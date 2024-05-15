Commerzbank AG (CRZBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.78K Followers

Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 15, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Manfred Knof - Chairman of the Board of MD & CEO
Bettina Orlopp - CFO, Head of Tax, IR, Treasury & Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of MD

Conference Call Participants

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan
Johannes Thormann - HSBC
Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank
Vishal Shah - Morgan Stanley
Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca
Rohith Chandra-Rajan - Bank of America
Mate Nemes - UBS
Borja Ramirez - Citi
Anke Reingen - RBC
Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous
Timo Dums - DZ Bank
Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas Exane

Manfred Knof

Good morning, and welcome to our conference call. We are looking forward to present and discuss our performance of the first quarter. We had a strong start in 2024. The first quarter with its record result clearly supports our equity story. Our earnings power has significantly improved. Both client segments effectively managed the rates environment and successfully developed their fee business.

The good development of our revenue base is the foundation of our strong net result of €747 million. This translates into a healthy return on tangible equity of 10.5%. Obviously, the double-digit return in Q1 is seasonally supported by high client activity and low risk provisions, but it also includes a burden of more than €300 million from Swiss franc loans in Poland. Hence, it is another good step towards achieving our targets.

With our client-driven business model in a rates environment between 2% and 3% until 2027, Commerzbank will be able to earn its cost of capital. On this path to 2027, we are very confident to reach at least 8% return on tangible equity for 2024. And let's keep in mind that the current rate -- the current return is based on a very high capital level. This 14.9% in the first quarter, we run

Recommended For You

About CRZBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRZBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News