Investment Thesis

In February 2023, I rated the Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) a "hold," concluding that its low-cost, active management strategy was appealing but didn't stand out against the numerous large-cap fund alternatives. Today, I will revisit that thesis by evaluating AVUS against the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI), a similar total market fund with over 3,700 holdings. A review of its fundamentals reveals that AVUS managers are positioned to favor value stocks, evidenced by a 3.45-point discount on its forward price-earnings ratio. However, they've done so at the expense of quality, as all the profitability metrics I analyzed were worse than VTI. Therefore, I've maintained my "hold" rating and look forward to explaining why in further detail below.

AVUS Overview

AVUS is an actively managed fund designed to outperform the Russell 3000 Index. Its Fact Sheet lists three key reasons to buy:

Own U.S. companies across all size segments that managers believe to be trading at lower valuations and with higher profitability ratios. Obtain the benefits of indexing (diversification, low turnover, transparency), and the flexibility active management provides. Provide efficient management that reduces unnecessary risks and costs.

AVUS has a 0.15% expense ratio, a key draw for low-cost investors seeking a bit more active management than passive peers like VTI. While its fees aren't the lowest, they're low enough. According to this fee calculator, only 2.57% of gains are lost to fees over ten years, assuming an 8% annual return. VTI's 0.03% expense ratio means 0.52% is lost to fees, leaving a gap of 2.52% for AVUS managers to close. If the strategy is superior, that shouldn't be difficult over ten years, and in its short history, AVUS has succeeded. Since October 2019, it's gained 88.34% compared to 82.98% for VTI, with most outperformance occurring in 2022 when markets declined.

Portfolio Visualizer

Even so, the two ETFs follow similar paths, and AVUS's slightly higher volatility, as measured by standard deviation, is something to watch. Previously, the fund's weighted average five-year beta based on the holdings at the time was 1.12, suggesting the managers don't really consider the volatility factor when making selections.

AVUS Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

As of April 30, 2024, AVUS had 20% allocated to Technology stocks, followed by 17%, 13%, and 13% in Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and the Industrial sectors. This composition is similar to February 2023, so AVUS' managers don't appear too active. Technically, it's an actively managed fund because it doesn't track an Index, but for some, it's a distinction without a difference.

Avantis

As of May 14, 2024, AVUS's top two holdings were Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), with weightings of 4.07% and 3.85%, respectively. The total exposure to Magnificent Seven stocks is only 18.51% compared to 25.96% for VTI, and the absence of Tesla (TSLA) in the list below is a great example of how AVUS managers consider company valuations. Tesla trades at 67.23x forward earnings and is AVUS's #27 ranked stock with a 0.43% weighting.

Avantis

AVUS Fundamental Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for AVUS's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 59.21% of the portfolio. AVUS ranks #16/229 among all large-cap blend ETFs on sub-industry diversification, so it's best designed for the most passive investors who want to own the entire U.S. stock market.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three additional observations to consider:

1. AVUS's five-year beta is 1.15, slightly higher than the 1.12 figure from February 2023. Most of the extra volatility comes from Consumer Discretionary (1.40), Energy (1.47), and Technology (1.29), but importantly, there is little allocated to defensive sectors like Consumer Staples and Utilities. The chart above shows a few sub-industries with low betas (Biotechnology, Property & Casualty Insurance, Electric Utilities), but because it's so well-diversified, they have little impact. If you are looking to manage risk better, I recommend either a different product or complementing a well-diversified fund like AVUS or VTI with sector or industry-specific ETFs.

2. AVUS's constituents have 2% lower estimated sales and earnings per share growth rates than VTI. The benefit is that AVUS trades at a lower forward P/E (23.15x vs. 26.60x) using the simple weighted average calculation method, but it's not as though the growth and valuation combination is any better than VTI's. If this lower growth profile suits you, AVUS makes sense, but I don't see it as a clear advantage.

3. Managers select stocks with "higher profitability ratios," but that claim contradicts my findings. Using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, I calculated an 8.57/10 weighted average profit score for AVUS, compared to 8.95/10 for VTI. The following metrics support these calculations:

EBITDA Margin: 27.50% vs. 30.52%

EBIT Margin: 21.34% vs. 23.97%

Net Margin: 16.80% vs. 18.62%

ROA: 10.20% vs. 11.41%

ROE: 24.57% vs. 25.07%

ROTC: 14.47% vs. 15.39%

As shown, all these key profitability metrics are worse than VTI, so I don't think there's much effort to seek out high-quality stocks. There is little extra effort to avoid the worst-quality stocks, too. VTI has a lower allocation to stocks with "D+" or worse Seeking Alpha Profitability Grades (4.20% vs. 5.17%), and its overall profit score ranks just #187/229 among all large-cap blend ETFs, so I question the claim that profitability is a vital part of the selection process.

Investment Recommendation

AVUS is an extremely well-diversified ETF with a low 0.15% expense ratio. It's designed for investors wanting to own the entire U.S. stock market and want a slightly lower growth profile than what's offered by passive total market funds like VTI. The strategy worked well in 2022 when AVUS outperformed VTI by 5.70%, and this pattern could repeat when growth stocks eventually fall out of favor. However, I don't think it's a given, as AVUS's selections are slightly more volatile and are of lesser quality. Unfortunately, AVUS's 8.57/10 profit score is below my threshold for large-cap funds, and as a result, I'm not interested and have maintained my neutral "hold" rating. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.