Berkut_34

Thesis

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) dividend (currently yielding 6.01%) is generated by its critical pipeline and terminal infrastructure which serves the attractive natural gas industry amongst other commodities and makes it a stock of interest for dividend income, dividend growth and total return investors alike. The company has now grown its dividend for seven consecutive years, following a recent ~2% increase to $1.15 per share (annualized for 2024). However, the company is infamous in the dividend investment community for its 75.4% dividend cut in Q4 2015 after it had recently assured investors of the safety of its dividend. This cut was driven by liquidity issues against a high debt load, and the company has since worked to deleverage its balance sheet and fund its growth projects using operating cash flow without issuing new equity shares.

Looking forward, the purpose of this article is to assess KMI as a dividend investment opportunity based on today's price and outlook. I will cover the company's key financials, growth prospects, and valuation. My overall assessment is that the dividend currently looks safe and that I find any cuts to be highly unlikely, which likely makes the current yield attractive to income investors. However, based on the company's cash flows, balance sheet, and growth outlook, I think that dividend growth will remain low for years to come, which is something that dividend growth investors (DGI) must consider before investing in the stock. Nevertheless, I will explain why I expect dividend growth to eventually pick back up later this decade and why I think the stock is attractively valued at today's prices even after the recent rally.

Background

Kinder Morgan is a US Midstream giant that transports over 40% of the natural gas production in the United States with approximately 66,000 miles of natural gas pipelines. In addition, it transports various refined petroleum products, carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery, and now renewables such as renewable natural gas. The company also operates terminals and tankers that are critical to their customers' supply chains.

Company Background (KMI Q2 2024 Investor Update)

As shown in the above map, which was sourced from the company's Q2 2024 Investor Update, much of this infrastructure is concentrated in the regions of the Gulf Coast, western Texas, and the Midwest where transportation services are in the most demand. The company is also serving highly-populated areas such as the Northeast and California (primarily renewables in California). This infrastructure gives Kinder Morgan a strong competitive moat because construction and implementation of new pipelines is very costly and also challenging from a regulatory approval perspective, with the 2021 cancelation of the Keystone Pipeline an example that made national headlines. With demand of natural gas in the US expected to rise 19% from 2023 to 2030 and existing infrastructure operating near capacity, this infrastructure and associated expansion projects will be critical to support energy needs.

US Natural Gas Demand Outlook (KMI Q2 2024 Investor Update)

This is relevant because natural gas transmission, storage, gathering and processing now make up 64% of Kinder Morgan's business mix (based on adjusted segment EBDA):

KMI Business Mix (KMI Q2 2024 Investor Update)

According to its 2023 10-K, the company owns and operates a mix of FERC-regulated and non-regulated assets. The rates charged to customers of the regulated assets are approved by FERC, which offers both protection and risk: any price increases must be approved by the regulator, but most of the pricing is tied to commodity indices that help to protect against inflation.

It is also important to note that unlike most of its Midstream counterparts, Kinder Morgan is not an MLP (Master Limited Partnership) but rather a corporation. This means that the company does not issue K1 forms, and management has more freedom regarding how to allocate the company's earnings (dividends, buybacks, reinvestment into the company, etc.) However, this does mean that Kinder Morgan is subject to "double taxation" unlike an MLP, which does take a bite out of net income.

KMI Financials

Let's review the company's financials to understand its ability to sustain and potentially grow its dividend.

Balance Sheet - Q1 2024

Like most Midstream companies, Kinder Morgan is highly leveraged with over $32 billion in current debt and long-term debt with only $119 million in cash as can be seen in its 2024 Q1 10-Q. Of the company's $70B+ of assets, over $37B of those assets are PP&E and another $20B are Goodwill, reflecting a business model that is capital-intensive and a balance sheet where most assets are illiquid. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.50 and 0.33 respectively, both relatively low and indicating that the company will rely on strong cash flows not only to pay its dividend but also to pay its current liabilities, debt, and investment activities unless it takes on even more debt. This will be important when we look at the company's cash flows shortly.

On its own, the lack of liquidity and high debt load on Kinder Morgan's balance sheet make it weak on its own merit, leaving little to no room for error.

Income Statement - Q1 2024

Fortunately, the company does generate a healthy profit, although there are large deltas between its GAAP and non-GAAP reporting due to several adjustments that the company makes to give investors a better assessment of its core operations. I believe both the GAAP and non-GAAP results are important to analyze.

GAAP Earnings

Kinder Morgan reported earnings per share of $0.33 for Q1, which was a 10% increase year over year. According to the company's 2024 Q1 Press Release, this increase was driven by a blend of higher margins and higher volumes in its Natural Gas Pipelines business, higher rates in its Product Pipelines business, and increased contributions from its Terminals business. All three business segments benefitted from new projects coming online, while the STX Midstream acquisition from late December 2023 started to contribute to Natural Gas Pipelines. These were partially offset by a decrease in the Carbon Dioxide business, particularly from lower sales volumes.

With KMI's dividend payout now $0.2875 per quarter, the payout ratio was 87.1% on a GAAP EPS basis. Unfortunately, this is quite high and does not leave room for dividend growth unless the company can grow its earnings significantly.

Granted, like any Midstream company, Kinder Morgan's GAAP earnings are significantly impacted by non-cash expenses, particularly DD&A which was the equivalent of approximately $0.26 per share in Q1. Thus, investors also rely on non-GAAP metrics such as DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the company's results and dividend outlook.

Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Earnings

DCF, a key metric for evaluating a Midstream company's ability to distribute cash to shareholders, was $0.64 per share in Q1, an increase of 5% year over year. Several adjustments are made to the company's Net Income to calculate DCF, the most significant adjustments being the removal of DD&A (Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization) and Income Tax Expense along with the addition of Sustaining Capital Expenditures which are necessary capitalized investments in existing assets to maintain safe operations and compliance with regulations.

On a DCF basis, the dividend is well-covered at a ~45% payout ratio:

Reconciliation of Net Income to DCF (2024 Q1 10-Q)

However, this does not necessarily mean that the company can afford to grow its dividend quickly. Unless the company raises new capital by either issuing debt or selling equity shares, DCF is also used to fund new growth projects, which will be important for Kinder Morgan to do given that most of its natural gas pipelines are already operating at high capacity: 87% as of 2023.

2023 KMI Natural Gas Pipeline Utilization (Q2 2024 KMI Investor Presentation)

According to management, the current Natural Gas project backlog is ~$2.45B and expected to grow, further demonstrating a continued need for high capital investment for the company to realize its growth plans. The company's total capital growth backlog as of 3/31/2024 was $3.3B of which 85% is expected to go into-service by the end of 2025.

Another key non-GAAP metric, the Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, was at 4.1 times in Q1, which is well within management's targeted range of 3.5 times to 4.5 times. This metric is used by both investors and creditors to assess the company's ability to cover its debt obligations, which is critical since we saw that the company's balance sheet is illiquid with a high debt load. While it is good to see this metric within management's target, it also means that the company can only increase its debt load around 10% (or $3B) to remain within that target (granted this could be higher if the company realizes its budgeted Adjusted EBITDA growth of 8% over 2023). It is probable that management will likely want to reserve some debt capacity for potential acquisitions or other strategic moves, such as when it acquired STX Midstream in December 2023. Thus, while there is some potential to fund the company's CAPEX investments via debt, it appears these investments will need to be funded primarily by operating cash flow.

Cash Flow Statement - Q1 2024

Since we've already seen that Kinder Morgan runs a profitable, relatively mature business, we should expect it to be cash flow positive as well. Fortunately, a review of its most recent annual Statements of Cash Flow confirm this to be true:

KMI Cash Flow Statement (KMI 2023 10-K)

As already covered, DD&A is a relatively large non-cash expense for Kinder Morgan (sometimes larger than it Net Income) which gives its Cash Flow from Operations (CFFO) a nice consistent boost.

It's worth noting that the favorable $870M from Change in Deferred Revenues in 2023 was from a prepayment contract entered with a single customer for that customer to reserve long-term transportation and terminal services. This appears to be an uncommon, non-recurring type of event that I would not expect in 2024 or beyond. Adjusting for this, CFFO in 2023 was closer to $5.5B on a more comparable basis.

Under Cash Flow from Investing, we see that capital expenditures have increased considerably over the past few years from $1,281M in 2021 to $2,317M in 2023. As noted earlier, the company's current capital growth backlog is $3.3B (and growing) of which ~85% is expected to go into service by the end of 2025. At a rough average of $1.5B per year for the growth backlog plus another ~$900M in sustaining capital expenditures (in line with 2023) I expect KMI's CapEx to be at least $2.4B per year through 2025 and likely 2026 as well.

We also see that the company has been active with acquisitions, spending a net of $1.5B in 2021, $0.5B in 2022 and $1.8B in 2023. While there aren't any acquisitions announced for 2024 as of this writing, it is reasonable to assume that management will likely want to keep their options open in case another opportunity comes along.

Under Cash Flow from Financing, the company is now paying just over $2.5B per year in dividends. The company did pay off approximately $1.5B in debt between 2021 and 2022 (although slightly increased its debt in 2023), but also repurchased a chunk of shares in 2022 and 2023, reducing its outstanding share count by ~2%.

Forecasting KMI's Dividend Growth Potential

Putting together these observations and assumptions, I estimate that the company will have approximately $1.1B available at its discretion for either dividend increases, acquisitions, share buybacks, or debt reduction as a result of its 2024 operations:

Author's Cash Flow forecast

Based on management's tone in the most recent earnings call, I don't expect further debt reduction to be a priority - management sounds content with the current leverage ratios.

As mentioned earlier, I think management will want to leave the possibility for further acquisitions on the table.

While share buybacks don't seem to be a very high priority for management, I think they will at least do enough buybacks to prevent dilution from employee incentive programs. I also expect them to use buybacks as a way to reward shareholders during times when extra cash flow is available but isn't expected to remain consistently available (such as periods when no acquisitions are made). After all, dividend investors are generally much less upset about reduced buybacks as opposed to a dividend cut, as Kinder Morgan's management is surely well aware of.

Management is clearly being cautious with its recent approach to dividend increases, with its recent annual increases being in the 2-3% range.

Dividend hikes in 2018-2020 were significantly higher than they have been recently, which is why KMI's 5 year dividend growth rate is 5.95%. This is where I expect the company to eventually get back to once it either starts to reduce its investment growth backlog and/or grows its operating income to the extent that it has more FCF.

In short, based on what we've looked at, I would expect ~3% dividend hikes through 2026, and then after that they may get back to the 5-6% range in line with the expected CAGR for natural gas midstream growth through 2030.

Valuation - Dividend Discount Model

Because I expect the primary source of returns for KMI to be in the form of dividend distributions, I believe the Dividend Discount Model (or DDM) will be most appropriate to evaluate the stock price.

Applying my assumptions that I explained earlier, I estimate a fair value of $22.86 per share for KMI, which is a 17.7% discount to its current market price of $19.41 as of this writing.

KMI Fair Value Estimate (Author's Dividend Discount Model)

As shown above, my model's assumptions include 3% dividend growth through 2026, then 6% dividend growth through 2030, and a 4% terminal growth rate beyond 2030.

I calculated a cost of equity of 9.4% based on current 10 Year Treasury Rates of 4.5%, a 0.89 24-month Beta, and an estimated Equity Risk Premium of 5.5%.

Thus, I believe there is an attractive margin of safety in today's share price, making KMI a "Strong Buy" for dividend income and dividend growth investors and a "Buy" for total return investors (because KMI's long-term capital appreciation is likely to lag the SP500 index - I believe that dividends will provide the majority of KMI's return for investors).

Key Risks:

Unfavorable Regulations

The fossil fuels industry, including Midstreams such as Kinder Morgan, is often the target of legislation and other regulations aimed at reducing emissions and other environmental impacts as well as concerns related to safety. New regulations could significantly increase the company's sustaining capital requirements and/or operating expenses, depending on the cost to comply.

Competition

While I explained earlier how Kinder Morgan has a very strong moat in the business of transporting natural gas and other energy products, the push for decarbonization and growth of renewables continues to threaten the growth of traditional energy sources such as natural gas and oil. While I believe that both fossil fuels and renewables will be necessary to meet the world's energy demand over the next few decades (at least), if new and improved technology in the renewables world makes alternative energy sources more economical and scalable then that could impact natural gas and oil demand and prices which could slow down Kinder Morgan's growth considerably.

High Interest Rates

If interest rates remain "higher for longer" or even increase further, this will impact Kinder Morgan's cash flows negatively due to its high debt load.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan is a profitable company with a strong moat and operates in an attractive industry. Its dividend currently yields over 6% and appears quite safe in spite of the company's highly-leveraged balance sheet. Its existing cash flows together with its growth opportunities should allow the company to grow the dividend sustainably, and while I expect this dividend growth to be relatively low for a few more years, I forecast its dividend growth to pick up starting around the 2027 timeframe. With the stock trading at an approximate 17% discount to its estimated fair value, there is a margin of safety if some of my assumptions prove too optimistic or if any of the risks I covered materialize. I rate it a "Strong Buy" for dividend income and dividend growth investors, and a "Buy" for total return investors.