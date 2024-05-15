borchee/E+ via Getty Images

Sun Life Financial is a leading Canadian-based Life Insurer and Asset Manager, with operations in Canada, the US, and Asia, with listings on both TSX and NYSE.

SLF has been a steady long-term performer for investors, with performance above the TSX benchmark, and pays a stable and well covered dividend of 4.4%

In my introductory article on SLF, I outlined the company as a high-quality and conservative operator in the sector, however, due to the share price run up, rated SLF as a hold based on valuation.

SLF reported Q1 earnings on May 10th which missed analyst expectations, and the share price dropped 5% on the day, to around $50 for the NYSE listing.

I will take a look at the earnings report, the investor call, and management outlook, and review my own outlook and rating.

SLF Operations

Little has changed in the period since my previous article in terms of SLF operations, so I would refer readers to that for details. However, there are two notable developments:

New CFO

Following the move of CFO Manjit Singh into the Asian leadership role, SLF has onboarded Tim Deacon as the new CFO. Tim Deacon has extensive experience in life insurance and pensions, including a key SLF competitor, MFC. This was the first quarterly earnings report under his direction.

Sale of UK business

SLF exited its UK business in April 2023. Year-on-year comparisons account for the impact of this for the first time in this quarter.

Q1 Earnings

As mentioned above, Q1 earnings missed analyst expectations, with a normalized miss of 10% for the quarter, and actual of 20%.

This is quite unusual for SLF, which has tended to track closely to analysts' expectations, or outperform.

Key drivers of the miss (in CAD)

Underlying net income $875m, down 2% YOY

Miss on consensus of$96m for the quarter.

Corporate expenses up $19m, a 17% increase YOY

Wealth and Asset Management (WAM) flat YOY - missing growth targets

Canada underlying net income down 2% - impact $6m

US underlying net income down 20% - impact $35m

Positives reported

Asia underlying net income up 27% - impact $36m

New business CSM (expected future profits under IFRS accounting) up 50%

A 4% increase in quarterly dividend

Continuation of share buybacks

Earnings call insights

I always find the earnings call transcripts valuable in unpacking the earnings and building an outlook. My key takeaways:

Corporate expenses increased due to management stock compensation. The earnings impact is due to pay-outs to retiring executives of stock - the higher share price than carried valuation creates the delta. Can be considered a one off impact.

WAM saw margins eroded by higher compensation expenses - one to watch going forward.

US margins reduced by medicaid revaluations for the dental business. Management portrayed as a one off - another to watch going forward.

Asia growth is a real competitor for outperformance. Management put this down to the impacts of investments in new sales channels in Hong Kong. The contribution should be 'sticky' but the growth rate is unlikely to be maintained in my opinion.

Analyst reaction

On the call, the most pertinent question asked was for an outlook call - in a nutshell, is this a one off quarter, or do these impacts show a trend? Management pitched for the one off, volatile quarter - analysts didn't buy it!

Consensus EPS revisions for 2024 dropped, with a flow through into 2025, and 2026 estimates.

Market reaction

Investors also showed their displeasure, with a 5% drop to the $50 range, erasing all the year to date gains. As of writing, SLF has a year to date share price drop of around 2%.

Valuation And My Take

As discussed in my previous article, SLF has traded at a premium valuation to peers, Manulife (MFC) and Great-West (GWO:CA). The recent drop (and a reciprocal increase in MFC) has closed some of that gap on a price to forward earnings basis.

On a price to book basis, the picture is similar, with some recent convergence.

Seeking Alpha Quant has revisited its rating from Strong Buy at the time of my last article to Hold likely based on momentum.

My own valuation assumptions were at the lower end of management guidance in my previous valuation.

8% earnings growth

11.25% discount rate

This produced a price target of $46, and a Hold rating.

I see the recent quarter as validation of my initial more conservative outlook, but no major reasons to undercut the lower end of management earnings outlook. The dividend raise and buyback program support management confidence.

However, it will be important to watch the development of the US business margins, and continued Asia sales growth.

I hold SLF as a core part of my portfolio. I will look to buy on dips below USD $46 and target a dividend exceeding 5%.

