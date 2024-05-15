CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference Call May 15, 2024 12:20 PM ET

Samarth Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer

Geoffrey Meacham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Geoffrey Meacham

All right. Here we go. Okay. Welcome to the second day of the Bank of America Health Care Conference. So my name is Geoff Meacham, I'm the senior biopharma analyst. We are thrilled today to have CRISPR Therapeutics. And speaking on behalf of CRISPR is CEO, Sam Kulkarni. And so Sam is going to give a talk, and then we'll do a little bit of Q&A afterwards. Sam?

Samarth Kulkarni

Thank you, Geoff, for having us here. It's always a pleasure to be at this conference, and great to see a lot of few familiar faces here. We thought with this year, instead of the full fireside chat, we'll do this presentation format and tell you about everything that's going on at CRISPR. It's been an incredibly busy year. We have – by the numbers, if you look at CRISPR, we have CASGEVY, which we're very proud of the approval of CASGEVY late last year together with our partners Vertex. And that's off to a great start in terms of a commercial launch.

But beyond that, if you look at the numbers, we have five programs in the clinic right now across oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular, rare diseases and diabetes. And we have 10 preclinical programs, and we'll talk about a couple of them today that we just announced, targeting AGT and ALS. But we continue to expand the platform. And together with a strong balance sheet, our very efficient resource allocation and efficient way of running the company, we're able to prosecute that much more. And we feel like we're in a really good position to advance not one or two, but multiple of these candidates that are in the clinic now towards pivotal trials and ultimately towards approval.

So just a historical context, it's our seventh year coming to the Bank of America Conference. If you look at the stages of growth of the company, we were in our stage where the first, in stage one, the thing that helped us was relentless focus on the first asset. That's one of the truisms in biotech. If your first asset fails, you're in a deep hole. It takes a long time to get out of it. But we had this focus on sickle cell and thalassemia, and we were able to advance it pretty rapidly, much faster than everyone else doing – developing these programs. And that allows us to establish capabilities and expand our portfolio.

And now we're in this second stage, which is diversification. And we have all these programs across different therapeutic areas, oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular, diabetes, et cetera. And we'll see which of these assets play out. But once we've established an operating model, and once we see what the parlay is, that leads us to the next stage, which would be a $20 plus billion company where we're a fully integrated company and to have an engine that's producing – continuing to produce one or two INDs per year. So over the next five years, we expect that we'll announce at least two programs a year, new programs a year, given the productivity of our scientific engine.

CASGEVY, I'm sure, it's a very scrutinized launch, and there are a lot of – watching how this goes because it's a bellwether for the industry. And the number one question we got, when we were at JPMorgan Conference this year was, what makes you think you're going to succeed where Roctavian completely failed? And what I told people is it's very different situation. These are indications where there's no other medicine for sickle – people with severe sickle cell and thalassemia. They live a life of pain. They can't even wait two weeks more to get their doses. They want to get rid of the disease as soon as they can. And what you've seen is tremendous enthusiasm from all the centers, not just the centers that did our clinical trials, but new centers as well in adopting this therapy. In fact, they all already have plans to sort of market it to their patients and bring patients on board.

And Vertex is doing an amazing job, expanding the number of ATCs, not just in the U.S., but globally. The Middle East can be a big market for this therapy as well, given the incidence and prevalence of sickle cell disease and thalassemia, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia. So I think a lot more to come on CASGEVY. And Vertex's last earnings call, they did mention that five patients already had their cells collected. A number of centers were activated. And what we're doing beyond that also is to say, what's the lifecycle of this drug? And while we have B cell [fan-based] conditioning now, we're developing targeted conditioning. Both Vertex and us have our own assets that we're putting forward into animal studies, and we're going to pick the best one.

And what targeted conditioning will do is expand the market at least threefold, if not more, and increase the penetration of the market. Very good progress so far in targeted conditioning. And we're also doing this collaborative effort with Bill Gates Foundation on in vivo HSC editing that expands not only the sickle cell and beta thalassemia addressable population, but expands into other diseases as well that you can treat with in vivo bone marrow editing.

Beyond CASGEVY, we have three additional franchises. We have the in Vivo franchise, which is modular and scalable within its own set of indications and diseases where we have established an mRNA-LNP platform that we think is safe and effective. It's different from what some of the other players have disclosed data on recently. And we're very confident that this mRNA-LNP platform provides a good therapeutic window to have very high efficient editing in the liver. We're doing editing in vivo beyond the liver as well in our research efforts, and we'll talk more about that.

And then we have this very strong CAR T franchise where arguably we have the most potent allogeneic CAR Ts out there among the 15 or so players that are developing allogeneic CAR Ts. And not only do we have this amazing opportunity in oncology, we now have this opportunity in autoimmune where we're positioned to be the best-in-class in indications like SLE and we've begun clinical trials there.

We also are in solid tumors, with our CTX130 program, which was a precursor to our current CTX131 program. We showed the world's first confirmed complete response in a solid tumor in the renal cell carcinoma setting. And that bodes well for the CTX131 trial where the cells are that much more potent.

And then in diabetes, we have a multi-pronged approach, but we are steadfast in investing in this vision of creating allogeneic stem cell derived hypoimmune cells that produce insulin and can eventually make you insulin independent. So the in vivo platform, what we've done is, we showed – this has moved very quickly. I think, to a certain point we had focused on ex-vivo therapies and our in vivo platform took a little longer to develop. But we've gone pedal to the metal on in vivo platform. And we showed nearly 70% editing in NHP studies in the liver, which equates to about a 100% of hepatocytes. It basically means we're saturated the editing in the liver for hepatocytes.

And we quickly translated that into two indications, ANGPTL3 and LPA. Now you have to think about these two indications very differently. ANGPTL3 is more of a rare disease type development approach. And LPA is a large population with 11 million patients in the U.S. alone. And there are good reasons why we picked these two indications, and I'll talk about that.

But we've quickly expanded beyond that. We just announced a program with angiotensinogen AGT, and then we announced a program with ALAS1, which is a rare disease. So we're going across both common and rare diseases with a modular and scalable platform. ANGPTL3 is one of the most validated targets in cardiovascular disease. Large studies were done showing that, if you had ANGPTL3 knocked down, and there were patients or populations which had a naturally occurring snip that you were – it was cardioprotective.

And what we showed is by recapitulating that using CRISPR, we can get very high liver editing in monkeys. And we showed the same 70% editing with ANGPTL3 that resulted in a very sustained reduction triglycerides. Not only do you get triglyceride reduction, you also get LDL reduction with an ANGPTL3 knockout. So we're in the clinic with this program. We're quite excited about this, and so are a lot of physicians KOLs. There is an approved product called Evkeeza from Regeneron, which is an antibody against ANGPTL3, which is doing reasonably well in a rare disease population. But a one and done editing approach is going to be transformative for these patients. Some of these patients, you won't believe it, the triglyceride levels are over thousand. So very high triglycerides, but nothing else they can take to control their triglyceride levels.

Then we have CTX320, which is targeted towards LPA or as some people call it Lp(a). Now this is an emerging target that I would say at least half the pharma companies in the top 10 are interested in. If you look at what is one of the top targets that that pharma is looking at, LPA is up there. And in fact, when we went to – when we have these BD meetings at these types of conferences, or JPMorgan or other conferences, the amount of interest there was in CAR T and autoimmune and LPA was significantly higher than all the other programs. And for a reason, LPA, there's no small molecules that can easily target LPA. It's very hard to develop. There are some sRNA programs. But if you have a sustained one-time intervention that can lead to sustained reduction in LPA, I think you're going to have a dramatic impact on outcomes.

Now that outcomes data will – outcomes will be demonstrated through the clinical trials that Novartis and Amgen are doing with their sRNA programs or ASO programs and that will come out in the near future. But again, we've shown durable reduction of LPA in the chart here in NHP studies, that is as high as it can get effectively. And you won't have the burden of doing an every one month or every three month injection with sRNA, or ASO if you have an editing approach.

340, this is a new program we announced, and we've got a lot of questions since we announced it. But it's based on some of the data that was seen with an siRNA from Alnylam [indiscernible]. And it showed that if you knock down angiotensinogen, which is upstream of angiotensinogen 1 and 2, you are able to effectively reduce blood pressure by 15 to 20 millimeters of mercury. That's a pretty significant reduction. And again, the first reaction people will have is, gosh, you're going after this broad population of hypertension who's going to do gene editing for it.

Again, we're going to take an approach where we're going to take this in layers. If you take refractory hypertension, there's about a million patients with that. They are on four or five agents, and they just cannot get their blood pressure under control. They take retics, they take five different agents, ARBs, ACEs, but they have no control.

Then there's treatment resistant hypertension, which is another population. Again, these patients have like three plus agents that they're taking and they still have a significant risk. And so what we can do with the CRISPR-based therapy is the one time intervention, and that'll reduce the blood pressure. It could reduce it. As we showed in these mouse models by up to 30 millimeters of mercury in a very established model, which is called a spontaneously hypertensive rat model, and these are very exciting data.

I mean, we talked to some of the key experts in the field and they're saying this axis of cardiometabolic, the world's going to change in terms of how we think about paradigm of medicine. On one hand, you have cardiovascular risk reduction, and then you have medicines like these with AGT that can really change how you think about progression of the class of medicines patients may take and how you eventually control them, control their hypertension.

And then we have a rare disease targeting ALAS1. Now this is acute hepatic porphyrias. This indication is getting diagnosed more and more, it used to be small number of patients in the U.S. per year. But after Alnylam got their drug approved with their ALAS1 targeting siRNA, what you're seeing is greater and greater diagnosis.

At the same time, GIVLAARI, which is a drug that Alnylam has approved, doesn't have great uptake and there's a lot of dropouts because there's some talks associated with that drug. And the safety elements are an overhang on the uptake of the drug and increase in penetration. So what we have is a one-time edit again, for these acute hepatic porphyria targeting ALAS1, which is an enzyme in the heme biosynthesis pathway that effectively reduces these neurotoxic byproducts, off heme biosynthesis, PBG and ALA.

And we've shown, again, in models where this is an artificial model where you induce the model to produce high levels of PBG and ALA. And if you have the edit, you see that there's no increase in PBG and ALA in this model, which again, is an established model working with the top KOLs in the field. And that is very indicative of how this may work in humans potentially as we go into those clinical trials.

So then let me move on to Allogeneic CAR T. What we have is, are probably the most potent allogeneic CAR Ts out there. And this is because we made these edits, targeting Regnase-1 and TGF beta R2. And Regnase-1 is not a well known target in immuno-oncology until recently. And we did this massive screen to say, let's edit every possible gene and see what makes these CAR Ts better. And what we found is this target Regnase-1. Incidentally, three years later, Carl June, who is the many call the founder and father of the CAR T field, did the same empirical screen and came up with Regnase-1 as the edit to make CAR Ts better.

And what we've done is paired this with TGF beta R2, which is a well-known receptor blocker, where you don't want to have TGF beta induced suppression of the CAR Ts. And when you combine the two, these CAR Ts are 10x better than the first generation CAR Ts. And we've shown some data here where we show, for instance, the left side CTX112 compared to our first generation CTX110 in these mouse models. And you see a dramatic difference, the mice that have CTX112, the tumors are eradicated.

With 131, which is targeted towards CD70. Again, we have the TGF beta R2, and the Regnase edit combined with the CD70 knockdown. And again, you see a dramatic difference. It's not always obvious unless you play with these mouse models a lot, but you see a big difference between how CTX131 is doing versus CTX130, which again bodes well for the trials we're doing in humans against tumors where we already saw responses with the first gen programs.

And then all of a sudden we've had this breakthrough in the last six months in autoimmune. I mean – and this is – the world was a buzz when ASH happened last year, and these data were disclosed from George Schutter and Fabian Miller's lab in Germany. And they showed durable remissions in patients suffering from SLE and some of the lupus nephritis patients where they were – they had no other treatment available to them, right? And they failed everything else. And it was just remarkable. And that then led to people saying, oh, maybe allo CAR T can have tremendous impact with these patients. The problem with allo CAR T is, again, you're going to have a huge scaling issue. You're not going to able to reach all these patients. It's going to take a long time to do the clinical trials. But also what you have is a smaller B cell burden compared to tumors with SLE or autoimmune diseases. So allogeneic CAR T should be able to get deep durable B cell depletion in these patients.

And what we show here on the right side on the chart is that data from our patients that we treated in oncology trials that had B cells, and you see that the B cells are completely depleted and stay depleted, whereas their NK cells and T cells come back, which shows the mechanism of action of CTX110 in that case. And it shows that with our allo CAR T you should be able to get that deep depletion, which should result in durable remissions in autoimmune indications.

So that's the – we're very encouraged. And not only that – for various reasons, it puts us in full position relative to all their modalities in autoimmune therapies. One is, we have site-specific CAR, which when you use lenti, there's always a risk of secondary malignancies. Now in oncology, people shrug it off, but I don't think you can shrug it off in autoimmune diseases. And so any therapy that uses lentivirus, you are going to have that much more scrutiny. The other thing is we are more potent than all the other allogeneic CAR Ts and NK cells in our opinion. With these potency edits, we also have a commercial ready manufacturing. We have a ton of inventory. We can get these trials going very quickly.

And then, there's a lot of buzz lately about T cell engagers in autoimmune diseases. But there are papers that have come out and KOLs who have said this, it's going to be harder to get durable responses with T cell engagers or antibodies, because they're not going deep into the tissue and getting rid of the tissue resident B-cells. CAR Ts have an ability to migrate and find their targets unlike T-cell engagers or antibodies.

And so all these advantages come into play. There is obviously, the question of how much lymphodepletion you need and what's the conditioning you might need for these patients, and you can titrate that down over time. But it puts us in a position where we could be the leading agent in autoimmune diseases. And we're going to go beyond SLE as well in short order.

In diabetes, we have three parallel efforts. We had our first in class edited cells derived from stem cells, CTX211 that went into patients. It was actually a big deal for the field. In the investor circles, probably didn't have the same impact, but if you go to academic circles, and I was just at a big Stem Cell Conference. It's the world's first edited stem cell derived product going into humans. And we're continuing these trials. We had a partnership with Vertex and we kind of reshaped that partnership where we have two different efforts now. So we provided our licenses to Vertex. So they, as you see in this Slide in number 3, they'll advance their programs. They haven't yet gone to all the edited programs yet, but they will get there. And then we're going to parallel process our programs going forward, which is namely CTX211 and other programs.

We are also doing a lot of innovation on sort of the deviceless approach. Eventually, we want to be able to do these cells naked that we inject directly to patients, assuming we can get a safety switch in there. Because if you ever have a negative event, we want to be able to turn these cells off. So we're going to have that safety switch with our deviceless approach.

This is our manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts. We kept it close to our R&D headquarters so that there's a huge interplay between the process development and research folks with the manufacturing folks. But this is one of the most state-of-the-art facilities. In fact, we won the FOYA award, Facility of the Year Award, which typically every year it's been big pharma winning it. For the first time, a biotech company won that award. Not because we're spending a lot of money, but because it is designed in a way that really allows you to multiplex and process significant number of cells through this facility in a very efficient fashion.

And then next-gen editing, a lot of hoopla noise about all this. Ultimately the notion of CRISPR is changing where we had molecular scissors to depict CRISPR, right? And now it's sort of a Cas9 guided cargo bus that takes you to a particular place of the genome, and you can make – have any effector protein make a cut or a nick or a base change or whatever else. And so we've redoubled our efforts with next-gen editing. We may, in fact, I don't know, it's hard to predict these things, but we have programs with gene writing that may get to the clinic faster than some of the companies dedicated to gene writing. But we'll only announce those once we get much closer. But combined with our LNP efforts where you do need bespoke LNPs for next-gen editing, because the mRNAs are a lot bigger, the guides are different. So you do need to do that work.

So we've established a huge LNP group as well to enable all the next-gen editing, including gene writing, and we'll talk more about that. Some of its based in Boston, some is based in San Francisco. And we're trying to get the best talent in the world to add to these groups. So where does that leave us? It leaves us a very broad and diversified pipeline across our franchises. We have CASGEVY on the market now, but also have this lifecycle plan for CASGEVY with targeted conditioning and in vivo that could make it a multi-billion dollar opportunity, even with the first gen. But with targeted conditioning can be much, much larger. We have our CAR T efforts across autoimmune oncology with the best CAR Ts, allogeneic CAR Ts in the world. We have our in vivo platform that we continue to scale with more and more indications, and we'll have data in not too distant future.

We have our type 1 diabetes franchise. And then we have a number of licenses which also provide us milestones and economics as we go forward that we've licensed to Vertex. And many of you are – keep asking us about catalysts. And I always say it's hard to predict exactly when we're going to disclose data. But we have guided to data with CTX112 in B-cell malignancies this year. We'll be accruing data across all these clinical trials, whether it's SLE, solid tumors, heme malignancies with CTX131, 310, 320, and 211. But we're trying to figure out when we disclose all the data, what's the appropriate conference? What's the appropriate form for all these? But it's going to be a catalyst rich 12 to 18 months for us.

And finally, what is the bigger vision? I think, everybody talks about becoming the next Genentech. But you have to take this in stages. You have to say, how do you become a $5 billion to $10 billion company first? And then you have the right to say you're going to become a $20 billion company. And then the right to say you're going to be a $100 billion company. But if you look at our, what tailwinds we have, you know, if CASGEVY continues to grow and expand, that by itself can get us in that territory of a mid, reasonably large biotech company that's the industry leader, not just a sector leader.

And then if any of these click CAR Ts in oncology or autoimmune or in vivo platform, we're easily in that territory where we're as big or not bigger than some of the sRNA companies that are at the top of the sector right now. And if we can get gene writing working and open up a whole host of indications there. I think the sky is the limit. We're feeling – this is my ninth year at CRISPR. Hard to believe it. And the company's about 10 years old. But I'm feeling as excited as I've ever been at the company in terms of what the prospects are and what we're looking forward to in the next year or so. So we look forward to a lot more updates over the months. But thank you for this opportunity here today to present this for you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Geoffrey Meacham

So Sam, we have just a few more minutes. Yes. Do you want to – we'll do some Q&A. I think one of the things that investors are looking for with CASGEVY, have the initial adoption, which is five patients, is pretty good for first quarter out of the gates. Give us some metrics though about the timelines for the optimized conditioning regimen, the targeted conditioning. Are there points along the way that you'll say, okay, we now have solved for that and file for approval? Or is this sort of a kind of a one to two-year process where you're optimizing, optimizing and then you have a new regimen?

Samarth Kulkarni

Yes. I mean, I think we're very pleased with CASGEVY launch. It's amazing to see Vertex in action. They're just a – the best executors you could ever have as a partner in terms of commercializing a rare disease and globally, not just in the U.S. And a lot of, I would say in biotech, we're not used to modeling these, but there is this installed base model where you got a double driver acceleration. A lot of the device players do it. If you look at it in Illumina in the early days, people were like, oh my God, why are the sales growing so much? Because they were installing sequencers and each install they were using more and more, right? And so it's the same phenomena here. You have more ATCs installed effectively, and each of those centers are doing more and more patients, right? So you get this accelerated growth. And having five patients collective in the first quarter is a really good sign of how that may go up. But you need two to three quarters of data to see what that trajectory is. And then you can probably predict where this may end up. So we're extremely pleased with that.

On targeted conditioning, obviously, Vertex and us, we're not going to talk too much about it because what we don't want to do is, impair our current launch with people warehousing, et cetera. But what I'll say is, the companies in 2019, if people asked, if you asked you, they said, oh yeah, conditioning is going to be solved. They're all these companies, 47 Magenta, they're going to figure it out. The problem is all those companies were developing these assets for oncology, and it's a different PK/PD profile than what you need for a transplant procedure or for sickle cell. And so we're designing it with a blank slate. And that gives us the ability to develop the right PK/PD profile to have these agents come in, deplete the bone marrow, and then disappear and not impair your drug product. And so we've picked c-Kit, Vertex have picked other targets. And we're going to put them all head to head and see what's the best. But we're going to take our time to find the best agent here that we want to bring into the clinical trials.

Geoffrey Meacham

Okay. That makes sense. On the cardiometabolic portfolio, you're in the clinic or going to be in the clinic for a number of the indications. And so I imagine once you turn that card over, what informs a decision to sort of partner versus go it alone. Because these could be, I mean – even if they're more refractory populations, they're still meaningfully large investments, right to make in a Phase II or a Phase III?

Samarth Kulkarni

Yes. I mean, the beauty of it right now is we have the ability to prosecute these ourselves, right? In the next four, I don’t know four or five months, we're going to have – be sitting on data. It's going to be early data, but we'll know internally how these LNPs are working. What's the trend in terms of dose escalation? And the question is, do we want to retain all the value or do we want to partner? And it's much better to think about partnerships beyond that point where we have some data. But there's tremendous interest, especially in AGT and LPA as targets.

Pharma companies are searching and saying, what's the next big thing that's going to give them a $5 billion drug. Right? And there's not that many places you can say, oh, you know, in cardiometabolic we can make a difference, and LPA and AGT are those targets. So we're going to see where this is going because I don't want to over partner because that's going to impair our M&A value. That's going to impair our own prospects in terms of growth. But we may partner one or the other depending on what data we see.

Geoffrey Meacham

Okay. And then last question on the CAR T platform. With the next-gen assets in hematology, oncology, there's a clear step up in the activity. But you're right, the world has sort of shifted to where autoimmune is the major focus. How should we think about your sort of next priorities, right? I mean, is autoimmune, going to emerge in the next couple years as the major focus for CRISPR?

Samarth Kulkarni

In the next six months. Because one of the things is in autoimmune, it's actually perfectly set up for allogeneic CAR Ts because the B-cell burden's lower. So you can get this deep depletion, you do need it off-the-shelf. On autologous trial – these trials are bigger than oncology, right? So think about 300 patients, 400 patients trial and for autologous companies to do a 400 patients trial, it's going to take them forever. So they're not going to be able to enroll quickly. A lot of the other emerging…

[Call Ends Abruptly]