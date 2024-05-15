CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference Call May 15, 2024 12:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Samarth Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Geoffrey Meacham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Geoffrey Meacham

All right. Here we go. Okay. Welcome to the second day of the Bank of America Health Care Conference. So my name is Geoff Meacham, I'm the senior biopharma analyst. We are thrilled today to have CRISPR Therapeutics. And speaking on behalf of CRISPR is CEO, Sam Kulkarni. And so Sam is going to give a talk, and then we'll do a little bit of Q&A afterwards. Sam?

Samarth Kulkarni

Thank you, Geoff, for having us here. It's always a pleasure to be at this conference, and great to see a lot of few familiar faces here. We thought with this year, instead of the full fireside chat, we'll do this presentation format and tell you about everything that's going on at CRISPR. It's been an incredibly busy year. We have – by the numbers, if you look at CRISPR, we have CASGEVY, which we're very proud of the approval of CASGEVY late last year together with our partners Vertex. And that's off to a great start in terms of a commercial launch.

But beyond that, if you look at the numbers, we have five programs in the clinic right now across oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular, rare diseases and diabetes. And we have 10 preclinical programs, and we'll talk about a couple of them today that we just announced, targeting AGT and ALS. But we continue to expand the platform. And together with a strong balance sheet, our very efficient resource allocation and efficient way of running the company, we're able to prosecute that much more. And we feel like we're in a really good position to advance not one or two, but multiple of these candidates

