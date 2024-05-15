XLY: Consumer Cooling

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
318 Followers

Summary

  • The US economy is showing signs of slowing, particularly in consumer data and the consumer discretionary sector.
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is underperforming and is 17% below its 2021 high.
  • Weakness in the economy and labor market may continue, making it uncertain whether XLY is a compelling investment at this time.

Collage of woman holding credit card surrounded by financial icons

We Are

There are signs the US economy is slowing. This is especially apparent in consumer data and the consumer discretionary sector as represented by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY). It is over 17% below

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
318 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News