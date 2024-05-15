B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.79K Followers

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryant Riley - Chairman, Co-Founder & Co-CEO
Phillip Ahn - CFO & COO
Tom Kelleher - Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sean Haydon - Charles Lane Capital
Paul Dwyer - Punch & Associates
Robert Heimowitz - Concise Capital Management

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to B. Riley Financial's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Ariel, and I will be your call coordinator.

Earlier today, B. Riley issued a press release and financial supplement detailing its results for the first quarter of 2024, which can be found on its Investor Relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

Today's call includes prepared remarks from the company, followed by a question-and-answer session. Joining us today from B. Riley are Bryant Riley, Chairman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO. After management's remarks, we will open the line for questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. An audio replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website later today.

Today's call will also include non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation for these, as well as an explanation for the use of these metrics and a definition of these terms is available in the earnings press release and financial supplement, both of which are available on the company's Investor Relations website.

And before we conclude today's call, I will provide the necessary cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Bryant Riley. Mr. Riley, please proceed.

Bryant Riley

Thank you for joining our call this afternoon.

Before we get into these results for the quarter, I want to thank our employees, investors and partners for your continued patience throughout what has been a highly

Recommended For You

About RILY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RILY

Trending Analysis

Trending News