After a particularly strong 2023, Taiwanese stocks look poised for another great year. The key driver remains the country’s technology sector, which has continued to surge on the back of AI chip demand optimism. If the latest monthly sales disclosure by semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was anything to go by, growth in leading-edge chips still has plenty of legs – not only from higher unit sales but also from price growth. The rest of Taiwan’s supply chain is poised to also benefit from the AI wave, so even if we do see headwinds from the smartphone and automotive end-markets, overall earnings growth should remain well-supported.

The catch is that Taiwan has benefited from a re-rating in the valuation multiple, at least on a trailing basis. Relative to >20% earnings growth expectations through 2025, on the other hand, MSCI Taiwan's ~17x forward earnings is not so unreasonable, more so if you’re also willing to look through geopolitical risks. Meanwhile, Taiwan offers a rare income bonus to go along with this growth – passively managed iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) currently yields ~3.8% on a trailing twelve-month basis.

This generous distribution isn’t shared by the actively managed Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN); this year's lackluster payout announcement indicates the manager sees more value in keeping dry powder on hand than distributing excess cash. Since I last covered the fund (see The Taiwan Fund: Flipping Bullish As Tech Tailwinds Intensify), TWN hasn’t stepped up buybacks either, nor have they moved on the expense ratio. Combined, these factors have likely kept the fund’s net asset value discount persistently wide (currently in the high-teens %). But TWN’s standout track record, a testament to its willingness to double down on Taiwan’s tech-driven growth, remains hard to ignore. For long-term investors willing to underwrite this tech-led outperformance extending into the years to come, the current discount to NAV makes for a compelling entry point.

TWN Overview – More Tech than Before; Lots of Dry Powder

Fundamentally, not a lot has changed for the Nomura-managed Taiwan fund in recent quarters. The long-tenured lead managers (Sky Chen and George Hsieh) are the same, while TWN’s asset base is slightly higher at ~$338m after accounting for the January payout. As for the fund’s expense ratio, it remains at an elevated 1.5% gross (1.4% net of waivers), placing it at the pricier end of US-listed Taiwan vehicles (on both fees and execution).

In return for the higher expense, TWN does offer a more concentrated, ‘higher beta’ portfolio than passive alternatives like iShares’ MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) and the Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW). Per its latest update, the fund’s tech overweight has been further raised to 69.2% - almost six percentage points above the local TAIEX (‘Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index’) benchmark. Industrials, on the other hand, have been cut to 7.1% (vs. 7.0% for TAIEX), while Consumer Discretionary is now a bigger overweight at 6.3% (vs. 4.8% for TAIEX). Also notable is the big Financials underweight (0% vs. 11.3% for TAIEX), as well as the larger cash position (up to 10.3% of the portfolio).

At the single-stock level, TSM remains the largest holding, though it now commands a larger 22.6% - about in line with both EWT and FLTW. The rest of the portfolio breakdown reflects the manager’s bullishness on Taiwan’s tech supply chain, albeit via smaller players like Quanta Computer (4.5%) and Alchip Technologies (3.9%) over more established names like Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHPF). Power equipment maker Fortune Electric (4.9%) also remains a staple holding, in line with the manager’s view on future AI-driven power demand in my opinion.

Also influencing the manager’s positioning is “that an interest rate-cut cycle will soon begin.” Intuitively, TWN’s narrow focus on ‘higher beta’ tech names should outperform in this scenario. That said, the fact that the manager has kept ample dry powder on hand means the fund also isn’t overextended and remains well-placed to capitalize on any macro-driven pullbacks.

TWN Performance – More Capital Growth; Less Distributions

There’s been little to fault performance-wise for TWN. Having delivered a record +58.1% total return last year, 2024 has been more of the same, appreciating +10.9% in NAV terms through Q1. In market price terms, on the other hand, TWN’s total return stands at a higher +14.5% this year, helped by a narrowing discount to NAV. And over longer five- and ten-year time frames, the fund has compounded at a very impressive +26.2% and +15.1%, respectively – well above both its benchmark and other passive Taiwan tracker funds. As long as tech does well, expect this outperformance to also continue, helped by TWN’s overweight on ‘higher beta’ Taiwan supply chain names.

Where the fund could improve, on the other hand, is in implementing more shareholder friendly policies. As its persistent discount to NAV reflects, TWN has made little progress here - either on buybacks, distributions, or fee reductions. In fact, the manager is holding onto more excess cash than ever (currently over 10% of the portfolio), so I wouldn’t ascribe much probability at all to the discount narrowing from here. For patient, longer-term investors willing to underwrite Taiwan’s tech growth and the manager’s ability to capture this growth, this may not be much of an issue. For investors with liquidity requirements, on the other hand, the subpar distribution means they might have to ‘eat’ a big discount to realize their gains.

Tech Continues to Pay Off

TWN’s exposure to Taiwan's ‘picks and shovels’ tech continues to be well-rewarded this year. As long as the surge in AI spending continues, this Taiwan rally likely still has legs; and as the ‘higher beta’ play, TWN should outpace the broader indices on the way up. Yes, stocks do seem a tad pricey on a trailing basis, nor do they offer much of a geopolitical buffer. But roll earnings one or two years forward (>20% 2024/2025 growth per consensus estimates), and tech-heavy Taiwan still has room to grow into its multiple. The main downside here is the NAV discount and the lack of effort by TWN to narrow it; for patient investors willing to slowly realize gains via a periodic distribution, though, this isn’t a bad time to be long the fund.