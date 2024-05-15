Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Towards the end of November 2023, we had crafted a piece on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) (NASDAQ:PCTTU), nudging investors to purchase this beaten-down small-cap stock that could potentially benefit from improved business prospects in 2024. We are now revising our rating to a HOLD.

The big picture pitch here is that there’s an awful lot of polypropylene (PP) that comes into the system every year (170bn p.a. and likely growing at 3.5% CAGR through FY27), and given its inherently obdurate qualities, there appears to be a tech deficiency in the market to efficiently recycle this product (only 5% of PP gets recycled annually) and reintegrate it into something more purposeful. PCT, we felt, would be worth looking at, as it is attempting to leverage solvent-driven purification recycling technology (which is patented) that could see it bridge the tech gap, and gain first-mover advantage in the conversion of waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin (UPR).

Note that, since we last wrote about the stock, PCT’s value has expanded by close to 40%, and it has also outperformed its small-cap peers by almost 2x. However, as time has gone by, we have also become increasingly wary of PCT management’s ability to execute smoothly, even as certain timelines get pushed back.

YCharts

Stumbling Blocks

A lot of PCT’s success hinges on whether it can get its Ironton Facility- its principal commercial scale recycling facility, with a potential annual capacity of 107m pounds- running without any mechanical or operational challenges; that has yet to come to fruition.

Note that Ironton was initially expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023, but various production and operational bottlenecks (linked to seal failures, leaking of beads, screen changers, etc.) have seen this get pushed back with no end in sight. Management has recently suggested that Ironton could get fully operational “later in 2024”, but given a growing trust deficit with management commentary, we would prefer to be a little chary at this juncture, more so as the share price has already moved up quite significantly.

More recently in April, we saw another planned outage which was initially supposed to be only for 2-4 weeks but ended up being longer by another week, as they struggled to address ongoing plant reliability challenges. In their own words, management has stated that “our reliability has been up and down, and we’ve struggled with consistency”.

Another stumbling block for PCT has been the challenge to remove certain waste (called co-product 2) from the feedstock, which has acted as a hindrance in the overall recycling process. This can be a nuisance when the CP2 content within the feedstock can extend to 10-15% (typically it ranges between 2-15%), and may prompt PCT to dabble with low CP2 content but more expensive feedstock.

Q4-23 Presentation

Purchasing of high-cost feedstock wouldn’t necessarily be a problem if PCT’s funding and liquidity was in great shape, but it appears to be walking a tightrope here. Since Q3, PCT's unrestricted cash balance and available-for-sale portfolio has come off by almost 8x (from levels of over $200m) and currently stands at a miserly aggregate level of just $27.2m.

YCharts

Meanwhile, the level of cash outflow they are devoting to their operations continues to bloat, with the operating cash outflow in Q1 hitting record levels of -$39m.

YCharts

Besides this growing cash burn, PCT has also suggested that another $12.5m of funds will be needed to be devoted towards further Ironton-related CAPEX, and another $47m for their upcoming Augusta facility. We also shouldn't forget that PCT will need to incur around $18.5m, linked primarily to interest payments.

Now PCT may be able to ameliorate the funding situation by selling tranches of revenue bonds, like it did with Pure Plastic LLC in early May, but the ability to rely on revenue bonds will again depend on whether Ironton can produce meaningful volumes, and that is still a question mark at this stage.

Then, PCT may well be in commercial discussions, sending samples of pellets to potential clients, but it does not look like it will be able to rely on any meaningful topline coming through any time soon. Do note that the last time we wrote about PCT, consensus was budgeting for PCT to sell a healthy chunk of UPR by 2024, resulting in topline of around $103m in FY24 alone; now, the expectation is for only $36m of sales this year (and that’s just one sell-side forecast which doesn’t fill one with a great deal of confidence), with around $126m of sales expected in FY25 (the average of four analysts)

Seeking Alpha

Closing Thoughts

PCT may eventually iron out the various mechanical and production roadblocks associated with Ironton, but given management’s recent track record in failing to execute within stipulated deadlines, we would prefer not to bet the farm, particularly as the financials have deteriorated, and the risk-reward on the standalone weekly chart doesn’t look as attractive as it did back in November.

Investing

At the $5.60 levels, PCT's stock now appears to be in the middle of its long-term descending channel, with an approximately equal distance between the upper and lower boundaries of the channel, implying fair reward to risk (R:R).

Having said that, those with aggressive risk appetites may be inclined to still hold on, given that PCT still looks quite beaten-down versus other material stocks, and may benefit from rotational interest as its current relative strength ratio (RS) is only around half as much as its long-term average.

YCharts

Crucially, PCT also still appears to be a fine candidate that could benefit from short covering momentum, as the percentage of the float that is short is still at an elevated threshold of 29% whilst the days to cover have surged even more and currently stand at a tantalizing level of over 25 days.