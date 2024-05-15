PM Images

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is a popular dividend growth ETF. However, for investors looking to retire with dividends, it has a couple of weaknesses that can be improved by adding just five stocks to VYM. By following this approach, a retiree could potentially rely on VYM for the vast majority of their portfolio, with these five stocks rounding it out to create a well-diversified dividend ETF. This strategy should generate sufficient current income as well as dividend growth over the long term to fully fund retirement from this cash flow. Obviously, retirees should consult a financial adviser and/or financial planner before pursuing this approach, but from my personal perspective, I think this is a reasonable strategy.

In this article, we will discuss VYM's strengths as a standalone investment and then share how adding these five high-yield stocks can improve its overall abilities as a passive income vehicle for retirees.

VYM ETF's Strengths

One of the main reasons why VYM is such a popular investment vehicle for retirees is its very low expense ratio of 0.06%, putting it on par with funds like Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG), which also feature 0.06% expense ratios. Another reason to like VYM is it has generated inflation-beating long-term dividend growth, with a 6.92% 10-year dividend growth CAGR. Additionally, it offers a fairly decent dividend yield of 2.85% on a trailing 12-month basis. This compares very favorably to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which offers a meager 1.29% trailing 12-month dividend yield.

VYM is also a very well-diversified ETF, with significant diversification across 10 sectors: 20.59% allocated to Financials, 13.05% to Healthcare, 12.55% to Consumer Defensive, 12.41% to Industrials, 11.4% to Technology, 10.66% to Energy, 7.83% to Consumer Cyclical, 5.88% to Utilities, 3.26% to Communication, and 2.36% to Basic Materials. Moreover, it is extremely well diversified on an individual holding basis, with 560 individual holdings and only 23.42% of its overall portfolio allocated to its top 10 holdings. Its top holdings currently include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) at 3.44% and Broadcom Inc. at 3.39% (AVGO). Its top five is rounded out with Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) at 2.76%, Home Depot Inc. (HD) at 2.28%, and Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) at 2.27%. This diversification compares favorably with one of its top competitors, SCHD, which only has 103 total holdings and a whopping 41.06% of its portfolio in its top 10 holdings.

Another reason to prefer VYM over SCHD is its 11.4% allocation to Technology compared to SCHD's 8.95%. It also has significantly more exposure to Utilities at 5.88% compared to just 0.04% for SCHD. As a result, VYM gives investors greater exposure to the most growth-oriented sector (Technology), while also providing more exposure to a defensive and higher-yielding sector like Utilities. In exchange, it gives up a little exposure to the Communication sector, which has generally been a weaker performer, and has much less exposure to Consumer Cyclical, which has also been relatively weak.

VYM ETF's Weaknesses

That being said, VYM does have its weaknesses, including only 0.01% exposure to Real Estate, which is one of the better long-term income sectors. It also has low exposure to Basic Materials at just 2.36%, Communication at 3.26%, and its trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.85% is still quite low for investors who plan to retire on dividends, especially if they intend to follow the 4% rule.

How To Improve VYM With Just 5 High-Yield Stocks

As a result, we think that adding securities in the Communication, Basic Materials, and Real Estate sectors can significantly enhance not only the ETF's diversification but also its yield. Additionally, two other high-yield sectors that it lacks significant exposure to, are Business Development Companies and Midstream Energy Infrastructure.

We think that a selection of the following five blue-chip high-yield securities can round out VYM effectively from both a diversification and income perspective without sacrificing too much in the way of dividend growth:

1. For Communication exposure, Verizon (VZ) is a solid pick, given its 6.6% dividend yield and management's recent reiteration of its commitment to growing the dividend payout.

2. For Basic Materials exposure, Rio Tinto (RIO) is a strong choice, given its 7.4% dividend yield, stellar balance sheet, and world-class asset portfolio.

3. For Real Estate exposure, Realty Income (O) is difficult to beat with its A- credit rating, 5.61% dividend yield, and impressive dividend growth track record, making it a good addition from an income perspective. Moreover, its impressive size and diversification make it a good pick for a one-stop-shop for real estate.

4. For Midstream exposure, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is an excellent option, given its A- credit rating, very low leverage ratio, high-quality asset portfolio, 7.2% distribution yield, and a roughly 5% annualized distribution growth rate for the foreseeable future. For those who want to avoid a K-1, Enbridge (ENB) is a suitable alternative with a BBB+ credit rating, impressive dividend growth track record, and 7% dividend yield with an expected annualized dividend growth rate of 3-5% for the foreseeable future.

5. For additional high-yield exposure from the BDC sector, Main Street Capital (MAIN) - while not particularly attractive from a valuation standpoint currently - is a suitable option for retirees seeking sustainable and attractive income. With a 5.9% dividend yield, a track record of paying out substantial supplemental dividends, significant dividend coverage, a strong balance sheet, and an exceptional track record of consistent and growing dividend payments (including a 10-year dividend CAGR of about 4% and a 3-year dividend CAGR of almost 5%), it offers an attractive overall dividend package.

Investor Takeaway

When you combine VYM's impressive diversification and near 3% current yield with the added benefits of these high-yield securities, including yields ranging between 5.6% and 7.4% from Realty Income, Enterprise Products Partners/Enbridge, Verizon, Rio Tinto, and Main Street Capital, along with their inflation-beating growth, investors can enjoy a nicely diversified portfolio. This portfolio should be able to meet their 4% rule requirements and beat inflation over the long term. Once again, it is important to ensure that you meet with a personal financial adviser and/or personal financial planner before pursuing a financial strategy like this to make sure that it is a good fit for your personal situation and temperament.