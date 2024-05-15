April CPI Inflation Data And Its Impact On Equity Returns

Jonathan Kitchen

CPI data and rate cuts

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics just released the inflation data for April 2024 (see the chart below). The key takeaway for me are quoted below (the emphasis were added by me):

April Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% from March, coming in a tick lower than the +0.4% consensus and easing from the +0.4% pace in the first three months of the year. Combined, shelter and gasoline prices, contributed more than 70% to the monthly increase in the headline number. The energy index increased 1.1% from March, while the food index was unchanged.

Based on the data, my goals in this article are mainly twofold. First, I want to analyze the potential of rate cuts in 2024 given the new data. For those who cannot wait, my answer is "very unlikely." More specifically, I want to explore the impacts my outlook for rates on the equity market represented by the major indices such as the S&P 500 index (SP500), the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI), and also the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX). And again, for those who cannot wait, my projections for these indices’ return are quite gloomy for the rest of 2024. Second, I want to provide a few stock ideas in the energy/oil sector given the role that fuel played/is playing in our ongoing inflation.

Inflation and Excess CAPE Yield

My view on the relationship between inflation and equity return is largely shaped by the theory of Dr. Robert Shiller. And the relationship is capsulated in the so-called Excess CAPE Yield (“ECY”). The chart below shows the ECY from the 1880s to the present (as of May 1,2024). Details of the data are provided in Dr. Robert Shiller's book Irrational Exuberance. I will just quote the key point below:

There is a clear correlation between the ECY and the subsequent return of the S&P 500. The reason behind this is very simple. A low ECY indicates that the S&P 500 is trading at a high valuation relative to risk-free rates (i.e., the real 10-year treasury rates). Thus, I would expect a lower odd for the S&P 500 to outperform Treasury rates and vice versa. The ECY currently hovers around 1.2% as seen, among the lowest level historically. The last occurrences of such low ECY date back to the conditions before the dot.com bubble and 2008 crises. In both cases, the return in the next 10 years was below 5% per annum, and I don’t expect this time to be different.

Furthermore, the current ECY is already thinner than 1.2% by now, even based on the FWD earning projection of S&P 500 as seen in my estimate below. In these estimates, I made the following assumptions:

For S&P 500’s earnings, I relied on the LSEG data, which projected S&P 500 earnings to rise 9.5% in 2024 compared to 2023. Thus, my projection assumed a $210 per share of earnings for the S&P 500 in 2024.

For the real interest rates, I used Multpl’s data of 2.12%.

And finally, for the S&P 500 price, I took the future prices of 5264 as of this writing.

With these parameters, the FWD CAPE ratio for S&P 500 turns out to be around 33.1x, translating into an FWD ECY of 0.9% only based on the current real interest rates. At such a thin level, I see more downside risks than upside potential, as detailed next.

Inflation and 2024 equity return projections

A 0.9% ECY has historically correlated with tepid equity return in the long term, as seen from Dr. Shiller data above. In this particular case, I'm also anticipating substantial pressure on S&P 500 valuation from such low ECY in the near term as I see a low possibility for rate cuts and a large chance for real rates to inch up in the near future. A key reason for my outlook involves the role of fuel/energy cost in our inflation (more on this in the final section). Even the assumption of a slight increase of real rates, say to 2.4% (which was it just touched recently as seen in the chart below), points to negative equity return, as shown in the second table below. Note that my projection here is based on the ECY remaining fixed at 0.9% - a very aggressive assumption given the historical track record. Nonetheless, even under the assumption, the CAPE will have to shrink to 30.3x to keep the ECY at 0.9% if real rates climb up to 2.4%. The valuation correction is more than enough to offset the projected earnings growth and result in a negative return of around 8.5% for the S&P 500 as seen.

As for the other two indices (DJI and NDX), my method of projection is essentially the same and so are the results. All three major indexes are highly correlated and heavily dominated by the same set of tech mega firms. The only difference really is the price volatility as seen from the following data. Due to the DJI’s lower volatility (about 16% lower than SP500 based on 24-month data), I expect DJI’s potential correction to be proportionally smaller. And similarly, due to the NDX’s higher volatility (about 18% higher than the S&P 500 based on 24-month data), I expect its potential correction to be proportionally larger.

Upside risks, alternative ideas, and final thoughts

As aforementioned, I see a low possibility for rate cuts given the new CPI data and as a result a large chance for real rates to inch up in the near future. First, April’s core CPI of 0.3% is still quite an elevated level, and I anticipate it to cause the Fed to maintain its higher-for-longer tone. The second and more important factor in my mind is the driver of inflation. As mentioned earlier, fuel/energy costs were a key driver for April inflation with shelter being another. Fuel costs have also been a key inflation driver in earlier months as you can see from March 2024’s CPI data. As argued earlier,

Between the two main drivers (shelter and energy), I consider fuel/energy as a far more potent and stickier driver because it has the potential to start a self-sustaining feedback loop. Energy/fuel is required to address other issues, such as constructing more shelters, shipping the materials for those additional shelters, and even producing more energy/fuel in the first place.

As such, my view is that current inflation could persist longer or even run hotter than expected given the self-sustaining nature of fuel/energy costs.

The main upside risk to my projections is the soft-landing scenario. In this scenario, investors get to keep all the positives and avoid the negatives: Rates would decrease, equity earnings would keep growing, equity valuation could remain high, and the ECY would widen in the process (not because of equity valuation correction but because of rates decline). I'm not optimistic about the chances for this idea scenario, although I have to confess that I'm not the one with the best crystal ball here. There are others who are way more qualified to comment on this topic. For example, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s recent touched on this issue. And his thoughts on soft-landing is quoted below.

… markets are pricing the chance of a soft landing, i.e., modest growth along with declining inflation and interest rates, between 70% and 80%. I believe the odds are a lot lower than that.

Finally, a few alternative ideas. To start, totally exiting equity exposure is never a good idea. I would never do that or suggest you do that. Although given our current conditions, I do recommend investors to consider some tactical positions in addition to their exposure to the overall equity market. First, bonds are quite attractive with their current yields, especially those maturing in the near term. Note I meant bonds, not bond ETFs. Bond ETFs never mature and therefore can lead to total losses given my view for persisting high rates. Second, given my above view for the role of fuel/energy costs, I also think energy/oil stocks are a good tactical idea. Two examples include BP (BP) stock and Chevron (CVX), and we’ve provided in-depth analyses for both recently.