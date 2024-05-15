Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBXBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (OTCQX:MBXBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Honig - Investor Relations
Cameron Groome - Chief Executive Officer
Jim Currie - Chief Financial Officer
Ken Hughes - Chief Operating Officer

Deborah Honig

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today to discuss Microbix’s Q2 Results, which they posted this morning. With me, I have Cameron Groome, CEO, Ken Hughes, COO; and Jim Currie, CFO. I think the format will be just a bit of an overview of the quarter and then Q&A, of course. So any questions, feel free to put them in the Q&A box at the bottom of your screen. Alternatively, you can e-mail them to me at deborah@adcap.ca. And we may not work off a presentation today, but just so you’re aware, this session will contain forward-looking statements. You can find more about those on the company’s presentation on their website, which we’re hopeful to update later today with the financial results.

With that out of the way, Cameron, why don’t you take the mic and give us a little bit of an overview on the quarter.

Cameron Groome

Sure thing. Thank you so much, Deborah, and thank you, everybody, for taking the time to spend with us this morning. These results, of course, are for our second quarter of fiscal 2024. That’s the quarter ended March 31, 2024. And we are very pleased to report strong results for the quarter. Our revenues were quite robust at $5.6 million for the quarter, a smidge over $5.6 million. This is, in fact, our best-ever order for product sales by a smidge and exceeds the previous high that was heavily weighted with DxTM sales to government. And there were no DxTM sales to government in the current quarter, but we beat that prior all-time record in spite of that.

