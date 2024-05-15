Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Presents at 2024 BMO Farm to Market Chemicals Conference (Transcript)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) 2024 BMO Farm to Market Chemicals Conference May 15, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Dave Anderson - CFO

Sam Eathington - CTO

Kim Booth - VP, IR

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital

Joel Jackson

Okay. Thanks. So, we'll keep going here. We're going to get into the world of seeds and crop cans. So next up is a fireside chat with Corteva who is, of course, a leading ag chem producer, very strong seed and trade portfolio and a very large crop protection producer in pipeline as well.

So please welcome the Company's CFO, Dave Anderson; and the CTO, Sam Eathington. So just so you know, again, like submit questions on the app, and you can raise your hand. We'll be halfway through the fireside, I'll ask for questions in the room.

Why don't we start off? Why don't you guys give a brief overview of what's going on in Corteva on the outlook?

Dave Anderson

Sure. So first of all, Joel, thanks for hosting us. Obviously, for Sam and I, this is a repeat. We had a great forum last year, a great turnout. So, we appreciate the opportunity to be part of the conference again this year. So, the themes for Corteva, I think, are pretty well known. I mean first of all, and thus, the importance of Sam being with us, it's obviously for the program, is technology because at our roots, we're a technology company. So just to demonstrate that in 2024, we'll be introducing over 300 new seed hybrids and varieties.

And that's a continuation of, again, a legacy, a track record that we've developed, and that's really enabling us in terms of strength in the marketplace and something we'll talk about a little bit is this price for value strategy that really is driving a lot of the financial engine, if you will, of Corteva. Also on the Crop Protection side, I think it's Sam, over the last two years, 320 new products and formulations, so 150 approximately this year in 2024 being introduced into the marketplace, that's making a difference as well.

The other thing about Corteva, of course, is the -- speaking of financial performance is what we've been building in terms of a performance track record. If you go back to when we became a public company, 2019 and just go from that point to 2023, EBITDA margins are up over 500 basis points. We had 14.4% EBITDA margin in 2019, again, our "birth" year. By the way, a fifth-year anniversary for Corteva this year as a public company.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joel Jackson

What medal is that?

Dave Anderson

Exactly. Exactly. 19.6% in 2023. So that's impressive in terms of what we've been able to deliver. Looking at 2024, and this is the themes of the things we talked about on May 2 at our first quarter earnings release in communication is, first of all, the ag fundamentals remain overall, I'd say, Joel, constructive. What we've seen is continued strong demand for seed, for fuel, for grains, all the things that are really underpinning in terms of the strength of the marketplace and our performance.

We have seen continued imbalance. We've talked about that in the Crop Protection business. There's some residual destocking, some weather-related issues also that are impacting that business and that was reflected in our first quarter results. We reaffirmed our full year guide. You'll recall that guide is for EBITDA to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, $3.6 billion at the midpoint.

And again, related to that, we talked about and we can get more into that, Joel, the distribution of our earnings first half to second half and importantly said, this is going to be a little different year for a variety of reasons, but it's going to be more like 80% EBITDA in the first half, 20% in the second half. 80% applied to the midpoint of our EBITDA guide would imply mathematically an EBITDA performance for the first half that would be slightly below 2023's actual.

Cash flow, very good performance in the first quarter. Our cash was a little better than our internal plan, $700 million better than prior year, and it reinforces the confidence we have in our full year free cash flow guide which would be -- we guided $1.5 billion to $2 billion, call it $1.75 billion at the midpoint, which is a 50% conversion if you use EBITDA as the denominator and it's about a 90% conversion if you use operating earnings as a denominator. So, a quick overview from the CFO. Sam, do you want to give some perspectives?

Sam Eathington

Yes, maybe just a few comments, building off of what you did there, Dave. Thanks, Joel, for the opportunity to be here again. So, on the germplasm and seed side, right, we're probably seeing the strongest performance in our corn and soybean live that Pioneer's seen in probably two decades to be honest with you. So that continual strength in those three other products we launch every year gives us that price to value, that pricing opportunity. And we continue to see that momentum growing.

We know our royalty reduction strategy, which we've talked about being essentially kind of neutral in royalty payments by the end of the decade so what we pay and what we bring in as income sort of balance out is driven by how we're deploying our own biotech traits. So, Enlist in soybeans, we think that will probably hit 60% or so of the market this year in the U.S.

PowerCore in corn given us aboveground insight control and then one we don't talk a lot about, but our Optimum GLY canola product in Canada, we've launched, which gives us a different herbicide opportunity there. So that strategy is working. And those combinations of germplasm and traits gives us a lot of opportunities as we think about expanding into the market licensing opportunities into the marketplace, so really continue to see strength there.

And a couple of exciting things. I'm sure we can talk about more. We see our reduced stature corn continue to progress nicely. This is a year of more testing and more evaluations we're doing. Our biofuels collaboration with winter canola was off to a great start. We went and had a chance to look at some of that and the product looks good out in the field. Farmers are happy. And our gene editing strategy looks to be progressing in line with regulatory approvals.

So, we feel really good about how the seed short, mid, long term is playing out in the innovation space. And in CP, just real-quick, we continue to focus on creating differentiated products that really matter to customers. We're trying to drive that percentage to about 60% of our portfolio. We've got new launches with Adavelt. Reklemel is an example that we're expanding around the world and the biologics integration and strategy is off to a great start. We've got some neat things we can talk about there. So, I'll turn it back.

Joel Jackson

It's a good high-level view. Let's talk up, let's major down some of the specifics, so maybe you can submit your questions on the app. So, let's just stay closer to 2024. It seems like mostly a volume growth year if you drill it down to like the major drivers here. And then very back-end loaded, maybe talk about that.

Dave Anderson

Sure. So the volume growth really is...

Joel Jackson

Relatively back-end loaded is what you meant to say.

Dave Anderson

Sure. Sure. And let's chat about that. In the volume growth that Joel mentioned and that second half performance outlook, that really go hand-in-hand, just explain a little bit about that. So first of all, just to kind of recap again and repeat for the group here, this 80-20 phenomena, 80% of our EBITDA in the first half, 20% in the second half would compare to -- historically, if you looked at the average of '21, '22 and '23, it would be more like 88-12.

So, it's -- these are important numbers when you get into the $3.5 billion kind of range. It's really attributable to a couple of things. Number one, you'll recall that the first quarter of the year, we are lapping a much stronger first quarter of 2023 for the Crop Protection business. So as I mentioned, the issue of the, call it, residual destocking, some of the imbalance that still exists in the marketplace, some of the weather-related impacts, et cetera.

Those are influencing significantly the first half for that business. Seed, on the other hand, very strong start to the year and for the variety of reasons in terms of North America, in terms of the planting, the new hybrids, the success that we've had in the marketplace are price for value, all of those things. And by the way, we had in the first quarter, and you recall from the release, we had 6% increase in global seed pricing. That's going to reduce a little bit, but still be positive in the second quarter for the first half.

Turning to the second half. There's a couple of factors that are going to influence that performance. Number one, we're going to see some recovery, some improvement in Latin America, specifically in both seed as well as crop protection. In seed, what we're anticipating is recovery in the safrinha planted area. You recall for the '23-'24 season, and I noticed [indiscernible] just came out -- and Joel, you probably saw that, some updated numbers.

They're saying something like in the 7% down in the '23, '24 season compared to the prior year. Our number is more like 8%. We'll see where that shakes out. We're in the same zip code. Our anticipation is we're going to see a fairly significant recovery in that market. So, for the '24, '25 season so could be up 8%, so approximately. That's our view.

That's sort of our judgment in terms of farmer surveys and other work in that market. What that translates to is very attractive growth for our seed business for the second half in terms of volume growth. There will be some pricing pressures in that marketplace on the seed business. In Crop Protection, there's really three things that are driving the volume improvement.

Number one, again, the anticipation of some recovery and an improvement in the Brazil market. And that's really attributable to the fact that what we're seeing is while inventory levels have come down from year-end 2023. So, it's improved there still is a ways to go. So, we don't see the improvement really in that marketplace really occurring in any meaningful way until the second half of the year.

Second, as Sam said, and we talked about is the importance of new products, the number of new products we have in the marketplace as well as the strength of our Spinosyns franchise and finally, biologicals because biologicals is really weighted to the second half. You'll recall the Stoller acquisition, Stoller and Symborg, but prominently the Stoller acquisition that we closed on in March of 2023, that business is doing quite well.

It performed very well despite some of the headwinds and some of the challenges in the marketplace in '23. We're going to see continued growth in that business in the second half of the year. It's very much Brazil focused and very much second half focused and weighted. So those three factors are really influencing the performance in the second half.

The other thing really, just as a quick reminder, if you look at the makeup of our cost, our productivity. We've got very good productivity delivery. That's going to continue. We'll continue to see the strength of that and cost actions in the second half of the year. But importantly, in the Crop Protection business, we'll also have the benefit of ingredient or input deflation. Joel, you recall, our guidance was about -- for about $100 million for the year for Crop Protection deflation, again, input and ingredient cost period-over-period.

That's mostly occurring, in fact, exclusively occurring in the second half of the year, about $150 million against $50 million of some residual inflation just associated with timing of inventory flow-through. So we'll pick up that $150 million benefit in the second half as well. So that's what's really contributing to those numbers, that 80-20 that I talked about.

Joel Jackson

Okay. Amid that earnings view this year, let me talk about grower sentiment, okay? So, are you seeing any changes in practices, personal behaviors, products? Have we seen destocking in cans, but I mean, just in general and maybe you can contact -- compare and contrast between the U.S. and Latin America?

Dave Anderson

Sure. And Sam, maybe I'll just say a few words and then you can add to this. I mean, first of all, I think what we're seeing is at the farm gate at the farm level, continued demand for top technology. There's still -- it's very much obviously the focus on production, productivity, both yield, yield enhancement and yield-yield protection. So that's steady as she goes. There are some phenomena that are related to, obviously, market-specific factors, some weather-related factors, notably in Europe. And I think that's a theme you've heard from others here at the conference and others over the course of the last few weeks.

Europe has really been impacted, particularly in Northern Europe, that would include U.K. and Northern Europe. That's influencing and impacting our Crop Protection business and some of that timing, that first half, second half timing associated with that business. But in terms of just overall behaviors, I'd say, more of a shift to just in time. We're seeing that in North America, in other words, purchase decisions closer to actual application, actual need in the same way in sort of the pushout of some of those purchase decisions that we're seeing in Latin America and Brazil. Sam, anything you want to add to that?

Sam Eathington

Yes, I think you hit it well. The just in time, it's pretty clear. We're seeing that in the markets. And then look, in the U.S., we know there might be a little bit of a shift that was already planned in corn and soybean acres. If you look at the five-year trends, we're slightly behind on corn, but it's in the States we can make up a lot of corn planting like Illinois, Iowa, for example. So still feel pretty confident about what's going to happen there. And trade technology mix, we haven't seen any shifts going on there.

Joel Jackson

I asked this question earlier today. But the 90 million U.S. planted -- U.S. corn -- can't speak to it. U.S. planted corn, a forecast. No one seems to believe that number. Do you believe that number?

Dave Anderson

I'll let you chat about it. I don't know that.

Joel Jackson

I'm not sure.

Dave Anderson

Yes, I have a view, but he's got a more informed view.

Sam Eathington

I always wait until it's in the ground then you really know what happened. You would say there's a lot of interest in those corn acres out there and a lot of farmers went ahead and put it in for corn, but we'll see. And like I said, we're a little bit behind the five-year planning right now on corn and soybeans, but we should be able to make that up pretty quick. It's been wet across part of the -- I live in Iowa, it's been wet in Iowa. It's a good thing. We were coming out of a drought. So, it's actually not a bad thing, so we'll see. But I think our order books are quite strong. So, if the acres bump a little bit, it wouldn't surprise me. And if not, again, our books look really good.

Dave Anderson

Northern Plains probably is another thing to point out, right, in terms of just weather, it's just the amount of cold and wet.

Sam Eathington

It's been cold and wet, yes.

Joel Jackson

So not worried yet about a late season shift in corn so -- when do we get word, a couple more weeks?

Sam Eathington

Couple more weeks because we still got to get through crop insurance dates. A lot of these are -- and no one likes pre-event plan if you're a farmer, this is not a good thing.

Joel Jackson

Staying with seeds. So, we've kind of had like low single digit price mix lifts this year, low to mid or low. And I mean it's early, but we're getting into Brazil, seed price card season, we're not that far away from -- a few months away from North America. Do you think going forward -- look, we had many years of really, really tough seed price mix looks like maybe 1% a year. We've obviously better performance and better corn prices. Do you think there's a reason why going forward we might be better than 1%, like a little bit higher than that? Or any reason to think or in a world of current corn prices, sub-$5 corn, can we do better than 1% sort of going forward on a run rate basis?

Dave Anderson

Maybe I'll just start with just a refresh of the numbers for 2024. I said this earlier, but maybe just elaborate a little bit and Sam, maybe you could comment in terms of kind of that overall price for value in which you envision. So first of all, as I mentioned, 6% overall seed pricing for the first quarter, stronger than that on corn, obviously, a more competitive situation in terms of soybean. So, 6%, we're anticipating continued good pricing in the second quarter, finishing the half probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 4% to 5%, Joel, I think it's realistic in terms of the first half. More pricing pressure in the second half. And again, that's Brazil related.

We've got a lower contribution margin business in Brazil in the second half. We've also got some flow-through, importantly, of inventory, and this is more on the COGS side or the contribution side. We've got some flow-through of some higher cost inventory that's actually going to help position us for 2025. We're going to have newer technology and better cost position going into 2025. So that's built into our guidance and that's important. Sam, do you want to talk a little bit about kind of how you view the path going forward?

Sam Eathington

Yes, it's hard to predict. I mean if you look around the world right now, like Argentina is going to have a lower crop then if you look at what happened down there with corn stunt. So, they've taken about 20% off their corn yields. That's going to play out in the marketplace at some point. We know genetic gain continues to deliver on our products in the U.S. was a record corn yield. We hadn't seen that for a while, but we actually did hit a record there on bushels per acre production. And so historically, farmers have always been willing to share that increased value if we can deliver it and prove it. And we're continuing to see that in our genetics and our technology. So, we'll see what the numbers turn out to be, but I would say it's quite strong that we'll continue to be able to do decent pricing in going forward.

Joel Jackson

I just wanted to -- we're halfway through our fireside. Any questions in the room want to raise your hand. Just wait for the microphone. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you provide some more information on what happened to the Argentinian crop like what was the corn insect or whatever that has cut like yields down there?

Sam Eathington

In Argentina? Yes. So, there's a disease called corn stunt, and it's really a combination of a couple of viruses and spiroplasms, there's three different organisms that cause that part. And it's all transmitted by a leaf hopper. And this is a problem we've dealt with in Brazil for a long time and farmers know how to manage it. You spray insecticides to knock down the leaf hoppers and we have genetic resistance for the virus. Historically, it's not been a problem in Argentina because the pathogen, the leaf hopper cannot over winter in Argentina.

They had a very mild winter, and that pathogen actually did over winter coming out of Brazil into the northern part of Argentina, and it was able to start spreading the virus as you go south in the country. So, the farmers weren't used to it. They didn't know how to see it and predict it. They didn't know how to manage it and take care of it. There was a number of insecticides that weren't approved.

There's now been, I think, three different insecticides get emergency use approval in Argentina, one of them being our Isoclast molecule. So, it gives farmers tools. And then we're working on the genetic piece for the virus. What to be determined is what will be their winter again. If they go back to a cold winter again, leaf hoppers are going to not over winter and it's probably not going to be much of a problem. If the winter stay more mild. This is a problem we have to solve for a farmer in their production in Argentina.

Dave Anderson

And I. think, Sam, it's maybe just to tag on a little bit comment on this is I think it's a little early for us to predict what the implications might be for the '24 crop too early.

Sam Eathington

Too early to tell.

Dave Anderson

In terms of being able to determine that. I think from our perspective, on the, call it, the seed production side, we're okay because of mostly the southern as opposed to the northern territory of the corn-growing areas of Argentina. So, it's really to be determined. It's later in the year and really kind of to be determined in terms of what the impact is going to be.

Joel Jackson

Any questions in the room? Okay. Staying on seeds and maybe talking about traits a bit. Obviously, you've been reducing your royalty outflow over the last couple of years. Maybe talk about the cadence of that. And you stated the goal for many years to want to get to royalty neutrality, maybe by the end of the decade? What do you have to get there?

Dave Anderson

Maybe I could just give us some perspective, Sam can then talk about that forward view and the confidence that we have in that, all that he's got in both -- in the pipeline as well as actual production that's going to deliver it. And by the way, some exciting news there. Obviously, as we -- particularly as we get towards the end of the decade in terms of royalty income and the generation then, if you will, the out-licensing opportunities that we have.

So historically, one of the issues for the Company and one of the things we were burdened with was the amount of in-licensing, the amount of royalty expense because we're just -- we're disadvantaged in that standpoint. We have really begun to turn the corner, as you know, Joel, and are on the path to what we call royalty neutrality by the end of the year. We're always going to have some in-licensing because it's the nature of the industry, et cetera. But to significantly reduce our dependence on outside technologies is the path that we're on.

We had $200 million of EBITDA benefit in 2023 from those actions. Majority of that was expense reduction or in-licensing reduction. In 2024, it will be about $100 million to the bottom line in terms of the seed EBITDA and it's starting to shift now. We're starting to get a pickup in the royalty income to complement the royalty expense reduction. We expect another up to $100 million in 2025. And I think we're on path for that. And Sam, maybe you could talk a little bit about just kind of that march forward what you see.

Sam Eathington

Yes. So,, you can break it up into sections. Think about soybeans was the first wave. So, our Enlist platform moved us off of the Xtend platform. And like I said, we'll probably hit about 60% of the market on Enlist this year. 90% of that is our own Pioneer germplasm. So, royalties around traits in the germplasm we had in the past. We've really reduced that dramatically. And we'll continue that going forward, but those are also now becoming out-licensing opportunities and income for us at the end of the day.

On the corn side, again, you got to think about -- you need herbicide control, you need insect control above ground. You need insect control below ground. So, our PowerCore product that we just launched last year, ramping up now, gives us that aboveground with herbicide in our own germplasm, and we can also start to out license that to other parties in the industry. The below-ground piece, we'll be able to deliver as we get towards the end of the decade with our own proprietary traits, and that will be sort of the last piece we pull out where that is now a Corteva product and Corteva traits, let's just change what we in-license and what we pay in royalties and then what we can out license also.

I did mention canola is smaller, but we launched Optimum GLY canola product that we no longer have to pay royalties on our herbicide product concept and we're on a similar margin in Latin America starting in soybeans with Conkesta, which we're just now launching. We'll flip that over to a second gen insect herbicide product as we get towards the end of the decade. So corn, soybeans, across the Americas, we've got a plan very clear, and we've got the products already in the pipeline, working through regulatory approvals at this stage.

Joel Jackson

So. let's switch to Crop Protection. So, I mean, it looks like crop chems destocking is abating. How does that look by geography?

Dave Anderson

So, it's abating, but we're not out of the woods. There are still, as I mentioned, some residual destocking. We see evidence of that, particularly to some degree in Europe, and that's been exacerbated by the weather, Joel, that I mentioned and it is known. And then in Latin America, Brazil specifically, there's been improvement in the, call it, inventory-to-sales relationship in the channel. We're not all the way back to historic levels and where we would say is the full healthy operating cadence for that business, but it's on path.

So, I think there's a ways to go in a couple key geographies. We would anticipate that for the year, for the crop protection industry, I'm now talking total that the sellout, so the -- from the channel to the farm gate that we'll see slight to down like low single digit down full year for the industry. And that's really driven by this phenomenon, the residual destocking but also pricing pressure that's still there in the marketplace.

We would expect for 2025 a more return to normal. We think this phenomenon is going to -- is now really going to fully abate over the course of 2024. And I think that's consistent with what a number of our peers are saying and they're seeing as well. So that would be in the call it, low single-digit growth than in terms of historic levels and again, I'm talking about the industry overall.

Joel Jackson

And I mean, just following up on that, I mean, across the chemical supply chain, there's concerns that we do go back to restocking. But it's going to be at a more muted demand growth rates than maybe what we saw historically, do you worry about that?

Dave Anderson

I mean probably as a CFO, you sort of worry about everything, right? So just to be fair, I would say that's not at the top of the list. I think we're going to be recovering, but recovering off of a lower base. For us, the key is going to be the continued development and successful commercialization of new products and differentiated products to include again under the heading of differentiation, our Spinosyns franchise, which is nearly $1 billion in revenue, will be nearly $1 billion in revenue this year. And the other key thing for us, as I mentioned, is our biologicals business. We'll see double-digit growth in that franchise this year and very significant EBITDA contribution as well. So, I think for us, our positioning, we feel well positioned against the backdrop of anticipated recovery, but a recovery off of a lower base.

Joel Jackson

And one thing after the shock pulling out of the Dicamba herbicide registrations earlier this year, maybe Corteva might benefit. It doesn't seem like you're modeling or expecting any change in the status quo? I mean, Bayer is looking for some new approvals out of the EPA that maybe will resolve all this by next year. But are you just planning for status quo and here you go?

Dave Anderson

So, I think it's fair to say it's not significant for us in terms of expectations for '24.

Sam Eathington

Yes. '24, there wouldn't be any expectation. And look, we have volume of both seed and Enlist chemistry in '25, if farmers would like to make some choices.

Joel Jackson

I mean what I was wondering was, if you would start to see value like in the Enlist traits, get a little more value pull and maybe a little bit of lower value out of the Xtend and XtendFlex programs just concerns if the Dicamba registration, if the Dicamba was going to be like this never ending -- this never-ending risk. That's not in your...

Dave Anderson

We haven't put it in our model. We'll wait and see what the EPA does on the label. And again, we've got production plans for seed in '25, and we've got the ability on the Enlist chemistry in '25. If farmers would like to make a switch, then we've got options for them to do that.

Joel Jackson

Let's talk about the early look at 2025. Just as we think about trying to hit some of your targets, I think it's $4.15 billion is your multiyear target for '25. Now it's been changed, $4.15 billion EBITDA. What might the bridge look like the big buckets to get to bridge from $3.7 billion to $4.15 billion in next year.

Dave Anderson

Sure. So, let's talk about, first of all, that updated range. So, you'll recall our update is the $3.9 billion to $4.4 billion in terms of the range. So as Joel said, $4.150 billion at the midpoint. So, if we use the midpoint of the $3.6 billion guide for 2024 as a starting point, couple of key building blocks, and these are consistent. And I think with, again, sort of the themes around Corteva.

Number one, again, is the strength of our seed franchise. We anticipate continued pricing gains in that business for 2025, round numbers, let's call it $100 million. Second thing is, I mentioned earlier, is I think we're going to see growth in the crop protection industry, call it, more normalized low single-digit off a lower base, we're going to benefit from that. We're going to benefit that -- from that in terms of, again, the new products we have in the marketplace, what we're doing in terms of our biologicals franchise, et cetera. That's, we think, reasonably another $200 million EBITDA contribution.

Again, coming off a lower base, but we think attractive setup for 2025. The other thing, as Sam mentioned earlier, and as we talked about, up to $100 million of royalty reduction. We've got our cost actions, our productivity programs and by the way, not only continued deflation in the Crop Protection business but also some benefit now in terms of commodity cost, deflation reduction on the seed business.

So Crop Protection deflation continuing into 2025 and then seed deflation as well-being additive for that. Now we're going to have some increase in R&D spend, that's programmed in. We've also got some SG&A on a year-over-year basis. So that's just sort of normal inflation that you would anticipate with that, some headwinds associated with that. When you do all of that math, that's what bridges you from the $3.6 billion midpoint of 2024 up to the $4.150 billion for '25.

Joel Jackson

I had a question from the app. It's a long question, just trying to -- okay. The question is, you've absorbed $1 billion or more of seeds, COGS inflation in the last few years. Should you get this back from growers is, I guess, the question.

Dave Anderson

Well, the $1 billion includes commodity costs and coming off of a much lower average in terms of corn, soybean commodity costs, input costs, if you will, for the seed business. So, we kind of have to make some assumptions in terms of what the starting point is in terms of the seed commodity costs. But using more like what we're -- where we are today in terms of a benchmark, there is a meaningful portion of that, that we think we can get back. A portion of that is going to come from what we talked about in terms of seeing commodity cost deflation. And a portion of that is going to come about through just our own operational levers. Put a little plug-in for our November Investor Day that we're going to have here in New York City. And Kim, November 19, is that right?

Kim Booth

November 19.

Dave Anderson

Thank you. So, we'll be updating -- very good question, Joel, because we're going to be updating the cost profile for both businesses at that time. But clearly, that's some tailwind that we see that's going to be very important that will contribute to our continued margin expansion.

Joel Jackson

The other part of his question was so $1 billion of seed COGS inflation, he says, even just $300 million back in 2025, it gets you $3.9 billion next year.

Dave Anderson

Yes. That's correct math.

Joel Jackson

Another question on the app. Could you please expand on the renewed optimism around seed volume growth in Brazil for next year?

Dave Anderson

Yes. Well, as I talked about for the latter half of this year, I won't speculate necessarily on the '25, '26 season, if you will, the second seed and safrinha season for Brazil. But for '24, '25, we fully anticipate that we're going to see planted area increase. In other words, that recovery of that approximately 78% reduction for the '23 to '24 season. And we're obviously very well positioned. I mean the same of the Pioneer franchise there, the strength of what we're offering in terms of products are Conkesta, which is at very early stages. Maybe you want to talk a little bit about that in terms of...

Sam Eathington

Yes. I just say, look, our hybrid portfolio in products lineup down there is quite strong, the Pioneer brand. And what we do there is very, very good. So as acres come back, we would expect to capture our share of those acres. And then soy again, we're very, very small as a company. So Conkesta is really our first foray into rebuilding the soybean franchise down there, and it's off to a decent start, and we continue to ramp up the varieties on it.

Joel Jackson

What is Conkesta like it's even since your five-year anniversary, I just remember all of the Investor Days that Corteva did in '18, '19. It seems like Conkesta just something that's taken a lot longer to come to us. Maybe you can just talk about the challenges and now where you are.

Sam Eathington

Yes. So, there's a number of things that we had to work through. One was obligations on licenses we already had that had to be dealt with. The time it takes to switch out essentially a germplasm pool from one set of traits to a different set of traits. Conkesta is a little unique and different in what we have to do to work with it.

And then regulatory, which we actually got a little faster than we anticipated in Brazil. So, the plans kind of shifted up from a regulatory point of view. So look, we're making the right progress. We're doing the right stuff. The performance is what we expect is what we're seeing coming through the pipeline. It's just biology takes us a little longer than you like.

Dave Anderson

And I think probably say too, again, just tag on, Sam, is key for us too is introducing those additional varieties which is we're on path to do.

Sam Eathington

Yes, we're on path to do. It is building the foundation as we think about our trait package down their next-gen lab, we think about our next-generation herbicides. We think about other insect and disease control traits we're bringing. So, it is the foundation. We want to get it right, and we'll keep building on it.

Joel Jackson

And then we've seen some relaxed rules on gene editing in Europe. I have a memory of Chuck saying an event I hosted in September that in the investor event you guys are going to hold later this year that we're going to hear about gene editing. Maybe that's true. Talk about what the opportunity is for gene editing. Can we hear more about that in November?

Sam Eathington

We will. So, we'll roll that out quite a bit more in November. But real-quick, look, Europe is continuing to move in a favorable direction. It's not there yet, but the parliament revoted, again, reconfirmed their position on it. It's now up to really the council to do their work. The U.S. has finalized all three agencies now have a position.

You're actually seeing approvals in China start to pick up a little bit. So everywhere around the world, you're starting to see positive momentum. We've invested -- we've accelerated our investment and we've got both yield products and disease control products that look quite good in our pipeline, and we're excited to let them get out in the market.

Joel Jackson

Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Sam Eathington

Thank you.

Dave Anderson

Thank you very much, Joel. Appreciate it.