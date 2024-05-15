2 Fortune 100 Best Co's To Work For Are Also Good To Own

May 15, 2024 3:37 PM ETDHLGY, HPQ, CMCSA, FAF, NUE, MET, ABBV, CSCO, ELV, ALLY, MRK, DFS, ALIZF, DOW, TLPFF, CPT, TLPFY
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Summary

  • The April/May 2024 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed its 100 Best Companies To Work For, or Besties. My latest Dogcatcher-quest to sniff-out the best dividend-buys found 56 dividend-paying Besties using YCharts 5/13/24 data.
  • To be eligible for the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, employers must have 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency.
  • 56 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 BCTWF and ranged 0.02% to 5.24% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -14.5% to 59.8% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 5/13/24 reckoning.
  • Top-ten 2024 F100-BCTWF boasted net gains from 9.7% to 21.91% per YChart data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield F100-BCTWF showed 37.82% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks sustained their lead of this "F100-BCTWF" pack at over three and three-quarter lengths into May.
Four jack russell terriers sitting in front of cups

Ksenia Raykova/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on the April 4, 2024, "Fortune*100 Best Companies To Work For" article by Chloe Berger and Irina Ivanova:

‘Gen Z doesn’t live to work. They work to live’: The paradox that

