Allianz SE (ALIZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Ritchie - Head of IR
Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoutre - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America
Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux
Will Hardcastle - UBS
Michael Huttner - Berenberg
Will Hawkins - KBW
James Shuck - Citi
Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca
Andrew Crean - Autonomous
Iain Pearce - BNP Exane

Andrew Ritchie

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Allianz Conference Call on the Allianz Group Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024. For your information, this conference call is being streamed live on allianz.com and YouTube. A recording will be made available shortly after the call.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoutre, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE. Please go ahead, Claire-Marie.

Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoutre

Thank you very much, Andrew. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm very happy to report our very good results for the first quarter of 2024.

If we look at Page 3, and we start with the Group, overall, we see here a good growth this quarter with our total business volume up 7.5% at €48 billion. Our operating profit is at €4 billion, which is 27% of our midpoint outlook, and our shareholder core net income is up 16% compared to last year, also supported by improvements on the non-operating profit side.

All segments have contributed to these results, which is really providing a good balance, and in particular the P&C segment. So let me go in a bit more details into P&C. Here you see as well a good growth level at 7.5% internal growth with a very good pricing momentum. And our combined ratio is at 91.9.

Here you can see which is in line

