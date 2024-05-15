Aziz Shamuratov /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising by 37%, but recently they have pulled back about 15% given some concerns over the refining environment and diesel margins. I last covered Valero in October, rating shares a buy. Since then, they have returned 26%, a strong absolute return but simply in-line with the broader market’s ongoing rally. I continue to view the secular backdrop for VLO as favorable but with shares at my prior price target of $150, now is an opportune time to revisit the stock.

In the company’s first quarter reported on April 25th, Valero's EPS was $3.82 beating consensus by $0.60. Revenue fell by 13% to $31.8 billion, but as I have discussed in my analysis of the refiners, revenue is a less relevant statistic than for most companies. The absolute level of gasoline prices drives revenue, but refiners make money not on the absolute price but on the spread between crude oil and refined products like gasoline and diesel. This “crack” spread is what matters most for a refiner’s profit, not the absolute price at the pump.

Now, results were down substantially from the $8.27 in EPS, Valero earned last year. This is not surprising, as the refining cycle has eased off record levels seen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ultimately, the question for companies like VLO is where normalized earnings reside. I believe Q1 results were actually fairly “mid-cycle,” and that we are likely to see some sequential improvement over Q2/Q3.

Now, while it has other units, refining is nearly 95% of revenue, and refining results can be volatile based on the crack spread environment. In Q1, refining earned $1.7 billion, down from $4.1 billion last year. This was primarily because margins per barrel came in at $14.07 vs $22.37 a year ago. As you can see below, crack spreads declined sharply from elevated levels in late 2023, though they have recently begun to recover.

I will discuss my view on crack spreads further below, but ultimately, management cannot control the spread environment. However, VLO managed its controllable factors quite well. Operating costs per barrel were $7.10 vs $6.95 last year. This was due to higher depreciation, with cash costs down about 1.5%. VLO also did significant maintenance work on facilities, which drove a modest decline in throughput to 2.8mmbpd in Q1 vs 2.95mmbpd last year. As a result, refining operating expenses declined by 6.1%. It still maintained a solid 87% capacity utilization in Q1. Now with maintenance work largely complete, it expects throughput to increase sequentially to 2.9mmbpd in Q2, driving a decline to $4.55 in cash operating costs. With spreads now wider, VLO timed this maintenance well during a relative lull in the market. As you can see, VLO has historically generated relatively wide margins given industry-leading cash costs, and this expense discipline was on display in Q1.

Aside from refining, VLO has two smaller product lines. First, renewable diesel earned $190 million from $205 million last year. This decline came even as volumes rose by about a quarter to 3.7 million gallons. This was offset by a narrower diesel margin of $1.02 vs $1.30 last year. Finally, Ethanol earned $39 million in adjusted operating income, which was flat from last year. While renewable volumes are rising, these units are so small relative to its refining business that they drive only modest changes to consolidated results.

While profits were down from peak levels, cash flow remains quite strong. Valero generated $1.8 billion in operating cash flow, or $1.9 billion ex working capital. The company invested $661 million of cap-ex, about 80% of which went to sustaining activities. As noted, Q1 was relatively heavy in maintenance work. VLO continues to target $2 billion of cap-ex, in-line with its five-year average, so we should see a slower pace in coming quarters, which should increase free cash flow.

Valero continues to reward shareholders with its cash flow, doing about $1 billion in buybacks and $356 million in dividends. In January, it boosted its dividend to $1.07 from $1.02 during the quarter, as well. Thanks to its buyback, it share count was down by 10.3% from last year. As you can see below, VLO has significantly reduced its share count via buybacks, increasing run-rate EPS. It returned 74% of cash to shareholders vs its through-the-cycle 40-50% commitment given the strength of the environment.

During Q1, it also paid $167 million of maturing debt. Its balance sheet is pristine, with $8.5 billion of debt against $4.9 billion of cash. That leaves it with just 17% debt to capitalization and below 1x debt/EBITDA. There is no need to reduce debt further, and so all excess cash flow can be directed toward shareholders. This is especially the case because Valero seems relatively cool to M&A as it chose not to engage in the CITGO auction process, though it will continue to look at opportunities should any arise.

Additionally, there are limited large-scale growth cap-ex opportunities. It will continue to do renewable investments, but these are relatively minor. Valero will not be building new refineries. As noted, in my prior article, the US hasn’t built a new refinery in over forty years. Given the cost would likely eclipse $10 billion and the harsh regulatory environment, it is my base case that no major refinery is ever built in the US going forward. While that means VLO will never have significant throughput growth beyond current levels, I believe this is a net positive insofar as refining is increasingly becoming the global bottleneck. With limited refining growth, but product consumption globally still rising slowly, existing refiners should have greater pricing power, keeping spreads wider. That is why I believe spreads are structurally wider than pre-COVID at $15-30 now vs $10-20 then.

In fact, management sees strong demand, with gasoline flat to last year and diesel up 2%. That is consistent with driving trends, with US mileage continuing to rise. It remains below pre-COVID levels, suggesting further room for growth. Management also expects diesel margins to improve, as Russian diesel exports actually rose after the drone attacks on its refineries and only began falling in late April.

That is because Russia had inventories to export from, and these disruptions are only now impacting product flows. Ukraine continues to strike at Russian refineries. If these persist, global refining capacity could decline further, widening spreads. I would note military analysts say Russia has the momentum on the battlefield, which could mean Ukraine either gets more aggressive in targeting Russian infrastructure or that its capacity to strike inside of Russia could grow more limited. Nonetheless, this geopolitical risk has helped pushed crack spreads wider, and they are now $23.

This provides a favorable cyclical backdrop, and this widening in spreads alongside increases in throughput is why I expect VLO to report stronger Q2 earnings than in Q1, and I expect about $18-20 in 2024 EPS, depending on crack spreads in H2. With that, it should be able to reduce it share count by at least 6% over the rest of the year. Now, this is a slightly above-average refining environment, but thanks to share count reduction, I see sustaining earnings about $16-17.50 from $15-$17 several months ago. I continue to view 10x run-rate earnings, given the cyclicality and very long-term obsolescence risk, as an appropriate multiple.

That results in a fair value over the next year of about $167, for about 7.7% upside. Combined with its dividend, that is a 10% total return opportunity. As such, I remain a buyer and would use this pullback to add to the position, as we are still just now seeing the impacts of Russian outages in diesel, and product demand remains solid. With strong cash flow and a healthy balance sheet, VLO will continue to reduce its share count, boosting run-rate EPS over time, making shares attractive.