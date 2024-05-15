thitivong

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) when I wrote about it in October 2023 as there were still many uncertainties that made modeling near-term results almost impossible (specifically, the CEO departure, a downgrade in FY24 growth expectations, and visible EBITDA headwinds). Based on my current outlook and analysis, I upgrade to a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that I am very encouraged by ETWO's execution over the past two quarters and believe that at this pace of execution, along with the revised strategy, growth should go back up to positive territory. Valuation multiples should see an upward revision as well.

Review

ETWO reported 4Q24 earnings about 2 weeks ago. Adj subscription revenue came in at $134.4 million, and professional services revenue came in at $24.1 million, which translates to a total revenue of $158.4 million. Management noted gross revenue retention for the quarter was 90%, while net revenue retention was 99%. Adj gross profit saw $110.9 million, and adj EBITDA saw $55.1 million. I must say that this set of results was a very pleasant surprise. The topline came in with a solid beat vs. consensus (declined lower than what the market was expecting), and adj. EBITDA margin also came in slightly better (34.8% vs. consensus 34.2% estimate). After failing to meet consensus revenue estimates for the previous six quarters, ETWO has shown significant improvement in execution, with two consecutive quarters of outperformance.

Importantly, there is very positive traction in the new sales strategy. During the conference call, it was mentioned that ETWO is still making strides in sales execution. The initial efforts to bring in new leadership and improve sales enablement are paying off, as evidenced by the high deal conversion rates in the past quarter. In comparison to the first half of the year, conversion rates were higher in 4Q24, and significant deal wins were achieved across various product families with both new and existing clients. My expectation going forward is that ETWO should continue to see improvements in conversion rates given the healthier pipeline today and a more focused approach to improving overall sales strategy.

To give more flavor regarding the improvement in sales strategy, I like that management is keeping up the momentum to implement more targeted changes to drive growth, namely cross-selling and leveraging system integrator [SI] partners. In order to accomplish the former, ETWO will establish product-specific teams and account-focused teams whose main responsibility is to increase customer satisfaction and retention among existing customers. I see this as a critical move, as the sales motion for cross-selling vs. landing a new customer is very different. With this new team, ETWO can put out more relevant KPIs, compensation schemes, sales pitches, etc., to improve cross-selling efficiency. I also like the focus on using SI, as it really expands the distribution network of ETWO, and it seems to be working very well. This turned out to be a very effective strategy, as seen from the fact that both the number of projects related to SI and the number of services offered by SI partners grew substantially in 2H24. Hence, looking ahead, I think there are a lot of positive tailwinds that could drive growth back to positive territory.

Moreover, it was heartening to hear that ETWO is not observing a significant disparity in demand across products. While point solution providers have increased competition for new logo deals in recent years, management has noticed that customers are starting to see the limitations of standalone point solutions. These solutions don't enable multi-tier collaboration across complex supply chains. In my opinion, this dynamic works in favor of the ETWO platform, which offers a more integrated solution. This brings me back to my above point that having an account-focused team to cross-sell products would work because ETWO can go after frustrated customers that could not facilitate multi-tier collaborations.

Valuation

Author's work

With an improved outlook backed by solid execution, I am now able to value the business with more confidence. I expect ETWO to improve in growth over the next 3 years, going from 0% (as guided) in FY25 to ~10% in FY27 (above industry growth rate as ETWO captures share from point solution providers). The improvement in growth should trigger an upward revision in valuation multiples as the market starts to price in forward growth expectations. Currently, the stock trades at 2.4x forward price-to-sales multiple, and I expect it to move up to ~3x (in between the historical average of 3.6x and the current 2.4x).

Risk

While I acknowledge near-term optimism from management on ETWO's ability to re-ignite revenue growth, two quarters of strong execution may not be sufficient to form a trend. If ETWO were to mis-execute in the coming quarter, it would really hurt the growth outlook and stock sentiment as investors might jump back to the sidelines.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating. ETWO's impressive execution over the past two quarters, along with their revised sales strategy, gives me confidence that growth will return to positive territory. ETWO's recent earnings report exceeded expectations, demonstrating significant improvement in execution. Their new sales strategy, which includes establishing product-specific teams and leveraging SI partners, should drive future growth. Additionally, the limitations of point solution providers benefit ETWO's integrated platform, creating an opportunity to capture market share.