The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Presents at MoffettNathanson's Media, Internet & Communications Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.78K Followers

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) MoffettNathanson's Media, Internet & Communications Conference May 15, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Iger - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Nathanson - MoffettNathanson

Operator

Certain statements in this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations, plans or beliefs, strategy or focus, guidance, priorities, plans or opportunities, including for expansion, growth, strategic initiatives, relationships, acquisitions, or dispositions and content right, and potential impact on future performance, potential future growth or performance, including future DTC profitability and drivers, future capital or content expenditures, trends, drivers of demand, efficiencies, goals, product or service offerings, including nature, timing and pricing, consumer and advertiser sentiment, behavior or demand, value of our intellectual property, and content offerings, impact of organizational structure and leadership positions and other statements that are not historical in nature.

Any information that is not historical in nature is subject to change. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as the time these statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by the company, including restructuring or strategic initiatives, including capital investments, asset acquisitions or dispositions, new or expanded business lines, or cessation of certain operations, our execution of our business plans including the content we create and IP we invest in, our pricing decisions, our cost structure and our management and other personnel decisions, our ability to quickly execute on cost rationalization while preserving revenue, the discovery of additional information or other business decisions, as well as from developments beyond the company’s control.

Additional factors are set

Recommended For You

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Trending Analysis

Trending News