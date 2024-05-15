XLY: Consumer Cooling

We Are

There are signs the US economy is slowing. This is especially apparent in consumer data and the consumer discretionary sector as represented by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY). It is over 17% below the 2021 high and is underperforming consumer staples (XLP); a clear red flag. This article looks at some of the drivers behind the weakness and why they may continue.

Introducing XLY

I have written about several of the Select Sector SPDRs, and issued a buy rating on Utilities (XLU) at the beginning of May. The SPDRs ETFs are one of the easiest and efficient ways to track and trade sectors of the S&P 500 (SPY). There are 11 ETFs; all are low cost with the same 0.09% expense ratio, and all are liquid.

XLY has $19B AUM and pays a small dividend of 0.76% ('TTM'). It is a passively managed fund which seeks to track the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index which is compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. As per the fact sheet,

The Index includes companies that have been identified as Consumer Discretionary companies by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS® ), including securities of companies from the following industries: specialty retail; broadline retail; hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; automobile components; distributors; leisure products; and diversified consumer services.

Stocks are weighted by a proprietary “modified market capitalization” methodology. XLY currently holds 53 stocks with a top 10 shown below -

Amazon (AMZN) is the top holding with a significant 24.79% weighting. Thankfully, it is one of the best performing stocks. Other holdings such as Tesla (TSLA), The Home Depot (HD), Nike (NKE) and Starbucks (SBUX) have significantly underperformed the broader market.

There are other similar funds in the sector but there is little to tell them apart. XLY leads the total return performance over a 3-year period.

However, it lags slightly over a 1-year period. It compares well in all metrics and is clearly a solid fund. The real problem is the macro factors are not in its favor.

Signs of Weakness

A strong US economy and consumer tend to go hand in hand. Unfortunately, both have rolled over recently. Last Thursday’s Employment Claims reading was the highest since last August, adding to the cooler Jobs Report the week before. PMIs have dipped and manufacturing is now in contraction territory (slightly), while GDP missed estimates. Last Friday’s release of Michigan Consumer Sentiment showed another large miss with a reading of just 67.4. Here is some commentary from the UoM survey:

While consumers had been reserving judgment for the past few months, they now perceive negative developments on a number of dimensions. They expressed worries that inflation, unemployment and interest rates may all be moving in an unfavorable direction in the year ahead.

Retail sales are due out later today and are expected to drop from 0.7% to 0.4%.

This chart from the San Francisco Fed partly explains why the consumer is "tapped out."

It's worth noting, however, that excess savings are just one source of funding. As the San Francisco Fed point out,

Consumers could use their non-pandemic-related savings as another source of funding for their household consumption. Many households saw notable gains in their equity and other asset holdings over the past year (Abdelrahman, Oliveria, and Shapiro 2024). Also, households across the income distribution now own notably more nonfinancial assets, such as real estate holdings and vehicles, relative to pre-pandemic levels, according to Distributional Financial Accounts data from the Federal Reserve Board.

The problem, however, is accessing this extra cash. No-one really wants to sell their assets in order to buy small items.

One potential positive comes from real wage growth. Disposable income should be rising as wage growth continues to exceed the inflation rate.

Indeed, XLY has rallied since early 2023 just when the inflation rate crossed below wage growth. However, this has provided a weak tailwind, and arguably, the rally was mostly driven by the broader market and other macro factors.

The fact is, XLY has remained weak and at lower highs.

It is the second weakest SPDR sector over the last six months.

Looking ahead, the Fed looks set to cut interest rates several times this year and stayed dovish in the May meeting. The problem, however, is the dovish stance seems related to cooling in the economy rather than progress on inflation. Fed Chair Powell recently admitted the path to the 2% inflation target is less certain: “We did not expect this to be a smooth road. But these [inflation readings] were higher than I think anybody expected,” he said.

Cooling in the economy and the labor market should ease wage growth. This may help the inflation outlook but will also hurt the consumer. It seems the positives and negatives will effectively cancel each other out and there is no compelling reason to buy XLY at this time.

Risks

The economy may be cooling, but is far from recessionary levels. That said, there is a risk it deteriorates and the unemployment rate climbs higher. Unemployment Claims consistently above +250K would be a red flag and likely weigh on XLY going forward.

Due to its concentration in AMZN, and 37% weighting in the top three holdings, there is a risk XLY underperforms should these stocks weaken due to stock-specific reasons.

Conclusions

XLY is a leading ETF in the consumer discretionary sector. My one concern is its concentration in AMZN and the top three holdings.

Bigger picture, the sector has shown pronounced relative weakness over the last 6-12 months and recent cooling in the economy and labor market suggest this could continue. While I don't think XLY merits a buy rating, it is a hold due to positive real wage growth.