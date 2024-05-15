April CPI Inflation Data And Its Impact On Equity Returns

Summary

  • April Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% from March, largely driven by shelter and gasoline prices.
  • Given such data, rate cuts in 2024 are unlikely in my view, leading to gloomy projections for major equity indices.
  • The very thin Excess CAPE Yield puts severe pressure on equity valuation and creates more downside than upside potential.
  • A few alternative tactical investment ideas are suggested, including short-term bonds (not bond ETFs) and energy/oil stocks.
Shopping Trolley Growth

Jonathan Kitchen

CPI data and rate cuts

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics just released the inflation data for April 2024 (see the chart below). The key takeaway for me are quoted below (the emphasis were added by me):

April Consumer Price Index

