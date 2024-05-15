Jonathan Kitchen

April Inflation Report

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April. Last month, inflation grew at 0.3% and 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose at 0.3% in April and 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. While investors cheered the news with a rise in equities and a decline in interest rates, the report highlighted some stubborn areas where inflation is still present and the importance of the next few months of data.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Overall Inflation Trends

As investors cheered the cooling in inflation, a comprehensive look at the monthly data shows challenges ahead over the next few months. On the headline side, the next three months of inflation data will roll off months when month to month inflation was 0.2% or lower. On the core side, the trend is more pronounced, with the three lowest months of inflation growth rolling off in the next four months. This means that if the next four inflation reports don’t show month-to-month inflationary changes of 0.2% or less, the year-over-year inflationary numbers will stall.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

If we look at the six most recent inflation reports and annualize them based on 1, 2-, 3-, 4-, and 6-month groupings, we can view this challenge from a different perspective. The three preceding inflation reports are sticking with us in the year-over-year calculations for an extended period, and even today’s report annualized implied a core inflation rate of 3.5%, which is 1.5% higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% long-term target. Additionally, a three-year history of year-over-year inflation shows that while disinflation has been in play, its recent pace has been painfully slow.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

Durable Goods-The Shining Star

Durables goods, which were the leading driver of inflation during the pandemic due to supply chain issues, continue to be the leading driver of disinflation in the post pandemic world. The deflation in durable goods accelerated in April to 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. While it is uncertain how long this trend will last, it will be needed to continue to contribute as a deflationary force towards the 2% goal.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

Housing Finally Starts to Break

The month-over-month inflation rate for housing in April rose at 0.2%, the slowest pace in more than three years. Additionally, rents on a month-over-month basis rose at their lowest rate since 2021. While the year over year inflationary levels for each remain stubbornly high, substantial progress could be made here if monthly inflation levels for housing and rents remain at April’s levels over the next few months.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

Service Inflation Remains Stubborn

Inflation in the services sector continues to be sticky and stubborn. On a month-over-month basis, service sector inflation rose to 0.4%. It also doesn’t help that the two lowest monthly price increases in services roll off in the next two months. Services inflation remains at over 5% on a year-over-year basis and is the largest contributor to price increases remaining above 2%.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

Keep an Eye on Energy and Wages

In April, energy prices rose for the third consecutive month, but year over year energy inflation remained tame at 2.5%. Energy is not included in core inflation, but it is the most volatile variable in overall inflation and elevated energy prices over a long period of time can bleed into core inflation as goods rely on fuel for transportation (as one example).

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

One factor that is external to the inflation report but must remain in the investors’ mind as an influencing factor is wages. During the recent disinflationary push, wages have moved in close tandem with both core and headline inflation. With the employment market remaining robust, continued wage growth will serve to keep demand growing and consequently place an upward pressure on prices.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Conclusion

I believe the cumulative impact of the next four monthly inflation reports is going to influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy through the first half of 2025. There are three soft months rolling off the annual calculation between now and August and if inflation remains at current levels, year over year price increases could actually rise towards 4%. Housing is starting to look promising, but the economy needs service sector inflation to follow. Until then, I still believe it’s going to be difficult to achieve both a monetary easing and a disinflationary pricing trend.