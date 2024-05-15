Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum May 15, 2024 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Raj Seshadri - Chief Commercial Payments Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Ramsey El-Assal

Fantastic. Welcome back, everybody. We are very pleased and honored to have Raj Seshadri here with us, Chief Commercial Payments Officer at Mastercard, and I had to read that, because you recently changed your role.

Raj Seshadri

Yes, very recently and thank you for having me here.

Ramsey El-Assal

It's a great pleasure. Yes. Maybe you can start by giving us, some insight into the background and in your current role at Mastercard, which has changed recently, as we noted.

Raj Seshadri

Yes, yes. So background. Well, I have a relatively checkered past. I was in academia in Physics. I've been in consulting and strategy, and I've also run large businesses and led lots of people. So I've sort of - I've been an adviser been CMO twice, I've been in finance, I've worked with technology and of course, driven revenue growth and operating leverage.

At Mastercard, I came in many years ago to run our U.S. issuers business in North America. And then did that for about four years, and then run our Global Data & Services business, for about four years until literally a few days ago, and I'm now responsible for our Commercial & New Payment Flows. We had a relatively recently an organizational realignment, where we realigned our internal organizational units, to our growth vectors. Same growth vectors. Just the alignment, I think, will unlock more revenue growth for us. And that was relatively recently, just a few days ago. And I know this conversation, is going to be about Data & Services, as opposed to the new role. But yes, maybe I'll be back to talk to you about the new role sometime.

