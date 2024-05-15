Mattr Corp. (MTTRF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.77K Followers

Mattr Corp. (OTCPK:MTTRF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meghan MacEachern - Investor Relations
Mike Reeves - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tom Holloway - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities
Ian Gillies - Stifel
Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets
Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial
Michael Tupholm - TD Securities
Arthur Nagorny - RBC

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Mattr’s First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Meghan MacEachern, Vice President, External Communications and ESG. Please go ahead.

Meghan MacEachern

Good morning. Before we begin this morning’s conference call, I would like to take a moment to remind all listeners that today’s call includes forward-looking statements that involve estimates, judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The complete text of Mattr’s statement on forward-looking information is included in Section 4.0 of the first quarter 2024 earnings press release in the MD&A that’s available on SEDAR+ and on the company’s website at mattr.com. For those joining via webcast, you may follow the visual presentation that accompanies this call.

I will now turn it over to Mattr’s President and CEO, Mike Reeves.

Mike Reeves

Good morning and thank you for attending our first quarter conference call. Today, Meghan and I are joined by our Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, Tom Holloway. During the first quarter of 2024, Mattr’s consolidated results included $224 million of revenue, $30 million of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.16, with our teams around the globe working efficiently to navigate normal seasonal slowness while preparing for an expected rise in second and third quarter

Recommended For You

About MTTRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTTRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News