KIE: Insurance Never Dies

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investing in the insurance sector is a smart idea in my view for plenty of reasons. It doesn't matter whether you're in an expansion or economic contraction - people still need insurance. That makes this part of the financial sector unique in its sensitivity to the macro environment. To that end, the SPDR® S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) is a good way to get access to the industry if you're looking for something less sensitive to inflation, and where a rising interest rate environment can be beneficial to these companies.

KIE seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Insurance Select Industry Index, before fees and expenses. Launched on November 8, 2005, KIE aims to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the insurance segment of the S&P Total Market Index (TMI). This ETF allows investors to take longer-term allocations at a more targeted level than traditional sector-based investing, offering exposure across large, mid, and small-cap insurance stocks.

ETF Holdings

KIE's portfolio is a reflection of its benchmark index, focusing on companies within the insurance industry. The top ten individual positions in the ETF are a mix of property & casualty insurance, life & health insurance, and insurance brokers.

ssga.com

These companies are pivotal within the insurance sector, providing a range of services from underwriting and selling insurance policies to offering brokerage and advisory services. Note the position sizing is fairly equal here, making this well diversified away from individual stock risk. This will matter over time, as market breadth (hopefully) expands to lagging companies for a period of their own outperformance.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The insurance sector is broadly categorized into life & health insurance, property & casualty insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokers. KIE's sector composition mirrors this diversity, with significant weightings in property & casualty insurance, followed by life & health insurance.

ssga.com

This sector weighting strategy is designed to balance the cyclical nature of property & casualty insurance with the more stable demand for life & health insurance products, providing a comprehensive exposure to the insurance industry.

Peer Comparison

When compared to other similar ETFs, such as the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) and the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP), KIE has underperformed.

stockcharts.com

While IAK and KBWP also offer targeted exposure to the insurance industry, their focus might be more narrow or skewed towards certain market capitalizations or sub-sectors. The more equal weighted style of KIE has caused it to lagged, whereas IAK and KBWP takes a more market-cap weighted approach. This has mattered in the last several years as market participants have favored larger cap companies across the board.

Pros and Cons of Investing in the Insurance Theme

Investing in the insurance sector, and by extension in KIE, comes with its set of advantages and challenges. On the positive side, the insurance industry is known for its resilience and steady cash flows, driven by the essential nature of its products and services. The sector's performance is also less correlated with the broader market, providing a diversification benefit. Moreover, the aging global population and increasing awareness about the importance of insurance could drive long-term growth.

However, the sector is not without its risks. Regulatory changes, technological disruptions, and catastrophic events can significantly impact insurers' profitability. The investment performance of insurance companies is also closely tied to interest rates, as these entities hold large fixed-income portfolios. Thus, a low-interest-rate environment could pressure their investment income.

Conclusion

KIE is a good fund for those looking to gain exposure to the insurance sector. Its diversified approach across various insurance sub-sectors and market capitalizations, combined with the inherent stability and growth potential of the industry, makes KIE a strong choice for both strategic and tactical investors, so long as you prefer a more equal weighted portfolio as opposed to funds that play the space with more concentration risk. I happen to think this is generally speaking a strong theme to consider long-term, and one that fundamentally makes sense to diversify against other industries and sectors of the overall stock market.