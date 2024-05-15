Stewart Sutton/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is a shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of small product and chemical tankers. ASC owns a fleet of 18 MR eco product tankers and 4 handysize tankers. Additionally, the company operates 4 additional vessels through charter agreements.

I have covered Ardmore Shipping previously, and investors should view this as an update to my previous articles on the company, where I provided an extensive business overview, reviewed the capital allocation policy, assessed management's past actions, and explained why it was an attractive investment.

In this article, I will explain why I'm downgrading Ardmore Shipping to a sell after the huge 15% rise following the Q1 results and why it could be a good short opportunity to cover other tanker names.

As previously discussed, Ardmore Shipping was trading at a substantial discount compared to its peers. In recent months, this gap has narrowed, and it is now trading at a similar valuation to its peers, but with much smaller shareholder returns, offering a dividend of just one-third of adjusted earnings.

Product Tanker Overview

As mentioned in previous articles, the product tanker outlook remains extremely strong. There are strong supply-demand fundamentals that are reinforced by ongoing disruptions, mainly due to the Russia ban, Red Sea disruption, and Panama Canal drought. While the Panama Canal drought is expected to be resolved during the year, the other two disruptions could last much longer.

Ardmore Shipping Q1 presentation

Both the EIA and IEA expect oil demand to keep increasing in the coming years. At the same time, there are refinery closures in the West and refinery expansions in the East, leading to incremental tonne-mile demand to the West. These two factors ensure that underlying demand continues to strengthen.

Ardmore Shipping Q1 presentation

Regarding supply, the MR orderbook is steadily increasing and already represents 9% of the fleet. However, 47% of the MR fleet will be over 20 years old within five years. This wouldn't pose a risk for the next two years, but if the orderbook keeps increasing, the outlook could be less promising.

Ardmore Shipping Q1 presentation

Financial Position & Stock Valuation

In the previous article, I estimated that Ardmore Shipping could achieve $1 EPS for Q1 with a $0.33 dividend. The actual results were $0.92 EPS and a $0.31 dividend, resulting in a meager 6% yield. According to guidance provided by management, Q2 results should be slightly better.

With these strong results, Ardmore Shipping has a robust financial position, with just $103 million in debt and $48 million in cash. If we consider the receivables and payables, it is almost net cash with -$7 million. This is before the proceeds from the 2010 MR asset sale and the outflow for the 2017 MR acquisition.

Ardmore Shipping Q1 presentation

With Q1 figures and Arctic asset values, Q1 NAV can be estimated easily:

NAV Calculation

Currently, the stock trades above $20 per share, at around 105% of NAV. At this valuation, I would prefer any peer that pays out most of their earnings as dividends and doesn't aim to grow the fleet. Moreover, the number of outstanding shares has increased by around 1% compared to Q4'23.

There is a risk that if the price continues to increase relative to NAV, management could decide to do an offering to buy ships. While this is accretive (selling shares above NAV and buying ships at NAV), it will kill all the momentum.

Upside Risks

Improved Shareholder Policy: I don't expect any movement in the short term. Recently, Ardmore Shipping held their investor day, where they reiterated their modest dividend policy (one third of EPS). Furthermore, when asked about capital allocation in the Q1 conference call, management implicitly stated that returning additional capital to shareholders was the last priority. The first priority is further debt reduction, followed by investment in their fleet and energy transition projects, and finally, returning additional capital to shareholders.

Today, we still see that we have some additional runway on the debt reduction. [...] And then we also see runway to continue investing in our fleet and the energy transition projects. And they're typically short payback periods, significant return levels and we certainly don't have a problem returning additional capital to shareholders at the right time. I think we just see that like right now in the immediate future, where we have opportunities to deploy the capital internally, that's what's in focus.

Continued product tanker strength: I believe that tanker strength will continue, and companies will benefit from it. For this reason, I don't believe that Ardmore Shipping is a good short candidate as a standalone position; however, it could make sense paired with other long tanker positions.

Conclusion

In recent months, Ardmore Shipping has moved from having one of the biggest discounts to NAV to trading above it. It is now trading at a similar valuation to peers or even above others paying much bigger dividends, such as HAFNIA (HAFN). From my point of view, this premium valuation is not deserved, and Ardmore Shipping shouldn't trade above better-managed peers.

Moreover, last year there was a very profitable similar setup when Ardmore Shipping briefly traded above NAV, but in the following months, it lost more than 30%. While I'm not expecting such a decline, I wouldn't go long at this valuation. I could consider initiating a short position to hedge other tanker positions, such as Okeanis (ECO) or Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).