Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum (Transcript)

Raj Seshadri - Chief Commercial Payments Officer

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Fantastic. Welcome back, everybody. We are very pleased and honored to have Raj Seshadri here with us, Chief Commercial Payments Officer at Mastercard, and I had to read that, because you recently changed your role.

Yes, very recently and thank you for having me here.

It's a great pleasure. Yes. Maybe you can start by giving us, some insight into the background and in your current role at Mastercard, which has changed recently, as we noted.

Yes, yes. So background. Well, I have a relatively checkered past. I was in academia in Physics. I've been in consulting and strategy, and I've also run large businesses and led lots of people. So I've sort of - I've been an adviser been CMO twice, I've been in finance, I've worked with technology and of course, driven revenue growth and operating leverage.

At Mastercard, I came in many years ago to run our U.S. issuers business in North America. And then did that for about four years, and then run our Global Data & Services business, for about four years until literally a few days ago, and I'm now responsible for our Commercial & New Payment Flows. We had a relatively recently an organizational realignment, where we realigned our internal organizational units, to our growth vectors. Same growth vectors. Just the alignment, I think, will unlock more revenue growth for us. And that was relatively recently, just a few days ago. And I know this conversation, is going to be about Data & Services, as opposed to the new role. But yes, maybe I'll be back to talk to you about the new role sometime.

I hope so. Why don't you share more about Mastercard Services strategy and how are Data & Services fits in?

Sure. So our Services journey has been at least a decade old, a little over a decade. It started with consumer cards, and some of what we were doing in consumer cards, things like benefits and insurances on cards, marketing, consulting, it started there, but today, it goes way beyond that. There's a lot that we do in Services. Just for context, about 10 or 12 years ago, there's about a sixth of our revenues.

It is now well over a third of our revenues. So that just tells you, how fast it's growing. It's growing faster than Core Payments, and it's a material part of the company. And it plays two roles in our strategy. One is differentiation. It differentiates payments. Like when you think about Services, we use them very often with our customers to grow their payments businesses, and when they grow, we grow.

So things like acquiring customers, creating value propositions, marketing, making sure that the customers do as much as they can, providing offers, loyalty, fraud and risk Services to protect the consumer for the customer and protect the customer. So a variety of Services that differentiate payments, and help grow payments. And then, we have a bunch of Services just, because we have the same capabilities.

Are they relevant beyond payments at our payments customers, and they are also relevant to new customer segments and new customer types. And so, we're also able to diversify, using our Services and using Services almost leading with Services, entering with Services and then getting to payments. So plays two roles. Now your question on Data & Services.

So when we think about Services, it includes things like fraud and cybersecurity, analytics, advisory, marketing and Data & Services, specifically, there are essentially five broad product categories. There is - the first one is consulting and innovation. We have, I would say, the preeminent consulting firm focused on payments globally. We also have a number of practice areas, and things that we are strong at, in our technology areas like AI or crypto or loyalty, the things that we're very good at.

We also have innovation Services. So many years ago, we were innovative. So our customers came to us saying, how do, we become more innovative with your techniques. So we provide those to co-create with our customers. The second area is, it's broadly insights and analytics. So providing benchmarking insights, real-time data to make decisions, building models and deploying them for our customers.

Providing software and service solutions like Test & Learn so that you can optimize decision-making, to maximize ROI. So that's the second area. The third area is Marketing Services where we look at a consumer's life cycle end-to-end, and help our customers. By the way, when I say customer and consumer, we B2B2C model to our customers at middle B and their consumers is what we refer to as consumers.

To consumer life cycle marketing, from acquisition to deepening the relationship to making it sticky, which we do for our customers in partnership with them. The fourth area is loyalty, which - as I was saying before, this business started with things like benefits and insurances on cards, especially affluent cards. But today, in loyalty, we go way beyond that with rewards and offers.

And redemption options like we have a deal with Expedia, where our consumers or our customers can redeem in the travel space. We have a lot of travel capabilities. So loyalty, and we have a proprietary platform. So loyalty is a large area. And then, the very last one, the fifth one is two years ago, we acquired Dynamic Yield, very excited about that. It brings hyper-personalization into Mastercard.

And yes, of course, they were doing it with brands previously. We continue to do it in brands, and that's doing really well, but now we're able to do it with the banks as well. And so that's what's in Data & Services. It's a very rich and curated set of Services that, helps us both differentiate payments as well as diversified beyond payments, and lead with Services into new customer types.

And I guess building on that, could you provide examples of Mastercard Services - of how Mastercard Services helped, to reinforce your other strategic priorities expanding into payments, embracing new networks?

Raj Seshadri

Yes. So - I should start by saying that this is a beautiful cycle, right, where the more we grow in payments, the more it creates transactions and data for our Services business. And the more transactions and data there is in Services, the more we're able to create Services or deepen our Services, which enhance payments and grow payments. So payments growth and Services growth have this beautiful reinforcing relationship, which is quite unique from everything that I've seen in my lifetime.

And so, we use Services to differentiate payments. So its things like winning deals. We want unique creditor. We won UniCredit. We won Citizens, Citizens went with us because of our open banking, our digital capabilities, our financial inclusion approaches of fraud or cyber, right? That's why we won that. It helps us with - there was a European issuer recently that wanted to enter SME in a big way.

And so, we help them end-to-end from their strategy to their go-to-market execution, and they're doing very well now in the SME space. And if they do well and their card balances, and spend in GDV grows and the revenues grow, our does too. So it's a symbiotic relationship there. Other examples Financiera El Corte Inglés, we help them go from closed loop to co-badge open loop, huge value in it for them as well as for us.

We helped Saudi National Bank, go into credit by helping them underwrite credit, and what they're trying to do is take their debit book, and deepen their credit book with those relationships. So there's a lot that we can do using Services, to drive differentiation and payments quite effectively.

And you mentioned that Services were growing quite fast over time. What is the strategy to kind of drive growth? Is it - how do you get there?

Raj Seshadri

As I was saying this is a beautiful reinforcement, between payments growth and Services growth. And when you think about the vectors of Services growth, it's transactions, it is our existing capabilities to existing customers, taking it to new customers, developing new capabilities, leveraging our data, these are all the vectors of growth. The way we approach it, maybe I'll take a step back and just talk about how we approach it.

We put the customer at the center and think about what opportunity, or challenge they're trying to solve. And then, we think about our Services to figure out whether there is a way we can work with them, to get them achieve what they want to achieve, faster, better, more efficiently, more effectively. And sometimes, the answer is one service and sometimes it's a combination of Services.

And the analogy I like to use is like LEGO's, I happen to have two sons, so know LEGO's pretty well. So sometimes it's one piece of a particular shape color type that, is the right answer. Sometimes, it's a group of them that you snap together, to create exactly what the customer needs for that particular opportunity. And so that's really how we approach it.

And with the Services that I was talking about, we go to market in different ways. In some cases, it's bespoke, where it's in a conversation with the customer that's very targeted. In some cases, the service is right on our transactions and our customers can consume it. In some cases, there's a Software-as-a-Service platform where once they couple into it, they can use it or call it with an API.

So the go-to-market, it comes in many forms. What is the basis - deep in it is trust and value. So it builds the relationship with the customer. It's really important for us to create a trust-based partnership with the customer. And that only comes, if we can demonstrate to the customer and to ourselves that, the Services work that we're doing creates value for the customer that we can articulate very clearly.

And it's good for the customer and good for us. The other thing I should say, Ramsey, is what underpins our Services, and make them very unique relative to the specific Services they compete with, the capabilities they compete with in the market, which is an entirely different set of competitors, from the ones in our traditional payments business. What makes it unique is our data.

We see something like 140 billion transactions every year from 3 billion cards in 210 countries. That's a lot of data. That's just in the card business. We have a lot of proprietary data. And then we have hundreds of third-party sources that we leverage to create, add nuance and color. And we've been doing this for two decades. So, we use advanced analytics, machine learning, AI to really create data sets that are high quality and machine readable.

And that's really important for analytics. And so, that is really fundamental to differentiation of our Services, relative to the Services competitors that we are up against for those Services. So it is - that's what makes it truly unique.

And I think the Mastercard 's growth algorithm has - Services is a more important part of it. And part of that algorithm is now penetrating existing customers rather than just thinking of the model, is just cash to card conversion, which is a critical piece of it, but in addition now, you have a penetration story. How do you approach kind of further penetrating your existing customers with Services?

Raj Seshadri

Yes. Penetrating existing customers. And by existing customers, we mean of the payments model. So issuers, acquirers, right, in the payments model. There's a ton of opportunity there. We were recently looking at our Services penetration, across our top 50 customers. And on average, they have about two or three times the Services for the rest of the customer base - of the traditional customer base.

And as you know, globally, that customer base is huge. And so, that points to two types of opportunities. So of course, we can penetrate customers beyond that top 50, in many ways that we're working with the top 50 on. And we're already doing some of this, but there's a lot of runway. And to some degree, they need the capabilities at scale even more, because they don't have the same scale the top 50 do.

In addition to that, if you say average of two or 3x and then you start examining those top 50, not every customer in the top 50 is using the same Services. So, when you look at the diversity of Services that are being used, and you look at the needs that are alike, even the top 50, there's the opportunity, if customer a is using a particular service to do something and customer B has the same need.

There's an opportunity to use the same service as a second customer. There's opportunity in the top 50 as well. And we're doing a lot of this around the globe. So to give you some examples, Westpac that we converted, I mean, the initial Services we provided with conversion assurance, where we won the deal with them in Australia and New Zealand. They now use a variety of our Services from loyalty to marketing, to consulting to analytics a variety of different Services, to fraud and cyber.

You take Bank of America that uses a lot of our Services. They recently started using Test & Learn. If you take Axis Bank in India, they're using our Marketing Services. Worldpay is using some of our fraud tools. Citi and Square are using consumer clarity. So it just tells you the depth of opportunity here, both in doing more with our top 50 customers, sort of looking at what resonates.

What creates value, who has what needs as well as continuing to extend it, beyond the top 50, where there's a real even a deeper need, because the access to the same capabilities, access to scale is something we can provide uniquely at Mastercard.

And tellingly, I think you asked me to clarify whether we're going to talk about existing customers in terms of categories of customers versus new customers. So maybe talk about how your customer base has evolved over time, share maybe more about how you're going after new customer segments?

Raj Seshadri

Yes. And by the way, by new customers, I mean things like merchants beyond just the payments business, the retail and commerce players or CPGs or governments increasingly governments do, et cetera. And there are capabilities that we have that resonates with them, so things like Test & Learn or loyalty or things like Dynamic Yield for personalization, or some of our cyber and fraud solutions, our analytics.

These are all things that resonate with them, and we can help them grow their top line, grow their bottom line, engage more deeply with their consumers, innovate more, keep their ecosystems more safe and secure. So, there's a lot that we can do with them, and we are doing with them. So for example, we can do things like, reduce cost abandonment in the shopping experience.

Increase the frequency of visits from a customer to a retailer. Increase the basket size, understand what offers will trigger, what kind of purchases so that they can make - drive more revenue more profitably. So there's a lot we can do with these customer segments, provide macroeconomic insights. We have a depth of insights from a macroeconomic Institute, a Mastercard Institute, which is amazing, provide some of those insights.

And so, we're working with a lot of them. To give you some examples, Saks Fifth Avenue does personalization with us or a Dunkin is using us for analytics, all these using us for Test & Learn. So a lot of these folks are using a lot of our capabilities to drive their core businesses and we're able to help them create real tangible value.

And is the sales and distribution approach relatively similar? I mean, I know you have folks who face off against merchants, but is it an easy kind of a segue to say, hi, we're already important to your business from the network side? Maybe there's more we can do for you?

Raj Seshadri

Absolutely is, in fact, more we can do from the network set sometimes, like I said, we also lead with Services. So the example I'll give you is Gap. Gap was a Test & Learn client for many, many, many years, very deep relationships and as a result of it, when the co-brand opportunity came up, the co-brand for a decade has been with our competitor.

And when a co-brand opportunity came up, it open the door for us to go and win it, convert it and bring it to the Mastercard brand on the payment side. So yes, we have the distribution capability to support many of these customers, new and existing, both in payments and in Services, but in a way that's very linked to each other.

Is the sort of rhythm of when you sell in new Services? Is it linked to contract renegotiations? Or is there sort of an ongoing potential opportunity, maybe especially with the non-FI clients like the merchants to say, hi, there's something else that they can help you with - or is it more tied to - you mentioned co-brand more tied to kind of contract renewal cycle?

Raj Seshadri

It's both. It's both. Like I was saying, there's obviously enhancing deals or bringing value to deals and differentiation, and that's around winning deals, either de novo or flipping them or contract renewals. We also - in our consulting business marketing business, we have bespoke sales, which could be done in the context of payments also done independent payments.

We sell our Software-as-a-Service platform. I just mentioned Test & Learn a Gap. That's an independent sale of that platform, to the client in order for them to use it to drive value. And that's still in loyalty. It's true in Dynamic Yield for example, with brands and increasingly with banks that are using it on their website. So, we have a variety of different ways in which we sell.

And of course, there's also a transaction-driven Services where we embed the service in the transaction and then the customer can consume it, which is tied to payments. So a variety of these distribution models for - but like I said, they linked together. The key thing is to make sure that these different touch points, are linked very closely and reinforce each other.

As part of your Services and solutions growth algorithm you mentioned adding new Services and solutions, if you could share more about the progress you're making here, that would be great. And maybe also touch on AI, incorporating AI, including generative AI into these Services and solutions?

Raj Seshadri

Yes. So let me start with AI.

It's a big question. Feel free to crack it.

Raj Seshadri

Yes, let me try it's a big question. And by the way, a big question with a ton of opportunity. And as Mastercard, we've been in the AI space for over two decades. We use AI in all its different forms, including generative AI. So when we say AI, it includes generative AI. And in this recent reorg that I was talking about, we actually created a new role across Mastercard for data and AI that one of my colleagues has taken on Greg Ulrich. And it's important, because there's so much going on across Mastercard.

And it's all very - it's very exciting and Dynamic. And this is where some of the - both exciting and Dynamic both enhance existing capabilities as well as develop new capabilities. So let me give you a few examples. And these are all combinations of AI and generative AI. So, we recently launched a Dynamic Yield, a product called Shopping Muse, Love this product.

So in Dynamic Yield as you know brings personalization. So what you're used to in your Spotify or Netflix, is now available in your favorite retailer, right, or brand. And so, it really personalizes to you as a consumer relative to somebody else who might be using the same account in your family. So the generative AI shopping use capability, I can go into a retailer and say, hi, I can look around, maybe I'm going to wedding in Miami in a month, I can look around and say, I need you outfit.

Maybe sort of navigating the site, I might find something. But I can also use Shopping Muse and say, hi, I'm going to do a wedding in Miami in a month, I need a dress. And so, it curate the dresses. And it also has the visual AI. What I mean by that is - sometimes it is retailer and item is not tagged, right? It could be a red dress that is not tagged red or dress. And visually, I would say, you know what, it's not tag right, but it's a red dress and teed up to me.

So it also - it really curates it in a nice way. Another example is Smart Subscriptions. So we all - I was just mentioning a bunch of streaming Services. We all have many subscriptions now. And what Smart subscription does, is for a consumer create a single view of all the subscriptions you have that your issuer can provide to you through the banking app. And you can look at it, and see what you have and what you want, but at the same time, we can also target offers to you.

We can also target experiences, curated experiences to you based on that information. So that uses a lot of AI. So those are product examples. Now coming back to your question, in addition to sort of using AI and GenAI or I should say, continuing to use it in all of our product capabilities and our Services, whether they're payments products or Services products, we're also using it internally.

So we're using it in our HR function. We've always used it for a long time to make sure our resume screening is an agenda biases. We use it for matching jobs to people with skills. We have a platform called unlock that automate some of the matching. And this provides employees more choices, and also gives the hiring manager, or the person trying to find talent internally more choices.

We use it for forecasting GDV revenue, et cetera, in finance more accurately. And by the way, I should say, the product customer side of it, and the internal applications also have linkages. So because we use AI so well in forecasting, with our finance function. We're not using it to customers. We have done work, for example, one customer comes to mind where we work with them, and we created their forecast accuracy improved it by tenfold.

Now I'm sure for all of you, that's wonderful, because that means we can get you more accurate numbers, but it's actually even more important to the company, because you can then run the company much more efficiently. If you can forecast better, you can plan better in terms of all your expense bases, et cetera. So, we're using the AI and generative AI in many different ways.

I should say that as we do it, one really important thing to keep in mind, which I think we're very principled about is the risks associated with it. So, we really believe in ethical and responsible AI. And just like in privacy, just like in security, just like in crypto, we very principle-based. We start with principles, and then think about how to apply them. And so, while we want our employees to innovate, and to leverage all these technologies as much as they can.

Both for internal purposes as well as externally in our product Services, and working with customers. We also want them to do it within guardrails, and do it in a responsible way. So, we spend a lot of time making sure that risk management side of it, is also - it actually needs to be ahead of the innovation. So yes, that's a long answer to your question.

Ramsey El-Assal

That's a long question. And then broadly speaking, what are the biggest opportunities for the data Services organization. That's another big high-elevation question, but what are you most excited about for maybe not you, but for the next person to fill your seat?

Raj Seshadri

Yes. So the person filling my seat is Craig, he's responsible for Services. And I'm now responsible for Commercial & New Payment Flows as of a few days ago. The one thing I'd say is, listen, there's a ton of opportunity in both. One thing I'll say about the Mastercard management team is, I think there are a few companies where we can change seats like this and do it seamlessly, and there's a depth of management talent and leadership talent that is quite remarkable.

It's a great team. So yes. So I'm very excited for Craig, because I see a path ahead in Services that it's an established vector of growth. Like I said, it's gone from something like a sixth of our revenues in 2012 to over a third today. And the tons of more run rate for growth. And very excited for Craig, and there's opportunity both in differentiating payments as well as in diversifying, like I was saying before.

And these businesses are very interrelated. So I will still be working very closely with him. He'll be working closely with me. We'll be working with our Core Payments Leader. And these businesses are very interrelated. But the run rate for growth in Services is - in some ways, it's established. It's an established growth vector. In some ways, there's a lot more distance to go, so there's a lot more growth left over the next decade.

And then, I actually wanted to go back to your generative AI comments. A lot of investors are trying to think through the impact of generative AI on payments. And it's interesting the way you kind of describe some synergies, between what you're doing internally and what the sort of customer-facing piece is. But this is another massive question, but how do you see generative AI, impacting the consumer payment experience. And I know it's early days. So hypothetically, what could it have a mass customization, or a much more accurate targeting - or how should we expect to experience generative AI as consumers?

Raj Seshadri

When I say generative AI, I want to come back and say all of AI, because generative AI is one type of AI, we mix it in with other types of AI. Yes, there are applications that are uniquely GenAI, but there are many applications like I was giving you the Shopping Muse example where there's different types of AI that come together in the solution. And I'd say whether payments or Services, it enhances the experience of the user, and it enhances the experience of the people providing the service as well.

And so, what do I mean by that? So internally, for example, when you're doing marketing, you can use generative AI to create the first version of the visual. It saves the creative person time. For a consultant, it can create the first version of the document so that they could pick that up and iterate it. It makes things like ethic whether it's in payments or in services.

It makes - providing customer service that much easier and better, both for the person accessing the service as well as for the person providing the service. So, I think it will make us more effective and efficient across the board, whether it's in payments or Services, whether you're talking about Mastercard or talking about our customers, and this stuff will enhance how we all do business, and it will make it easier for consumers.

Maybe we can pivot over to your new role. And maybe first tell us, what the sort of mandate is, in terms of what items inside the organization you'll have under your purview. And then just talk about, what you must look forward to there and the opportunity on that side?

Raj Seshadri

Yes. So I'm very excited about the opportunity. I guess the best way to describe my new role, is it's everything in payments beyond consumer card, right, consumer payments. And so, it's a commercial B2B accounts receivable management AP/AR, it is disbursements, remittances, bill pay. There is a full collection of payments businesses that have -- some of them are quite established and have a good growth rate.

But what's common across the board is when you think about the addressable market, the penetration levels are still very low. So there's a long runway for growth. It's a little like our Services business 10 years ago, it was the sixth of the company. These businesses today are much smaller with a high growth rate, and it's - we're here to unlock the growth and to make it yet another vector of growth for Mastercard over the next decade.

And so, I think the two or three big areas, one is commercial. And commercial is both commercial card. I think in 2023, we disclosed commercial card, that's credit and debit was, I believe it is 13% of our revenues, growing at 13%. When you think about that, there's a ton of opportunity in card, whether it's fleet, T&E, SME cards, procurement, tons of opportunity. We're growing really well, but there's more growth to unlock.

And then when you add to that B2B accounts payables and receivables and virtual cards, it is tremendous in terms of what one can unlock, and what use cases today can get to be much more efficient, effective. There's sort of a secular shift there that we will be part of and we'll be driving pretty hard. So commercial card is quite exciting. Commercial payments is very exciting, inclusive of card.

The second area I would highlight is remittances and disbursements. So today, we can reach something like 95% of bank consumers' globally in 180 countries and in 150 currencies. That's pretty big. And when you think about some of the use cases you can turn on there, which we're already working on, it's things like disbursements to gig workers. It's things like cross-border remittances from one country to the other that a consumer can make.

It's disbursements from governments, it's loading wallets, it's things like cashing out winnings. There's so many of these use cases we can go after. And I think in Q1, we told you that our transactions grew by 40%. These are early days for these businesses. There's a ton of growth to unlock and a long runway ahead. And I look forward to talking to you about it maybe in the future.

Fantastic. Fantastic.

GDV, sorry GDV. Thank you, Devin.

Well, thank you so much. I think we're just about out of time. We had a terrific conversation. It sounds like you have an exciting route ahead here. So thanks for being here, Raj. I appreciate it.

Thank you for having me.

My pleasure.

Enjoyed it. Thank you.