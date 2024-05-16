AVUS: Actively Managed Low-Cost ETF Designed For Value Investors

May 16, 2024 9:30 AM ETAvantis US Equity ETF (AVUS)VTI
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.95K Followers

Summary

  • AVUS is an actively managed total market fund with a low 0.15% expense ratio. Diversification is excellent, and it's an efficient way for investors to lessen exposure to Magnificent Seven stocks.
  • AVUS trades at a three-point discount to VTI, a passively managed alternative. The offset is lower growth, but that strategy should work well if growth stocks fall out of favor.
  • However, my analysis reveals AVUS's selections have lower profitability margins across the board, a finding that runs counter to the claims on its Fact Sheet.
  • AVUS did well in 2022 when markets favored value stocks, but in a flight to quality, I see it lagging. Low quality is why I'm not interested, and as such, I have assigned AVUS a "hold" rating.
3 Star Ranking Formed By Wooden Blocks And Arranged By A Male Finger On A White Table

Devenorr/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In February 2023, I rated the Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) a "hold," concluding that its low-cost, active management strategy was appealing but didn't stand out against the numerous large-cap fund alternatives. Today, I will revisit that thesis by evaluating AVUS against

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.95K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVUS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AVUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News