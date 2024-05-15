Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Kreps - IR
Jeff Soinski - CEO
Nabeel Subainati - Principal Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Avinger First Quarter 2024 Results Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Matt Kreps. Sir, you may begin.

Matt Kreps

Thank you. And thank you all for participating in today's call. I'd like to welcome you to Avinger's first quarter 2024 conference call. Joining us today are Avinger's CEO, Jeff Soinski, and Principal Financial Officer, Nabeel Subainati. Earlier today, Avinger released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the release is posted on the Avinger website under investor relations.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, our future financial expectations and expected timing for commercial launch of products and filings within the FDA are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please see our

