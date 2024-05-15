Euronext N.V. (EUXTF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.77K Followers

Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 15, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stéphane Boujnah - Chairman and CEO
Giorgio Modica - Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Rivard - Global Head, Cash Equity and Data Services
Anthony Attia - Global Head, Derivatives and Post-Trade Operations

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley
Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas
Hurbert Lam - Bank of America
Ian White - Autonomous Research
Tom Mills - Jefferies
Julian Dobrovolschi - ABN Amro
Mike Weiner - UBS

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Euronext Q1 2024 Results Call. My name is Laura and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call your lines will be on listen-only mode. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions]

Today we have Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, joined by Giorgio Modica, CFO, as our presenter.

I will now hand you over to your host, Stéphane Boujnah, to begin today’s conference. Thank you.

Stéphane Boujnah

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us this morning for the Euronext first quarter 2024 results conference call and webcast. I am Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext and I will start with the highlights of this quarter. Giorgio Modica, Euronext CFO, will then develop the main business and financial highlights of the first quarter of 2024.

As an introduction, I would like to highlight three main points. First, Euronext has demonstrated its capabilities to deliver strong growth, thanks to its diversified business model. We have delivered plus 8% revenue growth in Q1 2024, bringing revenue and income to a record level of €401.9 million. This very good performance was driven by solid growth in

Recommended For You

About EUXTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EUXTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News