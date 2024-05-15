alacatr/E+ via Getty Images

On our previous coverage of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) we did not see material upside for the stock. This is a story that we have followed since 2017, and we know the chronic disappointment that was handed out to the bulls every year. We felt this time would be no different.

At present our best guess for the range of liquidation value for the company is between $6.00 and $13.00. This is down from our last range of $8.00-$14.00. That range was also lowered from the one previous to that ($10-$18). Our assessment comes from what we see as extremely troubling trends for commercial real estate with bank lending standards tightening at a rapid clip and leading economic indicators continuing to weaken. We would stay out of the common stock as the risk-reward is just not set up right.

The stock did well until recently and then gave up all the hard fought gains.

We look at the recent results and tell you how you should play it.

Q1-2024

Seritage started the announcement with the regular information about the paydown of the Berkshire Hathaway Inc., (BRK.A), (BRK.B) loan.

"We are continuing to advance our Plan of Sale, having sold $80 million of assets year to date and repaid an equal amount of debt in the process. Since the announcement of our strategic review and election to be taxed as a C-Corp two years ago, we have sold 151 assets for approximately $1.7 billion of gross proceeds and repaid roughly $1.2 billion in debt.

This was followed by a set of statements where Seritage prepared the readers for the shock that was about to come.

Assets previously underwritten for life sciences or tech office are now frequently being reconsidered for other uses in higher demand but with less aggressive rent profiles, which, taken together with high construction costs, drives down the amount that can be paid for land. We are also seeing investors focusing on less risky debt or cash flowing equity investments to generate double-digit returns. Yet, some with a longer-term view are starting to come back to the development market. With more stability in interest rates and inflation, buyers are able to underwrite deals more confidently, albeit at lower valuations. As such we are adjusting our pricing projections for some of our assets.

To get a sense of what they changed, here is what they showed for their asset sale plan, six weeks back in early April. Focus on the highlighted portions.

In their latest press release here is what we saw.

So two assets, with an average value of let's say $250 million each, became a single asset of approximately $175 million. We highlighted the line above it in both press releases as one would logically assume that this second asset would land in that bucket. But that bucket remains unchanged. In fact, this asset has disappeared, and we can see "eight premier assets" vs "nine premier assets" six weeks back. One point to note here is that these assets were the sales expected to occur in 2024. So the asset is likely being hunkered down for the long haul and the sales might occur in 2025 or even beyond.

Outlook

Just based on this, assuming nothing else is tweaked, Seritage downgraded its ultimate sale valuation by about $325 million. That last bucket went from $500 million to $175 million. While bulls may call this drop an overreaction, the market capitalization of Seritage dropped by only half that.

That might, of course, be the pricing in of bad news. It is possible there were several skeptics like us who never bought into the success story that this last ditch liquidation was being spun as. Short interest might also have taken the opportunity to call it a day and declare victory. At this price, the risks to the downside are fairly modest. A worst case scenario likely gets you to $5.00 in liquidation value. The BRK.B loan is being whittled down, and we are now getting into the meat for the equity.

During the quarter, the Company made $30.0 million in principal repayments on the Company's term loan facility having a maturity date of July 31, 2025 (the "Term Loan Facility"), reducing the balance of the Term Loan Facility to $330.0 million at March 31, 2024. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company made additional principal payments totaling $50.0 million reducing the balance of the Term Loan Facility to $280.0 million as of May 7, 2024.

The big counterpoint, to not engage here is "why bother?" The company has basically been a bastion of value destruction since day one.

Their initial plan of converting third tier retail locations using massive amounts of capex was doomed for failure. A systematic liquidation in 2016 without burning through $3 billion in capex and interest would likely have fetched at least 10-fold what investors will get today. Berkshire Hathaway with its massive high-interest loan to the company (the loan which is almost fully paid off), is the only one here that made money.

Today your best case upside is probably $8.00. So the current price is between those two points. If we had to play it, we would use the $7.00 covered calls to reduce our risk.

This way if the liquidation takes longer, at least you are offsetting the burn rate of general and administrative expenses and preferred dividends.

Seritage Growth Properties 7% CUM PFD SR A ( NYSE: SRG.PR.A

This late in the liquidation battle, one might be tempted to think that the preferred shares are a sure shot. They did fall a little as well and likely increased the temptation. They yield about 7.6% currently and have about another 7% upside to par. So if the saga wraps up in a year, this could be a stellar low risk play.

Unfortunately, the risk here remains that the company is taken over for its operating losses. In that scenario, preferred shareholders might have to take common shares at a very unfavorable ratio.

Upon such a conversion, the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares will be limited to a maximum number of our common shares equal to the Share Cap multiplied by the number of Series A Preferred Shares converted. If the Common Share Price is less than $19.84 (which is approximately 50% of the per-share closing sale price of our common shares on December 6, 2017), subject to adjustment, the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares will receive a maximum of 1.26008 of our common shares per Series A Preferred Share, which may result in a holder receiving value that is less than the liquidation preference of the Series A Preferred Shares.

Source: SRG Preferred Share Prospectus

So the preferreds actually have an asymmetrical downside risk here. Hence, we would not tap into that. Our "preferred" play would continue to be the covered call way.

