monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 12:22 PM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Stock
monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Roy Mann - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eran Zinman - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eliran Glazer - Chief Financial Officer
Byron Stephen - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Pinjalim Bora - JP Morgan
Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Jackson Ader - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs
DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity
Derrick Wood - TD Cowen
Brent Thill - Jefferies
George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer
Michael Berg - Wells Fargo Securities
Steve Enders - Citi
Michael Funk - Bank of America
Scott Berg - Needham
Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Mark and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the monday.com First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Byron Stephen, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Byron Stephen

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for monday.com's first quarter fiscal year 2024. Joining me today are Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, Co-CEO's of monday.com and Eliran Glazer, monday.com CFO.

We release our results for the first quarter fiscal 2024 earlier today. You can find our quarterly shareholder letter along with our investor presentation and a replay of today's webcast under the News and Events section of our IR website at ir.monday.com.

Certain statements made on the call today will be forward-looking statements which reflect management's best judgment based on the currently available

