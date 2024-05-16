Buy High Yields From The Greek Gods Of Income

MAXIM ZHURAVLEV/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

Amongst the pantheon of gods, demigods, and their various children throughout Greek mythology, two of the gods are rarely seen together. One is the god who we often attribute to the sun, and the other is the god of war. Apollo and Ares have a unique relationship, only really appearing in a few myths together, and otherwise being completely apart from each other, but playing important roles, nonetheless.

When it comes to the market, these two Greek gods hold a special place within many people's portfolios. That is because both Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and Ares Management Corporation (ARES) are massive and powerful companies. As such, they have many sub-companies that bear their name, which can provide exceptionally high yields and are run by expert management teams. For my portfolio, I love to tap into the two Greek gods of income and use them to collect high yields.

Today, I want to take a look at two specific sub-companies offered by Apollo and Ares, looking closely at their performance and how they can provide you with excellent income today and for decades to come.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: ARCC - Yield 9%

Ares Capital (ARCC) had another strong quarter. Net Investment Income ticked down slightly to $0.55/share, still comfortably covering the $0.48 dividend. Net asset value ticked up to $19.53. Up 1.5% from Q4 and 5.8% year-over-year. Source.

ARCC Q1 2024 Presentation

The primary cause of ARCC's lower NII is lower leverage. Debt/equity net of cash declined to 0.95x. ARCC took advantage of trading at a premium to book value. It also had about $3.4 billion in exits for the quarter, which is a higher pace than seen over the past year.

ARCC Q1 2024 Presentation

So the variation we see in earnings can be chalked up to the timing between when ARCC raises capital or receives a payoff, and when ARCC invests that capital in a new opportunity.

ARCC's credit quality continues to be strong, with only 4% of its fair value in Grades 1 or 2 (the worst on ARCC's scale). That works out to be 11% of companies, and both numbers are improved from 2023.

ARCC Q1 2024 Presentation

Investments on non-accrual ticked up slightly quarter to quarter but remains well below Q1 2023 levels and also well below ARCC's long-term average both on an amortized cost basis and fair value basis.

ARCC Q1 2024 Presentation

We remember last year, some were getting worried about ARCC's credit quality when it had a spike up in non-accruals. That was used as an excuse to sell or avoid ARCC. In our Q1 2023 earnings roundup, we wrote:

ARCC is starting to see some credit issues compared to the past year of historically low defaults, but the issues are roughly on par with what we would call "normal" times. On the other hand, ARCC has an unusually large portion of its portfolio that exceeds expectations and sits in the highest ratings. We can infer from this that the difference is in the companies that have been able to benefit from inflation and rising rates and those that haven't. It is creating winners and losers in ARCC's portfolio, just like it has in the publicly traded market. One thing that separates BDCs from banks, is that when a borrower runs into trouble, the BDC has the option and the incentive to provide additional support if the issues can be resolved. Banks either get paid, or they fairly quickly write off the investment. A BDC has the resources and ability to provide "business development", and restructure the investment in a way that aids the company while providing more upside for ARCC. For example, ARCC could convert debt into equity, provide additional debt, or in extreme cases Ares could take over the company and install entirely new management. With ample liquidity and a conservative leverage ratio, ARCC is well-positioned to maximize the returns from its portfolio.

So, while others were worried about ARCC's credit quality "declining," we took the opportunity to add more.

Today, ARCC is lower risk, with lower leverage and fewer credit issues. Of course, the share price is a good bit higher today than it was a year ago. Looking forward, we expect ARCC's valuation to peak in the 10-15% premium to NAV range. If the market is very bullish, it could reach a 20% premium.

So we are happy to buy for the dividend today, but we expect the price upside to be more limited than we've seen in the past year. The fair value for ARCC is about $22.50.

Today, ARCC is an investment that investors should look at as a defensive option. It pays a very well-covered dividend, it has a solid portfolio, management is among the best in the business, and it is reasonable to expect that the current dividend can be maintained in most economic scenarios – including a potential recession. You are paying an elevated price, but you are paying an elevated price for high quality. Over the long term, we expect that ARCC will continue to be one of the best-performing BDCs in the market.

Pick #2: ARI - Yield 13.6%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) reported distributable earnings of $0.35, covering its dividend. Source.

ARI Q1 2024 Presentation

Today, the market is freaking out. Why? Most likely because book value saw a significant write-down of $1.00/share.

ARI Q1 2024 Presentation

As a result, ARI's debt-to-equity ratio ticked up to 3.3x. ARI's balance sheet remains healthy, and it has no debt maturing until 2026.

ARI Q1 2024 Presentation

Clearly, the concern is credit quality. When you are in the business of lending, sometimes the borrower doesn't pay the loan back. It is a reality of lending. Unless you are in the business of payday loans, the interest you receive from any one loan will be a fraction of the principal of the loan. So when you write down a loan as a loss, it will be a relatively large portion of your quarterly earnings.

ARI has two loans that are rated "5" on their scale – which is the highest risk and loans where ARI expects to realize a loss. When we turn to their 10-Q, we can see this quantified as a retail property in Cincinnati, and a residential property in Manhattan:

ARI Q1 2024 10-Q

The property that was the source of the write-down this quarter was the Manhattan property. Note that the original loan was $295 million, and ARI has written it down to under $28 million. That is a significant capital loss. It was a relatively large loan, and ARI had the higher-risk mezzanine level loan. This is an ultra-luxury property that saw its value decline significantly post-COVID.

We can see in the 10-Q that it is identified as "Non-Accrual/ 7/1/2021". That's right, this property has been on non-accrual since July 2021. This isn't a new credit issue, it is one that has been outstanding for several years. The loan has also not been a significant contributor to cash flow, so it has not been part of paying the dividend.

After quarter-end, the senior loan on the property was refinanced, resulting in a $108.3 million cash payment to ARI.

ARI Q1 2024 10-Q

Note that the Mezzanine loan that ARI wrote off is money that is still owed to ARI. It is money that ARI believes is unlikely to be recovered within a reasonable time frame, and therefore wrote it off.

We can compare ARI's risk ratings from quarter to quarter. Here are the risk ratings from Q1 2024:

ARI Q1 2024 10-Q

Here are the risk ratings from the 10-K at Dec. 31, 2023:

ARI 2023 10-K

Note that the number of loans that are rated 4 (high risk) and rated 5 (expected loss) are the same. In both quarters, there were two loans rated four and two rated 5. In fact, the actual loans are the same. The difference is the carrying value of the loans.

If you want to take a pessimistic approach, assume that everything rated 4 or 5 is worth $0. That would be a $212.794 million negative impact on ARI's equity, or about $1.56/share. ARI's book value would be $12.03/share in what would be a very poor result – especially when you consider that $177 million of that amount is in senior mortgages, which typically have a much stronger recovery than mezzanine mortgages. A senior lender can seize the property and sell it, a mezzanine lender can't.

Commercial real estate is going through a tough time. In large part because the Federal Reserve has hiked rates on borrowers to a point where some are really struggling to pay. This means that for lenders like ARI, there will be defaults. As investors, the question we have to ask is how high realized loss rates will be relative to what the market is currently pricing in.

As is often the case in a sector that is seeing real turbulence, the market has been overly pessimistic. This provides us with an opportunity to buy at prices that will be seen as very cheap eventually.

Conclusion

With these two companies, we can collect income from the market while leveraging the experienced management teams provided by APO and ARES. Both ARCC and ARI have a history of providing income to their shareholders and an outstanding long-run return.

This is why I continue to tap the Greek gods for income. I use the two picks discussed in this article, along with others from these excellent management teams, to generate income in my portfolio and reinvest it or use it for daily expenses.

When it comes to your retirement, it's always nice to have a god on your side. And with these Greek gods of income, you can have two on your side that work for you. People no longer widely worship at the feet of the Greek pantheon, but those in the market that know great companies like these can collect a strong income instead of having to sacrifice to them. A strong income that you can use to enjoy your hobbies, spend time with loved ones, and go and explore the great outdoors. I can picture no retirement more beautiful than being able to enjoy new opportunities with your loved ones on your own schedule.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.