The Biden administration introduced higher tariffs on electric vehicles, solar cells, semiconductor chips, advanced batteries, medical products, and other strategic Chinese exports to the United States. Additionally, the U.S. President officially endorsed maintaining tariffs on more than $300 billion of Chinese goods imposed by his predecessor, President Trump.

President Biden, who had criticized the tariffs as taxes on U.S. consumers during the 2020 election, made a surprising move by escalating the U.S.-China trade war. This decision was based on a combination of factors, including the need to protect domestic industries, address intellectual property concerns, and maintain a strong negotiating position with China.

Trade barriers and tariffs have a significant impact on the economy. As the U.S. central bank continues to battle inflation with monetary policy, U.S. spending and new tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. could work contrary to the Fed’s inflation fight.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC) owns a portfolio of commodity futures, including energy and metals, that will likely reflect the trade barriers. In a January 9 Seeking Alpha article on DBC, I concluded:

DBC provides exposure to energy and other commodities, including gold, copper, and aluminum. If prices move higher in 2024, DBC will appreciate with the raw materials. DBC rose over 194% from the March 2020 $10.41 low to the June 2022 $30.64 high. DBC was slightly above the midpoint of that move. A broad commodity rally in 2024 could cause DBC to challenge the mid-2022 highs.

DBC, trading at the $22 per share level on January 9, slightly increased to $23.28 on May 15. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is the no K-1 version of DBC. The tariffs could potentially ignite a significant rally in commodity prices and the DBC ETF, a factor that investors should be mindful of when considering their investment strategies.

China is the world’s leading commodity producer and consumer

China is the world’s second-leading economy and second-most populous country, with 1.43 billion people, just below India, which has a 1.44 billion population. Its position and global investments make the nation the world’s leading raw material producer and consumer. Commodity prices, as an asset class, tend to move higher and lower with the Chinese economy. In 2023, concerns about economic weakness caused raw material prices to decline from the 2022 highs, but they remained range bound at higher levels than in previous years because of global inflationary pressures.

As the United States remains the leading economy, trade relations with China impact raw material prices and availabilities.

The November election- A protectionist race

After criticizing the former President, the Biden administration took an aggressive stance against China as the 2024 election, a repeat of the 2020 contest, approaches. The former President and presumptive Republican nominee said the administration has not gone far enough. Donald Trump said,

“They’ve also got to do it on other vehicles, and they have to do it on a lot of other products because China’s eating out lunch right not… They have to do it on much more than electric vehicles.”

The bottom line is that the Biden tariffs are out-Trumping Trump, and Trump’s comments out-Trump his previous trade stance; no puns intended.

While the two candidates agree on virtually nothing, trade has become a protectionist race, with each trying to outdo the other.

Trade wars create inflation - The bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers means higher U.S. prices

From a historical perspective, the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act implemented protectionist policies in the United States. President Herbert Hoover signed the Act, which resulted in an early loss of confidence on Wall Street and signaled U.S. isolationism. This prompted retaliation from foreign governments, caused bank failures, and set the stage for the Great Depression.

In 2024, the world’s nuclear powers have bifurcated. The 2022 “no-limits” handshake between Chinese leader Xi and Russian President Putin, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, sanctions on Russia, Chinese reunification plans for Taiwan, and many other divisive geopolitical issues have a significant impact on trade and global logistics.

Trade wars and tariffs create barriers that create raw material shortages in some regions and oversupplies in other areas. With the U.S. and Chinese relations deteriorating to the world level in history, the division between the two economic powers has caused inflationary pressures to rise. More U.S. tariffs on Beijing will likely lead to retaliation and further economic consequences, increasing the economic condition that pushes prices higher.

Commodities are global assets. As inflation erodes currency values, commodity prices rise. Moreover, the decline of the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency only exacerbates higher commodity prices. Sanctions on Russia after the Ukraine invasion and tariffs on China have caused China, Russia, and their allies to seek alternative currencies to settle cross-border trades. The rising potential of a BRICS currency to challenge the dollar’s reserve currency role further undermines the U.S. currency and pushes commodity prices higher.

Gold has been the world’s ultimate currency for thousands of years. Over the past years, central banks and governments have been buying gold hand-over-fist, further validating gold’s position in the global financial system.

Long-Term COMEX Gold Futures Chart (Barchart)

The long-term chart shows gold’s latest $2429 per ounce high in April 2024 was over 9.6 times higher than the 1999 low. Gold’s ascent in U.S. dollars and all other fiat currencies denotes a decline in the full faith and credit of the countries issuing legal tender. Inflation erodes money’s purchasing power, and gold’s rise is a barometer of the economic condition. Trade barriers only turbocharge inflationary pressures.

The Fed’s 2% target is arbitrary and could be unachievable

The U.S. Fed’s mission is low unemployment and stable prices. The central bank seeks to fulfill its responsibility through monetary policy tools using interest rates. Rising inflation causes the Fed to tighten credit to decrease spending and push prices lower. Economic woes cause the central bank to loosen credit to stimulate economic growth.

During the global pandemic, the Fed unleashed a tidal wave of liquidity and accommodating monetary policy. The tsunami of government stimulative spending exacerbated the situation and planted inflationary seeds that blossomed in 2021 and 2022, leading to the highest inflation since the 1980s. In 2022, perhaps too late, the Fed shifted to a hawkish monetary policy approach, increasing interest rates, and reducing its balance sheet through quantitative tightening, which pushed rates higher further along the yield curve.

While inflation has declined, it has not reached the Fed’s arbitrary 2% target, established by former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in 2012. The latest April PPI and CPI reports showed inflation stubbornly above the target, reducing the odds of a rate cut over the coming months. Inflation is bullish for commodity prices. The Fed’s target could be unachievable because the central bank’s tool is monetary policy. Government spending and restrictive trade policy that fuels inflationary pressures are beyond the Fed’s control.

DBC is a commodities ETF product

Markets across all asset classes reflect the economic and geopolitical landscapes. The latest tariffs on China, the rising potential for Beijing’s retaliation, and the many other factors in a turbulent world point to nagging inflationary pressures with no end in sight. Protectionist policies fuel inflation, which causes higher commodity prices. Moreover, de-dollarization and the bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers, only erode the U.S. dollar’s reserve currency role, causing raw material prices to increase in dollar terms.

The top holdings of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF are:

Top Holdings of the DBC ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

The ETF has long positions in traditional energy and metals, including gold and copper. DBC is an inflation-sensitive ETF, rising with the economic condition. At $23.39 on May 15, DBC had $1.78 billion in assets under management. DBC trades an average of over 990,000 shares daily and charges a 0.85% management fee. DBC is a K-1 ETF, but as mentioned, Invesco also offers a non-K-1 version, the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF. At $14.12 per share, PDBC had $5.2 billion in assets under management. PDBC trades an average of over 3.94 million shares daily and charges a 0.59% management fee.

Chart of the DBC ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart shows at $23.38 on May 15, DBC was 6% higher in 2024.

Chart of the PDBC ETF Product (Barchart)

At $14.11 per share, PDBC was 6% higher since the end of last year. Tariffs that create trade barriers fuel inflation, creating an environment where DBC and PDBC could experience explosive rallies.

The upcoming U.S. election will not decide if the U.S. will continue its tariff policies towards China, but how severe they will become. Moreover, almost inevitable Chinese retaliation will only increase the inflationary pressures that are a hallmark of restrictive trade policies.