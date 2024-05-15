JHVEPhoto

E-commerce company Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reported earnings for its first fiscal quarter last week that beat adjusted EPS and top line estimates, but that nonetheless caused a stock slide due to the company submitting a weak forecast for its second-quarter. I believe investors are overreacting to the revenue guidance, especially since the company is still seeing double-digit top line growth in gross merchandise value, a key performance metric for e-Commerce companies. Additionally, Shopify’s Subscription Solutions business is crushing it with a 34% year over year top line growth rate. I believe Shopify continues to represent strong value for e-Commerce investors in the long haul, especially now that shares have sold off!

Previous rating

I recommended Shopify as a buy in February because the e-Commerce company generated double-digit gross merchandise and revenue momentum, and also saw a significant improvement in its free cash flow picture: FCF Milestone Is A Game Changer. Shopify continues to see significant momentum in Subscription Solutions as well as gross merchandise value, which I believe continues to support an investment in Shopify. Additionally, Shopify is selling at a much larger discount to my estimate of fair value and the risk profile, in my opinion, has improved considerably on the earnings-related sell-off.

Shopify beats estimates, but outlook weighs on shares

Shopify beat adjusted EPS and top line estimates for its first fiscal quarter last week: Shopify reported $0.20 per-share in adjusted earnings for Q1’24, beating the average Wall Street estimate by $0.03 per-share. Revenues also came in better than expected at $1.86B, beating the average prediction by $14M.

Strong business momentum, especially in Subscription Solutions

Shopify is the leading provider of online store creation tools that have allowed millions of retail merchant to start a business online. The company has consistently added new products and services to its core subscription offer over time (such as providing business capital, offering shipping services and online payment solutions), thereby expanding its platform capabilities an attracting more merchants.

In the past, Shopify especially convinced me with its Merchant Solutions business which is by far the largest segment for the e-Commerce company: in the first fiscal quarter, Shopify ‘s Merchant Solutions generated $1.35B in revenues which showed a 20% year over year growth rate. The Merchant Solutions business captures those revenue streams that are more of a variable nature (such as fees generating from offering payment processing services).

Now, Subscription Solutions is becoming a real growth engine. Subscription Solutions captures the amount of revenues from the collection of fees for monthly subscription plans. In the first fiscal quarter, Subscription Solutions generated $511M in revenues, showing a year over growth rate of 34%. This means that Subscription Services’ revenues grew 70% faster than Merchant Solutions revenues, which is a much bigger revenue category, however. The reason for this faster growth relates to Shopify’s increases in monthly subscription plan prices last year that is now paying off big time for the e-Commerce company.

Shopify's total revenues grew 23% Y/Y to $1.86B driven by momentum in Subscription Solutions (as just discussed), but also strong product up-take in the Merchant Solutions business, such as Shopify Payments (Shopify’s online payments solution for its merchant base). Shopify’s revenue upsurge was also broadly backed by growth in gross merchandise volume/GMV… which measures the amount of transaction dollars that flows through an e-Commerce platform. In Q1’24, Shopify’s gross merchandise volume hit $60.9B, also showing 23% year over year growth.

Retail e-Commerce is clearly the future for online merchants and with the advent of AI, Shopify faces very attractive growth prospects in the long haul. Oberlo, a dropshipping-focused e-Commerce company, projects 11% annual growth in U.S. e-Commerce sales until FY 2027 which is set to fundamentally support Shopify's Subscription business.

At the same time, the retail e-Commerce share is set to rise from 20% in FY 2023 to 23% in FY 2027 which will uniquely benefit those companies that chiefly focus on retail sales. As Shopify continues to scale its product suite, and includes AI-powered productivity tools such as Shopify Magic, I believe online businesses are going to become even more popular than they are now.

Free cash flow strength and margin expansion

In terms of my earlier reason to buy Shopify, its free cash flow strength, the e-Commerce company also convinced. Shopify is now solidly free cash flow profitable, generating $232M in FCF from its e-Commerce businesses in Q1'24 (+170% Y/Y). The free cash flow margin doubled year over year from 6% to 12%, indicating that the company is now able to retain a larger percentage of its free cash flow. In the future, this free cash flow could potentially be returned to investors via a stock buyback plan.

Weak outlook for Q2’24

Shopify guided for revenue growth “at a high-teens percentage rate on a year-over-year basis” which means the e-Commerce company is expected a top line slowdown. Additionally, Shopify sees a 50 basis point Q/Q decline in its gross margin... both factors contributed to the more than 20% decline in pricing shares of Shopify have suffered.

In the long term, e-Commerce sales are set to grow, as is the share of retail e-Commerce sales, which will fundamentally benefit Shopify so I believe investors are overreacting to the company's short term outlook. While I also said that the market overreacted to Shopify's earnings release a quarter ago, Shopify has made fundamental improvements in terms of free cash flow and especially the FCF margin trend is very encouraging.

Attractive valuation

I believe the sell-off is a unique opportunity to buy Shopify at a much more attractive valuation multiplier. In my last article on Shopify I wrote:

I believe a 12-13X P/S ratio could be justified for Shopify, given that the company is now FCF profitable and growing its top line (as well as its core KPI gross merchandise value) in the double-digits. With a fair value P/S ratio of 12-13X, shares of Shopify could have a fair value between $94 and $101.

Given that Shopify continued to deliver impressive results in terms of top line growth, GMV growth and free cash flow, I believe my previous valuation assumptions are still valid, although Shopify disappointed two quarters in a row.

Shopify is currently trading at a price-to-revenue ratio of 7.4X... well below my 12-13X fair value P/S range and also 47% below the 3-year average P/S ratio. I am using a mid-term P/S ratio because Shopify's longer term price-to-sales average has been highly inflated due to the initial COVID-19 boom that caused a surge in the valuation of e-Commerce companies (Shopify's 5-year average P/S ratio, as an example, is higher than 15X). Considering that the market is growing approximately 11% annually and Shopify is growing at about twice this rate, I believe Shopify has considerable revaluation potential long term, especially if the company continues to expand its free cash flow margins. Therefore, my fair value estimate has not changed, and I continue to see a fair value at ~$100... which implies up to 70% revaluation potential.

Risks with Shopify

The biggest risk, as I see it, is a slowdown in consolidated top line growth. Shopify is a growth stock and will chiefly be evaluated by its potential for revenue growth. Both the Merchant Solutions as well as the Subscription Solutions business are revenue drivers for Shopify, so a slowdown in either of them could have drastically negative effects on the company's valuation factor. What would change my mind about Shopify is if the e-Commerce platform were to see a decline in its free cash flow margins or failed to sustain its momentum especially in Subscription Solutions.

Final thoughts

I believe the Shopify sell-off is a little bit overdone here. Yes, it is true that Shopify’s outlook for the second fiscal quarter was a bit of a disappointment, but it can’t be denied that the company still has a ton of momentum that underpins its e-Commerce platform. Both Merchant Solutions and Subscription Solutions are well-run e-Commerce segments that have considerable top line momentum and offer merchants a lot of value to grow their e-Commerce brands. The outlook for Q2’24 was also not that bad, in my opinion, which suggests that long term-focused investors may be confronted with a post-earnings engagement opportunity here. I continue to see Shopify as trading well below fair value and I believe the risk profile is now very much skewed to the upside, especially with Shopify posting the kind of free cash flow gains it did in Q1'24!