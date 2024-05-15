Hispanolistic

Above: Investors still believe in online business growth, but IAC Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IAC) future will continue to be focused on building brands, which can get rocky at times.

Price at writing: $57 might be a bit toppy now, but longer term might find $66 before the end of this year. Much depends on ad spend.

The keyword descriptive for IAC Inc. as a company is nimble. It has exhibited some recovery in its 1Q24 earnings release. We see resilience and adaptability at work in a mixed market environment. At times, the company works like a hedge fund, moving in and out of verticals seeking to max out the value of each unit to be expanded and which is to be abandoned, sold, or low keyed.

Sometimes, IAC hits the jackpot, as was its move into the shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) in 2020. In fact, its MGM holding may now be the only reason to be in the stock. Its verticals are still a mix of winners and question mark investments like legacy media.

Above: Five-year view indicates investor sentiment changing long term, but the sector will always attract attention when the company makes big moves.

Mr. Market saw the $1b MGM buy as primarily expressing vital interest in their sports betting subsidiary, They paid $17. That is its online sports betting unit, 50%-owned BetMGM. They have since price averaged further buys at $30ish and $45. IAC proved to be a valued holder, as MGM twice attempted to buy out UK-based Entain Plc's (OTCPK:GMVHF) 50% share of the betting platform. IAC stood ready to supply a chunk of cash toward such a deal. Prospects for it have sunk since, but it will continue to be on the back burner.

Their current position is worth $2b+ and represents 35% of IAC's market cap. We believe the initial focus was on BetMGM, but now see that the investment logic for IAC goes much deeper, It is a bet on the entire leisure sector with global reach. That's MGM. Ahead of them is the development of LeoVegas Scandinavia online betting and by 2030, the massive debut of the first-ever Japan IR costing an estimated $5B. IAC's MGM shares are poised to become the single biggest asset of the company.

There have been clunkers as well.

IAC bought what thought was a great fit with Angi called CraftJack, a network of handymen independents for whom they would be a marketing tool to book jobs in their areas. It became a drag on Angi's profits, they lost 5,000 pros and the move proved a loser. Yet, they had built two sites, Match and Vimeo, to great success that they later sold off at a profit.

Above: WSW calculates fair value at 34% under current price. That could be correct and iffy at the same time.

The company's verticals include brands such as Angi's, Dotdash Meredith, The Daily Beast, Care, and Vivian Health. IAC reported mixed revenue compared to the same period last year, driven by strong performances across its portfolio of companies. IAC's revenue growth reflects its ability to effectively monetize its digital properties and capitalize on its shift into digital and print media.

So 1Q24 was a year when IAC firmed up revenues, mostly ad, digital and print, on their road to recovery after several bad years across their portfolios.

Above: Right now, it looks like steady as she goes with a modest upside.

It's a move away from the services solicitation business, to greater dependence on flat-out print and media properties since their acquisition in 2021 of the Dotdash Meredith legacy media company. It was adventurous, to say the least. Print media properties are melting icebergs, digitals will grow, but sector overcrowding is also an issue.

Profitability:

IAC is guiding $120m in Adj. EBITDA for 2024, but has indicated it could well move from $280m to $300m. Its reluctance to move guidance up stems from the fear that projections for higher ad spend by media clients are not yet on firm ground. Ad spend 1Q24 YOY is a bit firmer than before, but as always, advertisers tend to cut fast when economics begin to sour.

User Metrics: User engagement metrics for IAC's platforms service and media platforms remain steady, if not borderline iffy. Ad spends that moved media assets north in 1Q24 may lose momentum if recession fears begin to spook the market by 3Q24.

Print media dice roll

IAC saw green shoots in the modest upside in Dotdash revenue last quarter. Its 40 print media assets are led by People Magazine. Owning the single biggest remaining print media assets, in an age when the entire sector is inhabited by publications getting slimmer by the month, is questionable. Nothing on the horizon suggests a revival of print. But should the print group at least sustain, it could be considered a win for IAC. We see no promised land there, at least for the coming year.

Balance Sheet Overall, IAC's balance sheet ends in a current ratio of 2.70-not terrible, not great. The key item for investors in our view is the long-term relative state of cash. In 2020, that balance stood at $3.5b, hefty given the size of IAC at the time. At present, cash on hand declined to $1.4b this year. There are always multiple reasons why company cash balances YOY flourish or diminish. In IA's case, it relates to how it moves money into and out of opportunities as they come into view.

But safe to say here is that the cash position of IAC springs from operating underperformance from key brands in its portfolio, like Angi. But the generous margins with which ecommerce operators generally work do at times make up for bad bets in operating.

Overall, IAC has manageable debt levels. The company's financial status here doesn't support M&A activism. Management has put that off the table. The key focus is now recapturing lost revenue in services while trying to build media. The Open AI deal is the driver ahead.

Open AI. In essence, the deal gives IAC media units the ability to infuse Open AIs verticals.

It is hard at this early stage to estimate the value of this deal to the company, but anything AI these days is a magic bean for a stock, especially when the case is made for its vast potential being around the corner. We see it as interesting at best, but no game-changer as far as moving the shares significantly.

What IAC has going for it in general

Digital Transformation: The ongoing shift towards digital consumption is driven by consumers who increasingly rely on online platforms for entertainment, communication, and commerce. IAC stands to benefit from this long-term trend, though at times it could be tricky to accurately measure demand fast enough to avoid stumbles like Craft Jack.

Product Innovation: IAC's focus on enhancing user experience, leveraging data analytics, and adopting emerging technologies will be key drivers of future growth. The company has proven itself nimble, as we noted at the opening of our analysis here. They can invent and innovate.

Risks to our bull case IAC Interactive, as noted, has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, there are risks implicit in the overall volatility of the sector. All fall into line below the biggest of all. To get a better grasp on this, I called on an old colleague from the casino entertainment business. He had left the field to explore what he believed to be immense opportunities in e-commerce. And he was right. Today's potential may not match that of ten years ago, but fundamental shifts in how people buy things are still very much in development.

Out of six start-ups in the sector, four flopped, taking down $5m in the process. But the two, that hit big, enabled him to cash out over $36m. His response to my query about risks to a bullish outlook on IAC:

"There really is only one risk. It's no joke. That risk is a twenty-something nerd in a garage in West Nowhere punching out computer programs, algorithms, whatever, that can find big ears in the money pits of Silicon Valley to get started. And before you know it, they are selling their stuff to a million customers a day in a sector where you have been sitting for five years. And your next quarterly report is a disaster."

THE Diller factor

IAC founder and Chairman Barry Diller is a finger on the scale weighted to long-term success.

On IAC:

"Listen, that company is a creature of its Chairman, Barry Diller. I've had dealings with the guy way back. All I can say is that no matter where, or when any meeting is on any agenda, Barry will always be either the smartest guy in the room, or no worse than the second-brightest bulk illuminating the discussion. I believe he structured IAC from day one as a discovery, build up process with the fat margins available. Yet, a judicious allocation of capital kept capex enough so if, after a time, the vertical tanked, it was easy enough to wave bye-bye and jump on the next. Over time, it would make sense. I think it has. IAC will thrive."

Conclusion

IAC has clear challenges ahead. And they are basic. Rebuild revenues and strengthen core businesses without major capex. The return of Jeff Kitt as CEO of Angi will provide improved focus on those goals, led by a savvy insider of many years.

Secondly, they have to prove to Mr. Market that their AI partnership performs to very high expectations, when in fact it is essentially a marketing move.

On this basis, I am calling a HOLD on IAC Inc. stock. I see a possible modest upside tick if the goals are attained in some form by Q3. However, if you do not own the stock now, the $57 entry point seems to me a bit mature unless you are something of a believer looking back to last summer when the stock was trading in the mid-60s. In that case, we could see a BUY.

