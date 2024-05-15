Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Annual Global Farm to Market Conference (Transcript)

May 15, 2024 3:24 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.77K Followers

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Annual Global Farm to Market Conference Call May 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Donnie King - President and Chief Executive Officer
John Tyson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Strelzik - BMO

Andrew Strelzik

[Abrupt Start] Tyson has been gracious enough to kick off this conference for the last 19 years. As CEO since 2021, Donnie King has led Tyson out of an unprecedented operating environment, leveraged just 4 decades of industry experience to manage through a challenging environment across proteins and once again driven the turnaround in its chicken operations, building on a strong track record of superior performance. Donnie is joined by John R. Tyson, who has been with the company since 2019, and spent the last 2.5 years enhancing the leadership team as CFO. Over that time, John has continued to manage Tyson’s balance sheet through the lens of financial discipline, opportunistic capital allocation and cash returns to shareholders against an evolving operating backdrop.

Donnie, John, thank you so much both for being here today.

Donnie King

Thank you for having us.

John Tyson

Good morning. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Strelzik

So I guess I wanted to start it off this way. The company has been – has taken a number of actions over the last 12 months or so to improve performance across segments. Can you reflect on those changes that you’ve made, what those have contributed and where there are additional actions that you’re considering?

Donnie King

Sure. I will – let me start off by saying good morning, everyone, and thanks for having us again. I didn’t realize it was 19 years, but – so good morning. One of the comments I make is what a difference a year makes. If I think about, at least the first half

Recommended For You

About TSN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSN

Trending Analysis

Trending News