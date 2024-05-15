Visa, Inc. (V) Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum Transcript

May 15, 2024 2:00 PM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock, VISA:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.77K Followers

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum May 15, 2024 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Suh - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. Welcome back, everyone. It's a great pleasure to welcome Chris Suh, Chief Financial Officer of Visa with us today on stage.

Chris Suh

Great. Thank you.

Ramsey El-Assal

Great, great to have you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ramsey El-Assal

Why don't we just jump right in and talk about kind of the recent trends you're seeing. I thought the volumes in your most recent quarter seem to hang in pretty well after that sort of weather impact of January. Kind of give us an updated view of what you're seeing out there in terms of spending, in terms -- and then maybe more broadly, just after you do that, some thoughts on the consumer.

Chris Suh

Okay. Great. Yes. Hi, everyone. Thanks for having me here. Yes, it's a good place to start, I think. Let's recap Q2 a bit. Financially, it was a strong quarter for us. We started 10% revenue growth, revenue and EPS exceeding our expectations. From an underlying driver standpoint, we continue to see relatively stable volumes. Total -- global total payment volume grew 8% Q2, which is the same growth as in Q1. And then as you sort of look at by region, in the U.S., payment volumes was up 6%, which is again stable to Q1 once you normalize for the impacted extra day for leap year.

And outside the U.S., we continue to see very strong growth in most of our markets. LAC, CEMEA, Europe, ex-UK, all growing at 19% or higher and again relatively stable with our first quarter. The one exception, which we talked about on the call, was we did see a little slower growth in Asia

