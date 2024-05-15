Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference May 15, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Timothy Schmid - Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of MedTech

Conference Call Participants

Shagun Singh - RBC Capital Markets

Shagun Singh

We will get started. Hello everyone, and welcome to the 2024 RBC Capital Global Healthcare Conference. I’m Shagun Singh, Senior Medical Device Analyst at RBC. And I’m very pleased to have Johnson & Johnson here with us again this year. Joining us from the company is Tim Schmid, EVP and Worldwide Chairman of the Medical Technology franchise. Tim, thank you so much for being here today. We appreciate it.

Timothy Schmid

My pleasure, Shagun. Thank you.

Shagun Singh

Great. So maybe we will start off with some high-level questions. Tim, I believe this is the first sell-side conference appearance for you since you took on your new role. So again, thank you for being here. But thus far, just curious, what has surprised you to the upside or downside? And how do you think about your key strategic objectives over the next couple of years?

Timothy Schmid

Sure, Shagun. And thank you again for the opportunity. Shagun, while I’m new to this position, roughly six-months, so I’m not in any way new to med tech. I have spent my entire career in med tech with Johnson & Johnson more than 30-years.

And in that time, I have had the opportunity to spend about 15-years here in North America, 10-years in Europe and more recently, about five-years in Asia Pacific. And I have really gone back and forth between roles and leading our businesses. We have 12 platforms north of $1 billion.

I have led the majority of those businesses in different capacities either out in the markets running the P&L

