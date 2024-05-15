Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

May 15, 2024 3:59 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.78K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference May 15, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Abrahams

Senior Biotech Analyst at RBC Capital Markets. We're really pleased to have our next presenting company, Gilead, represented by their Chief Commercial Officer, Johanna Mercier. Johanna, thanks again for joining us.

Johanna Mercier

Thanks, Brian, and hi, everybody. Good morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Abrahams

So maybe we can kick things off on the HIV franchise. I know you've been in the space, you're the innovators in the space. You're the leaders. You've been there for such a long time. What are you seeing in terms of the intrinsic growth for the HIV franchise? And how should we think about go-forward growth contributors with regards to the overall market growth in both therapeutics and maybe also in PrEP market share growth and then pricing dynamics.

Johanna Mercier

Anything else? So let's talk a little bit about HIV and take a step back. And I think the HIV market is a really interesting one. And at Gilead, as you said, we've had the opportunity to be leaders because we've continuously innovated in this marketplace, and we will continue to do so. As I think about the market itself, I would split it between the treatment, the HIV treatment market and then the HIV prevention market.

So let's start with treatment. Here's where we are today. Today, we are leaders in this marketplace with over 70% of the HIV market share. Most of that is driven by Biktarvy, which is the standard of care in the daily oral market, continuing to grow that market.

The market grows every year about 2 to 3 points. We also are

Recommended For You

About GILD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GILD

Trending Analysis

Trending News