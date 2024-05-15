Taiwan Fund: Tech Continues To Pay Off

May 15, 2024 1:30 PM ETTaiwan Fund Inc (TWN)EWT, FLTW
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.89K Followers

Summary

  • Tech-heavy Taiwan has been on a tear this year.
  • By over-indexing to tech growth, the Taiwan Fund has appreciated at an even faster clip.
  • The fund has its flaws but still offers plenty to patient, growth-oriented investors.

Automatic Pick and Place machine quickly installs Components on Generic Circuit Board. Electronics and Circuit board Manufacturing. Bright Environment

SweetBunFactory

After a particularly strong 2023, Taiwanese stocks look poised for another great year. The key driver remains the country’s technology sector, which has continued to surge on the back of AI chip demand optimism. If the latest monthly

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.89K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TWN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TWN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News