PublicSquare Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
PublicSquare Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Kent - Vice President of Investor Relations
Michael Seifert - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Brad Searle - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darren Aftahi - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Greetings and welcome to PublicSquare’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, William Kent, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

William Kent

Thank you, Dee. Good morning, everyone and welcome to PublicSquare’s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Searle, Chief Financial Officer of PublicSquare. The information discussed today is qualified in its entirety by the Form 8-K and Form 10-Q filed today by PublicSquare, which may be accessed on the SEC’s website or PublicSquare’s website. Today's call is also being webcast and a replay will be posted to PublicSquare's investor relations website.

Please note that statements made during today’s call, including financial projections or other statements that are not historical in nature, may constitute forward looking statements. Such statements are made on the basis of PublicSquare's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time they're made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements.

Forward looking statements are subject to risks that could cause PublicSquare's actual results to differ from its historical results and forecasts, including those risks set forth in PublicSquare's filings with the SEC, and you should refer to and carefully consider those for more information. This cautionary statement applies to all forward looking statements made during this call. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

