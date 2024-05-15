AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) Bank of America Health Care Conference Call Transcript

AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bank of America Health Care Conference Call May 15, 2024 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Michael - CEO
Roopal Thakkar - SVP, Chief Medical Officer, Global Therapeutics
Jeffrey Stewart - COO

Conference Call Participants

Geoffrey Meacham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Geoffrey Meacham

With me on stage is CEO, Rob Michael, currently President and COO, I guess, but soon to be.

Robert Michael

Soon to be, yes.

Geoffrey Meacham

Jeff Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer; and Roopal Thakkar, who is Senior VP, Chief Medical Officer, Global Therapeutics. So guys, welcome.

Robert Michael

Thanks for having us, Geoff.

Jeffrey Stewart

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Geoffrey Meacham

So I guess let's kick it off with the most topical, so in the I&I space, with the HUMIRA erosion, you guys have given guidance. You've laid the stage. And I'm sure in the next 12 months, you'll be thrilled to not have a question on this.

Robert Michael

The growth platform is 80% of our business and growing mid-teens. So we do look forward to talking about the growth platform.

Geoffrey Meacham

Right.

Robert Michael

We understand why we're getting questions on HUMIRA.

Geoffrey Meacham

Exactly. But I want to ask you, though, about the outlook for SKYRIZI and RINVOQ in the context of sort of I&I kind of disruption this year, and then obviously, that sort of ends in the next several years. And you're back to sort of stable growth organic and even beyond I&I?

Robert Michael

Yes. I think if you look at the business overall, I mean, we're very pleased with the performance of the growth platform. This year alone, you're talking about $5.6 billion of growth. You saw in the first quarter mid-teens growth delivery from the ex HUMIRA platform. And that's the fundamental strategy to really drive that long-term

