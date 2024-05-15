Visa, Inc. (V) Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum Transcript

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum May 15, 2024 10:20 AM ET

Chris Suh - CFO

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. Welcome back, everyone. It's a great pleasure to welcome Chris Suh, Chief Financial Officer of Visa with us today on stage.

Chris Suh

Great. Thank you.

Ramsey El-Assal

Great, great to have you.

Q - Ramsey El-Assal

Why don't we just jump right in and talk about kind of the recent trends you're seeing. I thought the volumes in your most recent quarter seem to hang in pretty well after that sort of weather impact of January. Kind of give us an updated view of what you're seeing out there in terms of spending, in terms -- and then maybe more broadly, just after you do that, some thoughts on the consumer.

Chris Suh

Okay. Great. Yes. Hi, everyone. Thanks for having me here. Yes, it's a good place to start, I think. Let's recap Q2 a bit. Financially, it was a strong quarter for us. We started 10% revenue growth, revenue and EPS exceeding our expectations. From an underlying driver standpoint, we continue to see relatively stable volumes. Total -- global total payment volume grew 8% Q2, which is the same growth as in Q1. And then as you sort of look at by region, in the U.S., payment volumes was up 6%, which is again stable to Q1 once you normalize for the impacted extra day for leap year.

And outside the U.S., we continue to see very strong growth in most of our markets. LAC, CEMEA, Europe, ex-UK, all growing at 19% or higher and again relatively stable with our first quarter. The one exception, which we talked about on the call, was we did see a little slower growth in Asia in Q2 relative to Q1, primarily attributable to the macroeconomic conditions in Mainland China.

And I guess, it's important to also point out that that volume doesn't drive a lot of revenue for us, and so it didn't have a meaningful financial impact. And so payment volumes globally, relatively stable, as I said, from Q2 to Q1, cross-border, which is obviously an important part of our business, grew 16% in Q2, also 16% in Q1. So again, stable with both travel and e-comm cross-border continuing to grow, very healthy.

The last thing I'd say just on recapping the quarter was, well, actually outside of the quarter, we also gave an update on the first three weeks of April on the earnings column. So the first three weeks of this quarter. Where we did see in the U.S., we saw a slight tick down in growth in April, in the first three weeks of April relative to the month of March. And we attributed that to the timing of the Easter holiday, which happened in March this year versus April a year ago.

And then from a cross-border standpoint, first three weeks growing 15% in line, relatively in line with what we saw in the second quarter. So all in all, I would say the word of the day was stable. We continue to see relative stability across the underlying drivers of our business.

And to your second question on what does that mean from a consumer standpoint that all points that stability and the strong financial performance all points to a resilient consumer and that's what we've seen. We've seen the trends. When you look at our segments between high and low spend categories, those trends have been relatively unchanged now for several quarters. And so consumer continues to be resilient. So we feel pretty good about the quarter and the underlying health of the business.

Ramsey El-Assal

Great, great. Another topic that I think might have come up on the earnings call, and certainly it's a question that I have gotten over the years for investors is just the ongoing secular tailwind for electronic card based payments and that sort of cash to card conversion or Visa's opportunity when it comes to share gains versus total consumer spending. Give us your updated thoughts on what inning we're in. And I know that's a complicated question because it's probably a different answer for every city in the world, but give us your updated thoughts about that broader secular trend and sort of where we are during the process.

Chris Suh

Yes, we still -- we do -- there's an enormous opportunity in front of us in the consumer payments addressable opportunity. We did give an update this last quarter. We see over $20 trillion of addressable opportunities still in front of us in the consumer -- in the consumer payment space. We categorize that along three lanes. One is cash and check, two is ACH and other forms of digital payment, and three is volume that runs on other domestic networks.

It's an important topic. Let me maybe spend a minute on each of those. So first, cash and check. We size the cash and check opportunity at roughly half of the $20 trillion plus opportunity that we articulated, that we shared. And if you look at it, and this is sort of your point around country by country, it does have some varying dynamics. In emerging markets, there continues to be tremendous opportunity, cash opportunity that exists.

We're focused on growing credentials, growing acceptance, growing engagement, and we continue to make very good progress there. In more mature markets like the U.S., we've made tremendous progress over the last 5 years to 10 years. Things like tap-to-pay continue to be a very important tool for us to increase engagement, to really reach into the small ticket cash transactions and continue to work to digitize those.

In the U.S., we're approaching 50% tap-to-pay penetration, and that's continued to grow, which is great progress, but it's still meaningfully behind the rest of the world, which is in the -- ex the U.S. is in the -- into the high-70s now. Right here in New York City, the first city in the U.S., the first major city in the U.S. to now reach 75% penetration, which really shows the impact that we can have if you have focused strategies on acceptance here. Transit has been a big driver of that.

And so there's plenty of runway ahead as we think about growing that penetration. E-commerce is another important lever. E-commerce has continued to grow faster than face-to-face transactions, and so we can continue to penetrate into the long tail of cash in mature markets there.

Second, with ACH and other forms of digital payment, there's lots of activity and lots of things that we're focused on. I would say we continue to work to extend Visa as a bill pay method for acceptance strategies around tuition rent. These are historically underpenetrated card flows. And so you think about, again, tuition and rent as two examples of that, where we can continue to make progress.

And the third one is around volume that runs on other domestic networks, continues to be a big opportunity, example is in Europe over the last since 2018, so over the last five, six years, we've converted over $20 million cards from other domestic networks, local domestic networks, to Visa Debit, and there's millions more in progress now. And so if you look across sort of the three categories of the $20 trillion plus opportunity, we continue to be very optimistic about the opportunity ahead.

Ramsey El-Assal

Great. And then the other part of the business, which is value-added services, has evolved into an important growth driver, I think over time. Can you help us break that down a little bit in terms of what are some of the more important kind of product level contributors in there and I'd say growing, et cetera.

Chris Suh

We're really pleased with the performance, the results, the execution with our value-added services business. In this last quarter, over $2 billion revenue growing 23%, a very robust 23%. Value-added services is a broad array of products and services. We think of them along five solution areas, and I'll talk about each of those maybe in a little bit of highlights in each, because I think they are different and interesting in its own in their own right.

The first is our issuing solutions business. This is DPS, which is our card processor, issuer processor, card benefits, account controls, buy now pay later, this all sort of fits into the issuing solutions. We processed, for example, in FY2023; we processed over $2.5 trillion in card authorizations in DPS alone.

Second solution area is our acceptance solution. So these are tools for our merchant partners. So think cybersource and disputes, primarily we sold over 2,600 into FY2023, 2,600 acceptance services to customers and clients in over 100 markets in FY2023, so great momentum there as well.

The third one is risk in advisory services. This is Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Risk Manager, VAA, VRM is you'll hear us talk about and other AI powered solutions that help clients manage their risk. A study we did in 2023 VAA and VRM alone, we prevented over $29 billion in fraud from hitting our network in -- just in the 12-month period from summer 2022 to summer 2023. And so really powerful and impactful services that we're offering to our clients.

The fourth one is advisory -- advisory and consulting and marketing services. We -- in 2023, again we did over 2,000 consulting engagements that drove over $3 billion of incremental client revenue in 2023, really powerful and impactful again. And with the Olympics coming on we're seeing demand increase in our marketing services as well. And so we're seeing traction there.

And then the fifth one is open banking, with Tink, we have an industry-leading solution. They have over 6,000 connections to banks in 18 markets today. And we just announced our entry into the U.S. market and so continuing to see great momentum there as well. So across the Board value-added services is continuing to perform really, really well across the breadth of services. We don't disclose individual growth rates but the growth has been broad-based. We're continuing to expand the set of services that we offer new markets, new geos, new services and new products. We're excited about the opportunity and we'll continue to share the progress along the way.

Ramsey El-Assal

Sounds exciting and you guys definitely have a lot going on. How should we think about penetration rates or levels with the value-added services? If we think about the opportunity in your existing book of customers, and I guess there's another opportunity outside your existing book of customers. But how should folks think about what stage we're at with that?

Chris Suh

Yes. I mean, the -- maybe the simplest way to think about our -- the profile of the business is, you could sort of see that in the way that we report the results. And so roughly two-thirds of the business is reported -- is related to our data. So our cybersource, DPS, many of the platform and network like services are reported as part of our data processing revenues whereas the other third are roughly split between other and service revenues, which is more of the card benefits and consulting and advisory.

And so said another way, a good portion of the business has a natural attach and an affinity toward our network volumes. And so you could think about it having a very similar growth problem to that, and then the ability to grow as we expand it to new markets, new services and things that are not directly attached to the network volume, like consulting and advisory services.

Ramsey El-Assal

And of the many things that you just mentioned, acceptance was one. And what are the growth opportunities with acceptance? It feels like the point of sale only gets more and more fragmented and maybe even ubiquitous year-after-year. But it also seems like there may be tremendous runway there. How do you think about growing that? Where are the opportunities for these on the acceptance side?

Chris Suh

Yes. So it is one of the key pillars of our growth strategy in consumer payments, as we've talked about growing credentials, growing acceptance, and growing engagement. We have a tremendous acceptance footprint around the world, over 130 million locations. And even at that scale, we've continued to grow high-teens for the last five quarters consecutively. And so both scale and growth opportunities are back.

I would say one of the things, why we've been so successful in growing acceptance locations, even at this scale is that we really take a localized approach and it really is country by country, and you think about the unique attributes of the market and the way that we can approach that to grow acceptance.

A few examples I could share with you that we've talked about recently. In Bangladesh, we partnered with a company called bKash, who's the largest mobile financial services player in the country. With bKash, we have 15 million -- over 15 million Visa credential holders in Bangladesh. Now they can use their in app QR codes to access payments at bKash's 550,000 merchant locations in the country. And so that's half a million right there in one country.

In India, we're partnering with Razorpay to allow Visa debit cards to be used to purchase mutual funds. There's another unique solution.

In Japan, we've partnered with the Japanese government on their vision for a cashless future, which they're seeking to increase their PC penetration by 40% -- by double it by 2025 to 40%. And we've done that by focused on -- focusing on contactless and so transit in particular, we have nearly 90 transit projects in play currently in progress in Japan as they focus on the contactless experience.

There are many more examples, and you use the words ubiquitous, I think that might apply at least commonly thought of like the U.S. as a place where that word might apply most. And even in markets like the U.S. where Visa is everywhere. We can continue to focus on underpenetrated acceptance. Things like again, like rent and tuition, and we talked about transit and parking as examples of places that we can.

And so we have, like I said, a global strategy, a localized approach. I would also say, as we think into the future, while the $130 million sounds like a lot, it doesn't address hundreds of millions of micro and small businesses around the world that are not part of the Visa network today. And if you want to think even bigger, think about a future where the billions of individuals who all have a smartphone can effectively become acceptors as tap-to-phone technologies rolls out at greater scale. And so we're big today. The opportunity still is quite vast, and it continues to be a focus for us.

Ramsey El-Assal

I always like talking with you guys because the numbers are so vast.

Chris Suh

They're big numbers.

Ramsey El-Assal

[Indiscernible] sometimes I think about these kind of very difficult to get your mind around these large numbers. On new flows, I think Visa Direct has been just homerun. Talk about that new flows part of the business. I think everyone's always trying to game out whether they can pick the next breakout sort of new flow. But talk about your thinking there in terms of the opportunity.

Chris Suh

So Visa Direct has been, to use your words, a homerun. It's performing really, really well. Growth has been outstanding. This quarter alone, we talked about Visa Direct transactions exceeding 31% growth, which is a fantastic quarter for us. I do think, and for those not familiar with Visa Direct, it's a set of capabilities that really expand beyond the traditional consumer to business flow, which is sort of the traditional Visa business that people think about.

So expanding into P2P, G2C, B2C, and small ticket B2B. So lots of acronyms there, but I think you get the point. It's an expansion of the different types of flows that we can move money around in. I think the secret to our success has been the scale that we've achieved through this incredible ecosystem, through our network of network strategies. And so we work with 70 plus domestic payment networks, with 10 plus RTP networks, 15 plus card payment networks, five payment gateways.

We've commercialized. We've reached commercialization with over 65 use cases, 2,800 global programs, and over 500 enablers, all sort of working in concert to bring this business to scale. We continue to be really excited about all the growth opportunities. P2P has been the sort of the largest use case to date, but we're ever expanding those. And so we've talked about many of these. We've talked about gig economy payouts, merchant settlements. Some of the more recent announcements are content creator payouts with Meta, tipping capabilities with Kickfin and marketplace settlements with Airbnb and Poshmark are some of the new flows that we've enabled through Visa Direct.

We continue to be focused on growing existing new use cases; cross-border continues to be a focus for us. One recent announcement with Taishin Bank in Taiwan that's going to enable small ticket B2B cross-border transactions through Visa Direct. And then all of this again accelerating through this vast network of enablers.

Another partnership that we announced recently that we're excited about the expansion of our agreement with J.P. Morgan, where they're going to integrate Visa Direct technologies into the acquiring operations side of the business that will enhance the push-to-card capabilities for their clients on that side of the business. So again, the ecosystem continues to grow really well. It's enabling the business to continue to grow as well.

Ramsey El-Assal

And there's probably some overlap between this question and the last one, which is just on B2B. I mean that's always kind of a really massive addressable TAM. I think it's one of those situations where it's maybe not a one-size-fits-all type model. Now you guys have quite a bit in your toolkit to kind of go after it. But what parts of, I guess, the B2B strategy are you most excited about?

Chris Suh

It's -- so zooming, backing up even a second, talking about new flows, we've talked a lot about our new flows growth pillar. We've talked about the incredibly large addressable opportunity in new flows in addition to the consumer. The $20 trillion I referenced on consumer payments, we're talking about a $200 trillion addressable opportunity in new flows -- in our new flows part of the business.

Within that, B2B is the largest single portion of it; about $145 trillion of that $200 trillion is in the B2B opportunities. So we think about our approach to B2B, I think can be categorized around short and near-term priorities, mid-term and maybe longer-term opportunities as we see out there in this very large addressable market.

In the near-term, in the short-term, our focus is -- has been and continues to be in the carded and virtual card space. This is a space where it -- there's some similarities to the consumer business, but there's some unique attributes as well. Two unique attributes, I'd say, in the carded business is focused on vertical solutions. They're, again, different from consumer payments. There are unique attributes that says industry-specific solutions resonate with clients in that space. We've talked about the efforts we've made around fleet, fuel, travel as examples of very focused industry verticals.

And the second is virtual cards. This is -- there's many compelling use cases for virtual cards in a corporate environment in the business environment. One of the ones that we've talked about and then excited about is with WEX, where we have a multi-year agreement that allows WEX customers and their corporate travel and health customers to use Visa virtual card capabilities for purchasing. And so those are very unique attributes. We're continuing to focus on the carded B2B and virtual space.

The second what I'd call mid-term opportunity is to focus on cross-border B2B. We've launched a multi-lateral network called B2B Connect. B2B Connect is focused on what I call high-dollar, low-velocity cross-border B2B transactions. It really focuses on trying to address much of the friction and the pain points that exist today. If you tried to ever send money overseas, it's an antiquated process in many ways.

By modernizing it, by attaching rich data to the transaction, it gives clients the ability to manage the flow, to trace it in an enhanced and modernized way. And I think that's a good opportunity for us.

And then longer-term, the APAR space is a very significant opportunity. It's earlier days for us. But there are unique opportunities where we can help, again, modernize those flows, help clients with their -- the pain points that they encounter. And there's a few examples that I'll talk about, like Visa Spend Clarity is an offering that we have to help customers with their expense management as you think about card issuance reporting, expense management, Visa Commercial Pay, it's an app that we have that allows clients to issue cards, to limit -- set limits on their corporate card customers. It lets them attach virtual card capability to an employee's digital wallet. And so there's a bunch of capabilities there.

And then even as you go into sort of the larger scale, we announced a partnership with Taulia, which is an SAP company, where we're going to take our digital technology, payment technology, integrate it with Taulia's virtual cards and it creates an integrated solution that runs on SAP's ERP systems for enhanced capabilities for buyers and suppliers on SAP's ERP system.

And so if you think about the spectrum of things that we can do to help in the APAR space, it's early days. But we're excited about the progress that we've made. We feel pretty good about that.

Ramsey El-Assal

That's great. Chris, give us your updated thoughts on pricing strategy. It seems like you described a lot of interesting products and services. I think a lot of them, and there has to be mismatches between value and price maybe sprinkled around the organization. What are your thoughts more generally on deploying pricing?

Chris Suh

I mean, we've consistently held the position that we price to value. And to your point, we've invested in new innovation that we brought to the market, a lot of it in value-added services as we talked about in new flows. We've invested in the security and stability of the network. It's probably priority number one to make sure there's a well-functioning network that enables consumer payments to function around the globe and enables commerce. And so as we continue to invest in these things, I think that continues to provide us opportunities to price to that value.

And so that's been our posture. That's been our position and our belief. And for FY2024, we shared that we believe that the contribution to our business in this year, will -- for pricing will be similar to the levels that we've seen in the last year. And so we continue to believe that we can price to value.

Ramsey El-Assal

Maybe you could comment on a topic that folks ask about, even though it doesn't seem to be having a massive impact on the business. But Reg II and that -- what's the updated thinking there? I know you just commented on the quarter, but how should we think through the -- that dynamic?

Chris Suh

Sure. Let's recap a little bit. So Reg II has been in market, implemented, I guess, now since last summer. And so we've had kind of three quarters of experience with it. The first quarter, we labeled or we described the impact is not meaningful. In the last two quarters, I've described it as modest. And that's -- just to level set that's the -- when you look at what we've said for the second half of the year, that's the expectation, a modest level of impact is what we have embedded, assumed in that guidance.

Two things I'd say about our experience so far. So one is since the implementation of Reg II, we've had an opportunity to engage many of our clients again and have this conversation and really articulate what we think is the value proposition, the differentiation of the Visa network relative to alternative PIN-based debit networks that may be -- that clients may be considering. And I think what's become evident is that clients think about cost, of course, but they also think about capabilities, and they think about liability.

And so from a capability standpoint, we've invested a ton in our network and our network capabilities. One example is single message versus dual message. And PIN-based debit networks are typically single message, and Visa's debit network supports dual message. What that means is in a transaction where the initial cost and the final cost may vary, so thinking face-to-face world, the tipping scenario where you have the cost of the food and the incremental tip or in an e-commerce world, where you -- where a vendor might ship in multiple shipments where you have to then wait for a final -- you can only bill once, whereas vendors may want to bill in multiple parts. That capability is unique to a network like Visa's.

And then in the liability side, of course, in an e-commerce world, merchants bear the liability of that transaction. And Visa has invested more than any other company in terms of authorization, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention. And so we do continue to believe that we have incredibly differentiated value.

And then the last thing I'd say is, again, as we look forward, we've operated in a regulated debit environment for a very long time. Reg II isn't new from that standpoint as a way that management can think about how we operate within that. And so I'm confident that we'll continue to be able to navigate.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. As long as we're on legal and regulatory items, the big MDL settlement, it seemed relatively similar to the one that was passed some years ago and then was kicked out on appeal. It feels pretty late in the game to try to steer and I'm not talking about the financial penalties, but more the injunctive stuff. But seems a little late in the game to try to steer consumer tender preference at the point of sale. Do you think there are any openings right now with sort of a more digital point of sale, digital wallets? Or what is your view, I guess, more broadly on a potential impact here, if there is any?

Chris Suh

Yes. I mean, first and foremost, we're very pleased. I'm incredibly pleased to have reached settlement on this landmark case that has been in play for a long, long period of time. We do believe that the settlement addresses many of the concerns raised by small businesses. We do believe that it's -- it also gives consumers the flexibility at the same time to use their payment card of choice.

There are three -- its -- there's a complicated -- there are three things that I'd highlight. One is interchange, the lowering of interchange, not revenue to Visa. It's the exchange of value between the merchant and the issuer. But the reality is interchange has never been a static number. It's something that moves around from year-to-year. And so the ecosystem knows how to address and manage as interchange moves around.

Two is surcharging, that was part of the agreement. So surcharging again, has existed for a long, long period of time. I think there's a slight nuance to this, the latest settlement agreement where, in certain instances, merchants can surcharge just for Visa and Mastercard. And in order to do so, they would attach a 1% or the lower of 1% or the cost of acceptance would be that surcharge.

And then the third one that you talked about, steering. And again, that's existed for a long period of time. The ability to exclude certain digital wallets is an option that merchants have. It gives them that flexibility. But of course, the good news is if you're a consumer and they don't accept your phone, you can't tap with your phone, you pull out your card. And tap with -- the old school way of tapping with your card as well is available. And so when we look across the settlement, we think that addresses many of the concerns. It gives more certainty around Visa rules into the future, which I think is a benefit to everyone in the ecosystem. It addresses the concerns raised by small businesses, and it retains the flexibility for consumers. And so we think it hits the mark there.

Ramsey El-Assal

Fantastic. We're out of time. Great conversation. Thank you so much for those insights. We really appreciate you being here.

Chris Suh

Thanks so much for having me. Thanks so much.