IAC: Ecommerce Leader Has A 20% Holding In MGM's Casino Business You Get Free

May 15, 2024 4:46 PM ETIAC Inc. (IAC) StockGMVHF, GMVHY, MGM
Howard Jay Klein profile picture
Howard Jay Klein
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • IAC Inc.'s future is focused on building brands, with potential for growth in the online business sector.
  • The company's investment in MGM Resorts International may be its biggest asset, with potential for growth in the leisure sector.
  • IAC's revenue growth reflects its ability to monetize its digital properties and capitalize on its shift into digital and print media.

IT support technician fixing a network server at an office

Hispanolistic

Above: Investors still believe in online business growth, but IAC Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IAC) future will continue to be focused on building brands, which can get rocky at times.

Price at writing: $57 might be a bit toppy now, but longer term might

This article was written by

Howard Jay Klein profile picture
Howard Jay Klein
6.08K Followers

Howard Jay Klein has 30 years of experience as an executive and consultant in major casino operations. His background includes: Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal, Mohegan Sun, and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He is a value investor first, using management quality to inform his investment ideas. Howard is the leader of the investing group The House Edge where he shares actionable research for investing in the casino, online betting and entertainment industries. His intelligence network is extensive throughout the US gambling and entertainment sectors from customer facing employees, to mid-management to csuite senior managers and boards.

His model portfolio is reviewed monthly.

Features of include: actionable analysis on gaming companies, news and interpretation for the latest trends in gaming, a regular newsletter, buy-sell-hold or accumulate recommendations, chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News