. This is expected to be followed by 29% growth in 2025 and 17% growth in 2026.

FAST Graphs

While all of these numbers are subject to change, they make for a great valuation.

If we apply the company's two-decade normalized P/E ratio of 16.0x, we get an implied fair price target of $92, which is in line with my prior article.

This target is 36% above the current price, which is why I stick to a Strong Buy rating.

The only reason why I do not currently own FMC is that I'm cleaning up my trading account. I'm looking to close it, combine positions, and move everything over to my dividend growth portfolio.

Given my view on the company, its valuation, and its growth potential, I will likely add it to my long-term portfolio soon.

Takeaway

FMC remains a compelling play in the agriculture sector despite recent challenges.

While the first quarter saw a significant revenue decline, the company managed to keep the damage in "expected" territory.

Moreover, with a focus on cost-saving initiatives and innovation, FMC is poised for a turnaround, especially as global destocking eases.

Meanwhile, analysts anticipate a positive growth trajectory, with accelerating EPS growth, which comes with a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Looking ahead, FMC's commitment to reducing debt and its potential for long-term growth make it a compelling investment opportunity, warranting a Strong Buy rating.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Cost-Saving Initiatives : The company's commitment to cost-saving initiatives helps protect margins when it matters most.

: The company's commitment to cost-saving initiatives helps protect margins when it matters most. Innovation Focus : FMC's emphasis on innovation, particularly in plant health and research and development, positions it well for future growth and competitiveness.

: FMC's emphasis on innovation, particularly in plant health and research and development, positions it well for future growth and competitiveness. Expected Growth Rebound : The company sees bottoming demand, which could come with pricing tailwinds in the years ahead.

: The company sees bottoming demand, which could come with pricing tailwinds in the years ahead. Dividend Yield: With a dividend yield of 3.5%, FMC offers an attractive income opportunity for investors seeking steady returns.

Cons: