Luis Alvarez

I have a terrible confession to make, dear readers: I’m ageing. It’s as much of a shock to me as it is to thee. Anyway, among the behavioural changes such unpleasantness demands is a slight change to my investment philosophy. I’m now focusing on buying dividend paying stocks, and I’ll be limiting myself to so-called “dividend aristocrats.” My goal is to find the top 15 stocks from this universe. I’ll be judging them for their ability to maintain and grow dividends, and, of course, valuation. As is frequently the case, I’ll be comparing these companies to the risk free alternatives available to investors, chiefly the 10-Year Treasury Note. I mean, why take on the risk of owning shares when you can earn as much or more from risk free alternatives? I also want to review insider activity on each of these stocks, as I think we can glean much from the actions of the people who know these businesses best, but I’ll only note this when it’s, uh, noteworthy. On occasion, I’m going to enhance the yield on these investments by selling covered calls against them. I want to write about my process for picking the best strike prices and maturity dates when relevant. With that long preamble over, I'm going to review packaging company Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) today to see whether or not it makes sense to buy the future dividend payments at current prices.

After writing on this forum for years, I’ve learned that my writing can be “a bit much.” Some people take issue with the powerfully unfunny jokes, while others might complain about my tendency to use 1,000 words when 100 will do. Since I’m absolutely obsessed with giving readers as pleasurable a time as possible, I put a “thesis statement” at the beginning of each of my articles. This allows the reader to get in, get the gist of my thinking on a topic, and then flee before being exposed to too many bad dad jokes and proper spelling. You’re welcome. I’ll be buying a few hundred shares of Amcor this morning, which represents a “half” position for me. I think the valuation is reasonable enough, and I think the dividend is reasonably well covered, in spite of a somewhat slowing business. Over the next five years, I think it fair to assume this industry will grow at a reasonable rate. Given that, I’m comfortable taking a small position in the company, and will add on weakness.

Financial Snapshot

The most recent three quarters at Amcor have been soft relative to the same period a year ago. For example, revenue is down about 8.3% relative to the same period a year ago, and net income has absolutely cratered, down about 45% from the year ago period. Disturbingly, net interest expense has climbed about 22.75% from the same period a year ago. On the bright side, the level of indebtedness is down, but I think it reasonable to assume that the current fiscal year will end on a down note relative to this time last year. I would expect this to show up in the valuation.

Amcor Financials (Amcor investor relations)

Valuation

I’m comfortable risking being tiresome, which is one of the reasons I repeat myself so often. One of the points I make repeatedly is the idea that valuation is relative. We need to judge the value of one asset against another, in particular the risk-free alternatives available to us. In addition, we would be wise to judge the valuation of an investment relative to its own history. So if the market is paying $20 for $1 of earnings today when it paid only $15 five years ago, I find that interesting. This is where a graph of ratios comes in handy in my view, as it gives us a quick view of the market’s changing sentiments about a given investment. For my part, I want to find stocks that are trading at a discount to both the overall market, and their own history.

On that score, we see that the stock is neither overly cheap, or overly expensive relative to history per the following:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Those who subject themselves to my stuff regularly know that I rely heavily on the work of Professor Stephen Penman when it comes to working out whether a stock is overpriced or not. Specifically, Penman introduced me to the idea that we can break down a stock’s price into three “buckets”, from least to most speculative. These are book value, some measure of value for (relatively more predictable) short term earnings, and a portion of the price is a function of assumptions about speculative growth. The greater the percentage that this last “bucket” makes up of current stock price, the more risky the investment. Thus, I want to eschew those stocks that come priced with enormous growth assumptions embedded in their current price.

In order to work out what the growth expectations are, I’ll rely on Penman, high school algebra, and the arithmetical skills not so lovingly beaten into me by the good sisters at Holy Spirit School. Based on all of the above, the market is currently forecasting a growth rate of about 3.8% for this stock going forward, which I don’t consider to be egregiously rich, given the history and potential here.

Amcor V. The 10-Year Treasury

I think it reasonable to assume that Amcor will continue to grow its dividend from here. That’s not the issue for me. My issue, as I often repeat, is the idea that everything in the domain of investing is relative, and that investors should always seek the highest risk adjusted return available to them. To that end, I want to answer the question “by what amount will Amcor need to grow its dividend to match the cash flows earned on the 10-Year Treasury Note over the next decade?” I then want to compare that growth rate to the past decade to see if the company will need to perform heroically simply to match risk free cash flows.

It turns out that Amcor’s current dividend yield is higher than the 10-Year Note. So the dividend can stall at this point and the stock investor will receive more cash. The dividend grew at a CAGR of about 2.1% since 2019. While there’s absolutely no guarantee that that rate will continue, I want to input that growth rate to see exactly how much more cash the stock investor will receive relative to their fixed income investing cousin. It turns out that if the dividend growth rate remains unchanged over the next decade, the stock investor will receive about 19% more cash, per the following.

Stock V. Treasury (Author calculations)

Conclusion

Given the above, I’ll be taking what I call a “half” position in Amcor this morning. In spite of an inevitable slowing in the business, I think the dividend is reasonably well covered. Additionally, I think the stock is reasonably priced, especially when compared to the risk free alternative, and the growth expectation embedded in the price is not egregious.