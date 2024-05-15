7 Reasons To Buy Marqeta

May 15, 2024 1:41 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ) StockSQ
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • 2024 has not been a good year for Marqeta.
  • It's easy to get too emotionally attached to the stock's poor performance.
  • Let me give you seven reasons to stay bullish on Marqeta stock.
image of isometric coloured credit cards in a lineup

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) — a modern card issuing and payment solutions platform — is down nearly 20% YTD while the broader markets are up about 10% YTD.

Given the stock's poor performance, some investors might have lost their confidence and patience

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.7K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News