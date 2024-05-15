hapabapa

Background

On May 2, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reported its quarterly earnings, which sent the company's stock up 16% that week. However, it's still a long way from its 2021 highs of $450 per share. While I don't expect the stock to return to those levels anytime soon, Moderna stock is currently undervalued given the prospects of its pipeline. With major catalysts for the company's business approaching, I am bullish on Moderna stock. Let's take a closer look at the company's results and upcoming catalysts to see how attractive Moderna stock still is after rising 87% from last year's lows. We'll also break down last Friday's news about the delay in the FDA's decision on the RSV vaccine, which caused the stock to correct 4.3%.

1Q24 revenue , margin, and forecast

The company reported 1Q24 revenue of $167 million (consensus $81 million). The revenue result was better than consensus expectations due to the February ACIP recommendation for US 65+ adults to receive an additional dose of vaccine before the spring season. However, the year-over-year revenue decline was significant (-91%) but related to the timing of revenue recognition as some 4Q22 revenue was recognized in 1Q23.

In 1Q24, the company's cost of revenue amounted to $96 million. At the same time, gross margin declined to 43% from 57% YoY. R&D expenses decreased 6% YoY to $1.1 billion as there were no upfront payments to collaborations this year while there were some investments in corporate collaborations last year. SG&A expenses in 1Q24 were $275 million. The decrease of 10% year-over-year was mainly due to cost optimization.

Net loss in 1Q24 was $1.2 billion compared to net income of $79 million in 1Q23.

For 2Q23, the company expects $100 of revenue, mainly from the already signed contract with the Brazilian Ministry of Health for the supply of 12.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Management's outlook for 2024 remains unchanged - the company also expects revenue of $4 billion, with a return to revenue growth expected in 2025. The company also expects that gross margin will reach 65% in 2024.

R&D expenses are expected to be $4.5 billion. SG&A expenses are expected to be $1.3 billion. Taking all of the above into account, the net loss in 2024 will be $3.2 billion.

However, I think the company's 2024 forecast is conservative and there are some ways to beat it. Let's take a look at which products the company can beat its guidance with, and let's start with the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine

Last year's COVID-19 vaccination season in the U.S. could not be described as impressive. During the 1Q24 conference call, the company noted that through 2023, the vaccination rate for COVID-19 was just 11%. Well below the pandemic vaccination rate. For comparison, 4 times as many people were vaccinated against traditional seasonal flu last year. Nevertheless, the burden on the healthcare system in the case of COVID-19 was greater, as it caused 424,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. from October to early April, which is more than seasonal flu and RSV hospitalization combined.

Taking into account 1.7 billion US Spikevax revenue in 2H23 and Spikevax's net price of $80, I got that around 21.5 people were vaccinated with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in the USA. This number represents 6,4% of the US population and nearly a quarter of the addressable market of 82 million people (65+ age and 50-64 age with comorbidities). This year, I expect that one-third of addressable population will get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. This translates into 2.15 billion US sales.

Outside the U.S., I expect close to 1.7 billion sales with potential upside from the European COVID-19 tenders. Let me remind you that in Europe, Moderna is bidding to supply 36 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine per year for the next 4 years. If Moderna can win even a portion of these tenders, it represents an upside (up to 1.2 billion in revenue, by my estimate) to this management's revenue guidance for this year. This year, however, there is an opportunity for revenue beyond the COVID-19 vaccine.

RSV vaccine

As a reminder, RSV vaccines (from Pfizer and GSK) were launched last year and had cumulative sales of $2.5 billion in their first year of sales. There is still potential for the RSV vaccine market to grow this year, as the target market for adults alone is estimated to be $6-8 billion. Although Moderna is late to the market, it has the potential to become the leader in this market. A decision on Moderna's RSV vaccine (mRNA-1345) was expected by May 12. However, news broke last Friday that the FDA decision would be delayed until the end of May. This news has certainly added to the uncertainty, although there is no particular reason why mRNA-1345 should not be approved. However, the timing of the approval is also very important in this case. If the decision is delayed again, the company will not be able to get it before the ACIP meeting (June 26-28), whose recommendation is important for the vaccine to be used this fall season.

Unlike its competitors, Moderna's vaccine is easier to administer and safer because it is available in prefilled syringes, while other vaccines require 4 and 9 steps to prepare for vaccination, respectively, which takes more time and puts additional strain on vaccination centers at the peak of the season. In addition, no cases of Guillain-Barr syndrome have been reported with the Moderna vaccine. I expect mRNA-1345 sales to be at least $0.75 billion in the first year of commercialization, with peak sales of at least $2 billion. Potential first-year sales are based on 17.4 million U.S. people aged 65+, a vaccination rate of 70%, and a market share of 31%. However, I note the risk that the vaccine may not be approved before the ACIP meeting, and that the ACIP's overall recommendation for RSV vaccination may be to vaccinate every two years rather than every year, which could reduce the addressable market. Let's look at other long-term revenue opportunities.

INT

As a reminder, Moderna has been researching a vaccine (mRNA-4157) for skin cancer (melanoma) for several years and last December published successful trial data for this vaccine. In addition to this indication, the company launched a non-small cell lung cancer study last year, and as of 1Q24, Moderna has additionally launched a Phase 2/3 efficacy study of a vaccine for squamous cell skin cancer (the second most common type of skin cancer), as well as Phase 2 trials of a vaccine for bladder and kidney cancer.

Moderna plans to discuss the possibility of approving the melanoma vaccine with the regulator based on the data from the phase 2 trials. However, to discuss with the regulator, it believes it needs to accomplish the following three steps - collect the data from the long-running phase 2 trial (published in December), expand patient enrollment in the phase 3 trial, and increase the mRNA-4157 production capacity at the Marlborough site. The latter two issues are in the works. To be conservative, I'm not counting possible cancer vaccine sales in my forecast yet.

Other vaccines in the pipeline

Regarding other vaccines, data on the COVID-19 and seasonal influenza combo vaccine expected this quarter will be important. Successful data from such a combo will allow the company to claim a larger target market for the COVID-19 vaccine than it has now. As I mentioned above, last year, 4 times more people were vaccinated against seasonal flu than COVID-19. In 1Q24, the company published positive data for a seasonal flu vaccine.

It is also highly likely to publish efficacy data on the CMV vaccine this year as patient enrollment in the trial has ended. According to my estimate the peak Moderna's CMV vaccine sales will be at $1 billion.

The rest of the vaccine pipeline is extensive and encouraging, but we will not dwell on it in detail for now.

Final thoughts

As COVID-19 moves to seasonal disease status, vaccine sales for it should stabilize this year. However, unlike the situation in 2020-2023, Moderna's business may not be fully focused on the COVID-19 vaccine this year, which would diversify revenue sources and somewhat mitigate stock volatility. In addition, the company's pipeline looks very promising and diverse, which, combined with the current market price, suggests that the stock is undervalued. As a result, I am bullish on Moderna stock. In my MRNA revenue forecast, I only include sales of the COVID-19, RSV, seasonal influenza, and CMV vaccines. According to my DCF model, the fair value of the company's stock is $157. My key DCF model inputs are terminal sales of $9.7 billion (2028), terminal EBITDA margin of 45%, and WACC of 9.8%.

However, as with any investment in biotech companies, there are several risks associated with investing in Moderna stock. Among the key risks, I would like to highlight the following:

The risk that Moderna's RSV vaccine will not be approved before the ACIP meeting in June.

The risk that the company's combination vaccine (seasonal flu + COVID-19) will not show high efficacy.

Moderna's cancer vaccine will not show efficacy in indications other than melanoma.

I recommend that you familiarize yourself with other risks the company may face in the company's 10-K before investing in the stock.