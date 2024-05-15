Compass Group PLC (CMPGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Compass Group PLC (OTCPK:CMPGF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call May 15, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Blakemore - Group CEO & Director
Petros Parras - Group CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley
Vicki Stern - Barclays
Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas
Ivar Billfalk-Kelly - UBS
Leo Carrington - Citi
Andre Juillard - Deutsche Bank
Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic

Dominic Blakemore

Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 half year results. We've had a strong first half. Operating profit increased by 19%, driven by organic revenue growth to be 11% and an operating margin of 7.1%. The strong trading performance, along with our positive outlook gives us the confidence to raise guidance for underlying profit growth to towards 15%. We're delivering sustained, balanced growth and the business is in great shape.

The global market opportunity is large, giving us a significant structural growth runway. We're relentlessly focusing on our core markets where we're embedding proven processes and best practice. We have strong competitive advantages, including our brands and scale which have taken years to build and are difficult to replicate.

And we have scope to further unlock growth opportunities through investments, particularly in Europe. The ability to invest is crucial in our industry. CapEx, which is mostly client-related, supports new business wins, helps retain clients, improves the customer experience and leads to longer contracts.

In-fill M&A further supports our strong brand portfolio and capabilities and is a great source of talent. We're continuing to refine our portfolio, so we can increase our focus on core markets with better growth prospects, and we're investing more in core systems and processes. There's more detail on strategy in a moment, but with that, I'll now hand over to Petros.

Petros Parras

Thank you, Dominic. Good morning, everyone. First, looking at the

