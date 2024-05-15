Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 3:10 PM ETLumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.77K Followers

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations
Rick Hawkins - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman
John McKew - President & Chief Scientific Officer
Lori Lawley - Chief Financial Officer
Duke Pitukcheewanont - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Liam Hiester - Piper Sandler
Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald
Leland Gershell - Oppenheimer & Co.
Ed White - H.C. Wainwright
Catherine Novack - Jones Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Lumos Pharma First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Clinical Programs Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Lisa Miller, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Ms. Miller. You may begin. Ms. Miller, go ahead.

Lisa Miller

Before we proceed with the call -- yes, sorry. Thank you, operator. Before we proceed with the call, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements under U.S. Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ is contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

The forward-looking looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Information presented on this call is contained in the press release we issued yesterday afternoon and in our Form 8-K, which may be accessed from the Investors page of the Lumos Pharma website.

Speaking

Recommended For You

About LUMO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUMO

Trending Analysis

Trending News