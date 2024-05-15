Datadog: It's Not Cheap, But The Best Are Rarely On Sale

dageldog/E+ via Getty Images

Datadog - A Strong Quarter With Weak Guidance

Datadog reported its results on the morning of May 7th, 2024. Traders were unhappy with the guidance, and the shares initially fell about 10% and are currently about 6% below the price before the earnings release. Datadog shares have been trading in a relatively tight range between $112 and $138 for essentially the last 6 months.

With the shares down by 10%, an analyst at one brokerage, Robert Baird, re-rated the shares - upgrading its rating to outperform from neutral. Much of the logic behind Baird's upgrade was related to the company's usage growth, as well as an assessment of the company's competitive position within the observability space.

After a substantial rally that followed quarterly results in early November 2023, Datadog shares have stalled, and have spent the last months consolidating those gains. Even decent quarterly results reported in the middle of February (really better than decent in my opinion) were insufficient to yield any material share price upside. The results the company posted a week ago were a noticeable beat compared to prior estimates. The company’s guidance was much more subdued.

The company's formal guidance, which calls for sequential revenue growth of 2%, is out of sync with many of the comments made by the CFO and the CEO on this latest conference call. Datadog's revenue has been and will be a function of usage growth. The company called out usage growth that was better than expected as the cause of its 3.3% revenue beat last quarter. Management also indicated that overall usage growth had returned to levels more or less consistent with usage growth in Q2 and Q3 of 2022. And finally, management indicated that usage growth had accelerated in March, and accelerated further in April, although the CFO cautioned that "one month does not a quarter make." These comments suggest that actual revenue expectations for Q2-2024 should be noticeably above the guidance that was specifically provided by the CFO.

Before discussing Datadog’s quarter and its outlook in detail, I think it's worth noting that the company is one of a cohort of high-growth IT stocks that is best labelled as “risk-on.” The shares are not going to do well when investors are looking to shed risk, and are likely to appreciate noticeably when investors are looking to add risk to their portfolios.

Much of the time, Datadog shares trade based on algorithms that look at other high growth IT vendors and establish Datadog trades. But algorithmic trading isn’t focused on details and nuances, but almost exclusively on “risk-on” and “risk-off” sentiment. Datadog shares are viewed as risk-on, and price action is often based solely on that perception, and not on the specific outlook for the company - until the pattern changes and investors focus on company performance.

I am recommending purchase of Datadog shares at this time and at this price. I am well aware that Datadog shares are unlikely to perform well in the environment of a risk-off stock market. This is a recommendation based on the long-term prospects for Datadog. I consider it to have constructed a winning strategy in a strong space within the IT industry. Its guidance is now even more conservative than before this latest recent earnings release, and I believe it is likely to be exceeded.

Datadog’s business model is based on usage. It has various pricing plans for its many SKUs and platforms, and these are primarily based on various usage metrics. I have linked here all the different product and platform pricing SKUs that are available. It can be exceptionally difficult to make accurate forecasts for so many different products, all of which have unique usage-based pricing, for which guidance has been moderated to reflect the uncertainties. Ultimately, Datadog usage is a function of the workloads users place on its platform coupled with secular trends in which there are more and more applications that need to be observed, with more and more data needing to be inspected.

The company has AI solutions and I will review those later in this article. But user deployment of AI-based applications by Datadog customers in general will have a significant positive impact on usage, as customers will need to tune their networks to ensure that the new apps can perform as they are intended and will provide end users with a positive experience. This may ultimately be reflected in guidance in some form; it is highly likely that it will result in stronger growth beyond the current consensus, which calls for revenue growth in the low/mid 20% range over the next two years.

Datadog’s Quarterly Results and 2024 Forecast

Datadog's latest quarterly results exceeded prior expectations on all relevant financial metrics. The reason the shares fell had to do with guidance, which was not increased as much as some traders may have anticipated, as well as calculated billings' growth, a more or less useless metric but one that some investors persist in embracing. My own view is that the company's revenue forecast is the product of a process that is likely to lead to unrealistic estimates during periods such as this in which usage growth is positively inflecting.

The specifics of the earnings release compared to prior expectations are as follows:

Quarterly revenues were $611 million compared to the prior consensus of $589 million - 27% growth and a beat of 3.3%. Non GAAP EPS was $.44; the prior expectation had been for non-GAAP EPS of $0.35. The company's free cash flow for the quarter was $198 million, up 75% from the prior year, and the free cash flow margin was 32%.

The company is now forecasting that revenue for Q2 will be $624 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.36. The prior published 1st Call consensus estimates had been for revenue of $620 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.35. For the full year, the company is now forecasting revenues of $2.61 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.55. Prior consensus expectations had been for revenues of $2.58 billion, with non-GAAP EPS forecast to be $1.44.

I am not sure that investors should be completely focused on the guidance the company provided. As many readers are aware, Datadog has a business model that is primarily based on usage. Usage can relate to various metrics, given that each of Datadog's offerings (and there are many) has a unique set of usage-based pricing metrics. Over the past 18 months, usage growth has been decelerating, and so too has Datadog’s revenue growth. In the last couple of quarters, user optimization intensity, designed to manage spending on overall Datadog costs, has begun to abate according to conference call commentary. That positive trend was in evidence this quarter as well, as can be seen from a couple of quotes.

Now let's discuss this quarter's business drivers. In Q1, we saw usage growth from existing customers that was higher than in Q4, and this usage growth in Q1 was similar to what we experienced in Q2 and Q3 of 2022. As a reminder, that was a period when we started to see a normalization of usage following the accelerated growth we had experienced in 2021. Overall, we saw healthy growth across our product lines. And as usual, our newer products grew at a faster rate on a smaller base. While some of our customers are continuing to be cost-conscious, we are seeing optimization activity reduce in intensity. As an illustration, the optimizing cohort we identified several quarters ago did grow sequentially again this quarter. We also see that customers are adopting more products and increasing usage with us. We think this shows that they are moving forward with their cloud migration and digital transformation plans and that we are executing on opportunities to consolidate point solutions into our platform.

I think it is pretty straightforward to suggest that as usage goes, so goes revenue growth, at least in the short term for Datadog. The company has lately been using a forecast methodology that is based on trending usage growth over a two-three quarter span, and then applies an element of conservatism to that trend. It isn’t, notionally, a bad methodology. But it can be problematic at times of an inflection. If usage growth has inflected higher (and it seems obvious that the CEO has said it has) then the methodology being used for guidance will result in a forecast that is short of likely actual performance.

One area of concern regarding usage was the apparent decoupling of usage growth for Datadog and usage growth of the hyper-scalers, i.e. AWS (AMZN), Google (GOOG) and particularly Microsoft Azure (MSFT). The CEO spoke to the high level of correlation, but it is not necessarily one for one in every particular time period. I think what the CEO had to say about some specifics of the correlation, which is a nuance not perhaps generally appreciated, is worth quoting here:

I will say also on AI adoption that some of the revenue jumps you might see from the cloud providers might relate to supply of GPUs coming online and a lot of training clusters being provisioned, and those typically won't generate a lot of new usage for us. We tend to be more correlated with the live applications, production applications, and inference workloads that tend to follow after that and that are more tied to all of these applications going into production. So, these are the things to factor. But overall, same trends, just not a one-to-one timing.

One further remark about guidance was this from the CFO

And I was wondering if you had any comments on how usage trends coming out of March would seem to be stronger than in the beginning of Q1, how that sort of played out in April? David Obstler Sure. Hey, Sanjit. How are you? David here. As we always say, we try to look into the next month, but that's a small time set. In this case, the April trends continue to exhibit higher sequential growth rates than the year-ago quarter. But we caution everybody that one month does not a quarter make and we'll continue to update that next quarter as we report.

Other areas of concern seem extraordinary in terms of their micro focus. One such is that Q1 included an extra day because of the leap year. Of course, that was probably more than offset by an extra holiday - Good Friday, which fell on March 29, 2024, and reduced usage with many enterprises closed to observe the holiday.

Another concern expressed has been that of the limited growth in calculated billings. Calculated billings are probably the most misleading financial metric released by IT companies. Calculated billings are a function of the combination of actual revenue and the change in deferred revenue. Deferred revenue really has nothing to do with anything other than specific prepayments by customers. Datadog doesn't manage to that metric, and the change in deferred revenue has essentially nothing whatsoever to do with expected future revenue, especially when the bookings metric has been so strong and well above trend. In a fireside chat the company held today, the CFO called out that billings' growth had been 29% the last 4 quarters, consistent with revenue growth. He told the audience that he expected billings' growth and revenue growth to converge over any 12-month period.

The Datadog CFO appeared at a Needham growth conference earlier this week. At the conference, the CFO doubled down on some of the themes expressed during the earnings conference call:

David Obstler Yes. Some of the highlights were I think we talked about the organic growth rate, which is related to the press or not press of optimization, where we said that the organic or same-product growth rate in the first quarter was higher than any quarter since Q2, Q3 of 2022. That indicates the second theme, which is the press of the optimization, particularly for the larger customers has continued to abate. So that's the reason why the organic growth rate – the principal reason it went up. We talked about the fact that we continue to see clients get back to work, get back to workloads in migrating applications to the cloud, which is what triggers our revenues. Some of the themes that we talked about were seasonality in Q4 to Q1. Despite the fact that we had the largest ARR or adds, the sequential growth between Q4 and Q1 is always lower because of the linearity where the fourth quarter is front-weighted because of the December effect of holidays, which we had talked about. And the first quarter is more back-weighted, more normal in linearity, which causes that pattern. So the business put on a lot of ARR.

This is May, and of course, the next earnings release will not be until August. But there are more reasons than usual to believe that Datadog’s growth will not regress from the 27% rate just reported for Q1. Indeed, it seems possible that usage growth, and thus revenue growth, will accelerate a bit and this in turn will provide yet again an upside to reported non-GAAP earnings and to free cash flow.

Why Datadog Is Showing Strong Bookings Growth

It’s the market, the product and competitive positioning.

There is a natural tendency among analysts and investors to focus solely on reported numbers, excluding just about everything else when evaluating companies. Obviously, reported numbers are substantive and everything else, as it has to do with the future, is conjectural. I think trying to understand why Datadog has been growing, and why those growth drivers seem likely to be of long duration, helps to explain the current seemingly elevated valuation of the shares.

The quarter reported in May was a headline beat, but more important, in my opinion, was the strong growth in bookings along with the strong growth in ARR. As mentioned, the RPO balance, which is equivalent to a backlog metric, rose by 75%. Some of that was a function of particularly large deals of longer duration, particularly in a quarter which typically sees limited large deal activity. But the company’s cRPO balance, which is contractually committed backlog that will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 month, rose in the low 40% range. Almost by definition, cRPO is not really sensitive to contract duration.

At this point, both Q1 and Q4 have seen exceptionally strong bookings' growth. Bookings are perhaps not explicitly correlated with revenue growth in a given period-and the CFO has consistently made that point. I should note that for this company, bookings is not the same as contractually committed revenue. Bookings essentially are contractually committed minimum payments to Datadog, and the actual revenue from a customer will be determined by the usage of their Datadog installation.

Why is this happening, and will it continue? Datadog started out in life as a company focused on what is called observability. Its solutions were relatively inexpensive, and were easy to deploy and provided insights that were needed by users. The company’s founders, Oliver Pommel and Alexis Le-Quoc are both technologists, and are still the company’s leaders. They are thought leaders in the software space and have guided this company's product strategy and business strategy since the inception of the company.

Their strategy has been to run the business based on elevated research spending, and less than average marketing spend. The company spent nearly 30% of revenues on research and development, compared to a non-GAAP sales and marketing spend ratio of less than 25% last quarter. That is exactly opposite of the expense ratios seen for most other high growth IT businesses. This emphasis on research and development has, in turn, allowed Datadog to expand its product footprint more rapidly than other observability vendors.

The company called out that it released over 400 new features and capabilities last year, including a massive increase in integrations. Observability has always been about 3 pillars; logs, metrics and traces. But for users, there is a 4th pillar and that is available integrations which makes observability work at a high level of efficiency.

Revenue from what Datadog calls NextGen AI integrations grew 75% sequentially. It would be tiresome in the extreme to either write about or to read about all the new features and capabilities in the Datadog stack.

Between 2020 and 2022, Datadog released 12 new products and these products currently contribute 11% of total company ARR. But beyond the direct contribution of new products is the drag they create on the rest of the product line. In other words, because Datadog has a cloud cost management capability, some users will choose to adopt the entire Datadog stack.

One feature that does perhaps warrant specific mention is that of the company’s Cloud Cost Management capability. It is a significant new capability that resonates with users as a tool to understand the costs of their cloud deployments. The company indicated that ARR for cloud cost management has exceeded $10 million in just 18 months since its initial release.

Another feature with substantial potential is what Datadog calls Flex Logs. This is a unique capability that allows users to scale storage and compute separately. This capability is likely to have a substantial impact on Datadog's ability to take share from Splunk, and it also will allow the company to capture use cases that have not really been economically feasible with current technologies. Although Flex Logs, which was initially introduced last August, is not yet in general availability, it has already reached an ARR contribution of $10 million.

Overall, while observability has been and will remain the core of Datadog’s business, it has developed a platform that includes observability, performance measurement, security, SIEM and much else besides. Some users now buy 15 or more products from Datadog. That is really the secret of its success, and not comparing its features and functions to those of its competitors in the space.

There is a strong trend toward vendor consolidation across IT. It hasn’t been feasible for many large enterprises to manage a multiplicity of point solutions. Datadog’s ability to answer requirements in multiple categories is resonating strongly with users. When considering the outsize growth in bookings the last two quarters, the fact is that most of that was a function of large enterprise users standardizing on Datadog. The company signed its largest ever deal measured by contract value with a fintech company. That company contracted for 15 Datadog products, and in the process replaced 10 different tools, some of them from competitive infrastructure monitoring competitors. It isn’t so much that Datadog is better in terms of the functionality of its own infrastructure monitoring in every use case, but that it can solve multiple pain points from a single platform.

The company has been and is likely to continue to replace Splunk for many users. Splunk’s future as part of Cisco is clouded. Many users don’t see a future with Splunk as Cisco rationalizes that cost structure at the expense of developing a cross-platform set of solutions.

While in the short term, Datadog usage growth is going to drive reported revenues, over time, bookings growth is correlated with revenue growth. To reiterate, the bookings that Datadog reports are contractual minimums and most of the time, and in most environments, the company's revenues will exceed its bookings because usage of Datadog solutions has consistently experienced secular uptrends.

Usually, at this point in an analysis, I like to look at TAM and market share. But Datadog’s strategy has been such that it is now a competitor in multiple markets and its share is rising in many of them. It is winning because it can take care of many different problems that users have in terms of ensuring that their networks are running efficiently, and are providing end users the kind of digital experience that is required by most organizations.

I am not trying to suggest that DDOG will grow bookings at a record pace every quarter. No doubt those 74%/75% RPO balance increases reported in the last two quarters will be outliers. Bookings growth will inevitably be lumpy. What I am suggesting is that when readers consider alternative investments in the IT space, DDOG shares ought to be top of the list because of its very successful resource allocation strategy that has resulted in a multiplicity of new offerings and which in turn has allowed the company to consolidate the space and to continue a hyper-growth trajectory.

I would like to provide a comprehensive competitive analysis. That is really not a feasible undertaking because of the many different areas in which the company competes. It faces different competitors in different components of its solution set, and it has had different levels of competitive success in these different areas.

Most analysts, when they look at Datadog, call out Dynatrace (DT) as the company’s primary competitor. But there is a problem with that. If I were simply to look at Dynatrace vs. Datadog, and look at what DDOG offers, and compare it to Grail, the main observability offering from Dynatrace, I might conclude that Dynatrace has a solution with higher performance and more scalability, although comparisons of those attributes change almost weekly.

But that is not why people buy Datadog solutions these days or at least not the primary reason-they aren’t just looking for observability-they are looking for a holistic platform that includes security, logs, and much else besides. For the sake of completeness, I have linked here to a listing of Datadog’s competitors and alternatives. But no one on the list has all the capabilities of Datadog. These days, its competitive advantage is its platform and its ability to provide users with a holistic solution that includes more components than other competitors.

Datadog has been a little fortunate in its competitors who include AppDynamics, these days owned by Cisco (CSCO), New Relic, recently taken private, Splunk, now also owned by Cisco and Sumo Logic, which was taken private by the same P/E firm which bought New Relic. The company does have the best solution in some specific areas-perhaps its SIEM offering, particularly with its Flex Logs SKU, is the most relatively enabled. But much of the company's competitive prowess has to do with its extensive platform, rather than the relative performance of individual products.

The company's biggest issue can be its pricing-although most enterprises don't have to deal with complex SKU pricing. Basically, at this point, Datadog offers a complex and sophisticated set of observability solutions that have above-average appeal to the largest enterprises. That is one of the reasons why bookings growth has been so strong as large users make massive multi-year commitments to the Datadog platform.

While the specifics of Datadog’s booking attainment in the last two quarters are probably outliers, my belief is that the company will continue to attain bookings growth well above that of any other company in the observability space for the foreseeable future.

Datadog’s Business Model: The Company Is Not Just About Growth Anymore

For many years, investors acknowledged the growth potential of Datadog, but were discomfited by its loss making. It made a GAAP loss last year, although last quarter, it was GAAP profitable because of both cost management and stronger than anticipated revenue growth. It is possible, I believe, that the company will achieve GAAP profitability for all of 2024.

Last quarter, Datadog’s non-GAAP operating income margin reached 27%, compared to 18% in the year earlier period. There has been nothing magical regarding the company’s path to profitability. It’s simply a function of revenue growth in the mid/high 20% range coupled with rising gross margins which were up 300 bps year-on-year, and non-GAAP operating expenses which rose by 14% in the quarter. On a sequential basis, non-GAAP opex rose by 6%. Expense growth was moderate across all categories, with G&A expense up by just 2% year-on-year.

The company’s free cash flow margin was unusually strong last quarter-it actually reached 31% and increased by more than 60% from the year-earlier level. Overall, free cash flow expanded mainly because of the substantial improvement in GAAP profitability. The company’s free cash flow margin last year was around 30%, and in my valuation analysis, I have used a projection of 30% for this year's free cash flow margin. If the company’s large deal flow continues at recent rates, the free cash flow margin will be higher than projected.

Management has forecast that non-GAAP operating margins will be flat at 23% year-on-year… It has indicated that it is expecting revenue growth to be in the range of 22%-23%, and for non-GAAP operating expense growth to be in the mid-20% range, significantly greater than the 14% growth in non-GAAP operating expenses the company reported in Q1. The gross margin percentage is expected to rise modestly, in line with the 300 bps expansion seen last quarter.

I am a great believer in prudence when it comes to forecasts. Sometimes, however, forecasts go beyond prudence and reach the level of beyond that. This is one of those times. While even the cRPO balance is not the best tool in terms of forecasting revenue according to the CFO, it is obviously meaningful. And given the many qualitative comments on this call about a usage growth inflection, forecasting that percentage revenue growth will decline simply isn’t very credible, and might be considered tiresome. And for what it is worth, I doubt that the company will actually grow non-GAAP opex at a mid-20% rate for the full year. To do so, would probably require growth in non-GAAP expenses to reach 30% by the end of the year, given that Q1 non-GAAP opex growth was only 14%. There is nothing that suggests that this company will countenance opex growth of 30% in any quarter unless revenue growth comes in substantially above the current forecast. But further, given how much opex comes from the Research and Development function, I doubt that DDOG will be able to find development staff to actually achieve that kind of expense increase.

The company as mentioned has forecast revenues for the current year of about $2.62 billion; I have used a revenue forecast of about $2.81 billion for the next 4 quarters, or revenue growth of about 28%. If usage trends that were seen through April continue, then percentage revenue growth will run more strongly than even the forecast I have projected, and the company would most likely exceed my projection of a 30% free cash flow margin.

As mentioned, the company does use stock-based comp. Last quarter, stock-based comp was about 22% of revenue, compared to about 23% of revenues in the prior year. I typically look at dilution as the true cost of stock-based comp. Last quarter, annualized dilution ran at a 3% rate. The company is forecasting full-year dilution of 2.5%, and I bumped the expected share count up slightly in the interests of conservatism. Dilution has become a focus of financial management for this company, which should please investors.

Datadog’s AI Initiatives

It bears repeating-AI is one of the more seminal revolutions of this century, and there will be winners and losers. While, like any technology revolution, there has been plenty of hype, that hype is well deserved. Those who try to minimize the revolution seem to me to be more than a bit myopic-similar to the attitudes of some analysts when the Cloud became a major IT demand driver. I used to see so much research decrying the "hype" of SaaS models, and I am struck by how many commentators want to use essentially the same arguments when commenting about generative AI

I am a software analyst, and I would not have great credibility in trying to go outside my area of expertise. While I believe that AI will have essentially global implications, I don't suspect I would have much credibility telling readers all the users of AI who will see differentiated positive performance because of their use of the technology. And for the most part, I will forebear trying to evaluate companies such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Super Micro (SMCI)) whose hardware is the base layer of generative AI.

During the conference call presentation, Datadog management referred to some metrics regarding how AI was impacting their business. The company provided this answer, although I am not sure how satisfactory it is for many investors.

We're also continuing to see more interest in AI from our customers. As a data point, ARR from our next-gen AI customers was about 3.5% of our total, a strong sign of the growing ecosystem of companies in this area. To have customers understand AI technologies and bring them into production applications, our AI integrations allow customers to pull their AI data into their Datadog platform. And today, about 2,000 of our customers are using one or more of these AI integrations. And we've continued to keep up with the rapid innovation in this space, for example, adding a new integration in Q1 with the NVIDIA Triton Inference Server.

Datadog has a specific AI offering it calls Bits. Bits was announced last August. Bits has just now been released for General Availability. The company is also advancing the observability of Large Language Models. Because Datadog’s AI offerings do not have an SKU with specific pricing, it is almost impossible to determine with any precision what the impact of AI is on Datadog’s revenue growth. The impact, while not based on a specific SKU, is based on usage; presumably some of the usage inflection that was described by the CEO and the CFO can reasonably be ascribed to the use of Datadog’s AI technology.

I don’t pretend to be very good at guessing about this kind of subject. Since generative AI hasn’t existed until now, no one can really guess just what it will ultimately mean to Datadog usage. And it is far too early to assert that Datadog Bits is better or less enabled than the AI capabilities of other observability vendors. The most prominent public competitor of Datadog, Dynatrace, has an AI engine called Davis. Is Davis or Bits better at enhancing the efficiency of what is called AIOps (Artificial Intelligence Operations)? It is far too early to assert an answer with any confidence. In my view, both Bits and Davis will accelerate the adoption of observability solutions and that is about all that can be projected with any degree of confidence at this time.

The advent of AI is having and will have an increasing level of impact on observability usage and will enhance Datadog’s growth rate. Will that impact be 500 bps or 1000 bps? It is really too soon to determine-anything published at this point will be a guess.

Will Datadog enhance its competitive position because of AI? My guess is that it will and that is mainly due to my confidence in the company's leadership which has delivered innovative solutions over the life of this company. Indeed, Datadog’s own offerings in the space are just now becoming available, so it would be completely premature to try to evaluate their actual performance in terms of just how effective they will be. That said, I doubt there is all that much to choose between the productivity enhancements that Bits and DDOG’s capability to observe the performance of Large Language Models, and the same capabilities at Dynatrace. The odds are that Datadog’s technology in AI will turn out to provide the company with further competitive advantages and differentiation when compared to its less endowed competitors.

Risks To The Investment Thesis

The basic risk to the Datadog investment thesis is the near term trajectory of usage. The company has said that usage trends have resumed their growth; the company's forecast essentially ignored that commentary. At times in the past, Datadog users have wound up with outsize bills, in part because of the company's many SKUs. A risk for this company is that it becomes known for premium costs and less than transparent pricing.

Datadog's principal competitive advantage these days is its platform. There are some users who want a narrow best of breed solution. This is a minority cohort these days and is decreasing simply because cloud applications have become so complex. With the advent of generative AI, the requirement for broad observability will increase, almost by definition. All that said, it is crucial for Datadog to maintain its focus on the performance of the various components of its stack.

Datadog's Valuation

I have owned a position in Datadog shares for a very long time now-basically since just after it became a public company. The shares have rarely been cheap, at least just looking at EV/S metrics. I think most growth stock investors recently have looked for valuation that embraces both growth and free cash flow margins. That is often represented by a Rule of 40 metric. At this time, it appears as though Datadog's Rule of 40 metric is in the mid-50s to about 60, representing the sum of a 3 year CAGR of nearly 30% coupled with a 30% free cash flow margin.

The principal controversy with Datadog's valuation is what its growth percentage is likely to be over the coming years. Quite a bit of the company's growth is coming from new products-some of which have yet to be announced. And part of the company's growth will be from market share gains. It is no accident that so many of Datadog's competitors have been taken private or have been bought. The competitors simply were unable to keep up with Datadog's pace of innovation and needed to take themselves out of the line of fire. It is difficult to express that kind of trend in some quantitative fashion, but it is an important consideration in considering the company's valuation. Datadog's valuation doubtless seems elevated to some. But my contention is that the combination of market share gains, new product introductions, a return to historical patterns of usage growth, and continued improvements in non-GAAP operating margins make a seemingly extended valuation look very reasonable. Add in the likely benefits of the advent of generative AI to usage growth, and what seems to be expensive is really a great entry point for the shares.

Wrapping Up: The Case To Buy Datadog Shares

To reiterate, no one ought to pretend that Datadog shares are “cheap.” They have an elevated EV/S that I forecast to be a bit greater than 14X based on my most recent projection of $2.81 billion in revenue for the next 4 quarters. Datadog shares have always sold for a premium, mainly because many observers expect that its technology focus will lead to consistently higher revenue growth than most other companies of scale in the IT space.

The current revenue growth forecast seemingly has not considered some of the qualitative comments on usage scattered throughout the latest earnings call. It also seemingly is not correlated with the strong usage trends just reported by the major hyper scalers, although there is not a one for one correlation with that growth and Datadog’s revenue growth, at least in terms of the timing of revenue growth metrics.

The company’s Q1/Q4 bookings were at record levels. The company’s overall backlog rose by 75% this latest quarter, and its current backlog of business that will generate revenue in the next 4 quarters rose to the low 40% level. While the absolute level of bookings growth the last two quarters probably will prove to be outliers, the trend of bookings growth has been encouraging for the last couple of quarters.

This bookings' growth is being driven by the company’s platform strategy, which is resonating with users. It isn’t so much that Datadog’s specific product offerings are better or have more scalability or even superior “performance” compared to alternatives. But the ability of users to work with a single vendor to achieve broad security, development and observability objectives is the differentiation. That is why the company was able to secure such outsize orders last quarter, and that should continue into the future.

Datadog’s profitability and cash flow metrics have become among the best in class. There has been no secret sauce here; simply strong gross margin trends coupled with revenue growth exceeding the growth in opex by a noticeable amount. The company has projected that the trend of rising margins won’t continue; my guess is that revenue growth will be greater, and expense growth will be lower than was embodied in the company’s latest forecast.

All of that said, Datadog shares are still not cheap when considering conventional valuation metrics. When I look at relative valuation, and use the assumptions I have shared earlier in this article, Datadog shares are valued above average. On a relative basis, their valuation is comparable to that of CrowdStrike (CRWD) and GitLab (GTLB), and more attractive than Samsara (IOT) and Cloudflare (NET). And the shares of none of those companies has ever been called out as a great valuation bargain.

I am willing to accept a higher than average notional relative valuation in exchange for the size of the company’s opportunity set, which has expanded quite rapidly. I also believe that while it is far too early to call winners and losers in the AI race, Datadog’s growth is likely to escalate further because of its technology that has been embedded in the consensus.

Datadog shares will not be for all readers. But in considering investing in the high-growth IT space, the company is top-of-mind for me. I expect that the shares will emerge from their kennel and provide positive alpha over the next year and beyond.