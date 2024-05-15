Giuliano Benzin

Dear readers/followers,

I recently downgraded (though, in December 2023) AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY) (OTCQX:AXAHF) as an investment from a long-time "BUY" rating to a "HOLD" rating. You can find my last article on the company here, and since that time the company has actually outperformed the index somewhat.

This is also the reason why I am asking if perhaps I went in with my rating change too early. It's one of the things I sometimes am prone to do. Because I am so valuation-focused, it's not unheard of that my rating changes come at times when the company in question still has "room to run".

Is this the case here, or was the AXA increase in share price more of a fluke, and buying more at this time is a poor idea?

That's what we'll look at in this article and try to answer.

To remind you, AXA remains a core investment in the financial portion of my portfolio. I can show you the outperformance that I have been able to record on this investment using this simple picture, from one of my first articles from over 2 years ago. Despite my "HOLD" rating, I remain "LONG" AXA and I have no plans to sell this stake in the near term. I have a 50%+ TSR in a time when the S&P500 has returned less than 20% on this investment.

Seeing Alpha AXA RoR (Seeing Alpha AXA RoR)

Updating on AXA and French insurance

In my last article, I noted the company's outperformance, but at the same time noted the ongoing concern that the company's valuation was becoming somewhat stretched. Whenever this happens in my experience, it's only a question of time until the business declines in valuation, leading to lower shareholder returns.

I will say, at this point, that there are now very clear indicators that AXA S.A. is starting to get fully or even overvalued. In fact, for the first time since covering this company, I have found a realistic assumption where this company at €30/share could be considered to be fully valued in this environment - and that is where we currently are, with the company trading at well above €30/share.

So we'll see what sort of result improvements we can infer from the quarterly results, and for the forecast for the coming year.

Remember, AXA as a business doesn't provide full quarterly earnings reports. Instead, what it does is give activity indicators for quarters, a half-year report, and then a full-year report.

For the full year, which came in late February, things were just as good as the share price evolution suggests to us here. The company's UE, or underlying earnings, are growing at a rate of 6%, with an EPS growth of 8%, and a 3% increase in gross written premiums, pushing it above €100B of Gross Written premium for the year.

The company also presents a solvency ratio that is well in excess of any conservative regulatory requirement.

AXA IR (AXA IR)

AXA is sort of a full-service insurance and AM company, but a vast majority with over 50% of the company's revenues, is P&C, which means I view AXA mostly as a Property and casualty insurer, with a strong secondary segment in Life & Savings, a 16% health segment, and a very small, €1.6B asset management business (in terms of revenue at least).

However, for the full-year results, all of the indicators for the company are moving in the right direction here - an increase in cash remittance of over €16.4B cumulative, a solvency ratio that is well over 30% above the target, a ROE that is close to the highest target of 15%, and a number of achievement for the full year.

What achievements?

The company managed to successfully dispose of 22 non-core positions, moving towards its AXA XL transformation plan, which now has 85% of revenues from the technical risk and fee-based businesses here.

AXA also has a very attractive mix of B2B and B2C businesses, far better-balanced than most insurers here, in fact, which was one of the reasons I found the company so attractive and worth investing in the first place.

AXA IR (AXA IR)

The company updated its financial targets, now targeting a 6-8% CAGR underlying earnings growth on an annual basis, a move upward in the payment policy, and an even higher target in cumulative Cash remittance, from €14B between 2021-2023 to over €21B in 2024-2026.

The company is already the #1 global player in Commercial P&C with a very strong business model, as well as leading the health insurance segment in Europe, with a leading global EB position. It's also the top 3 in retail insurance, and leads the protection segment, with a leading overall position in Japan & Hong Kong.

All this together means a "machine" where the objective of cash generation and providing effective and qualitative services seems quite possible. The new trends in the commercial of cyber and energy transition risks lead to new markets and segments in the P&C mid-market, with space in UK, Spain and Italy, while growing the US segment. In health, the company is rolling out underwriting automation and self-service tools in employee and HR portals. In Retail P&C, the company is continuing to roll out more tied agents, and increasing agent productivity through a number of strategies, also including computable AI contracts.

All in all, the history is excellent - and I have no reason to believe the future will be any different from what you see here.

AXA IR (AXA IR)

Some might have issues with the company rebasing 2020 - I don't because it indeed was a very exceptional period.

Activity indicators for the first quarter are looking very solid, including strong revenue growth in accordance with the plan presented here P&C commercial premiums were up 7% in 1Q24, and P&C personal and L&H premiums were up 6%. Solvency ratios were up even further, and are now touching close to 230%, which would make AXA one of the most conservatively leveraged and financed insurance businesses on the planet.

The company also announced a RE deal for the savings portfolio, terminating a previously announced sale without any expected financial impact for the company.

AXA has done very well during 1Q24. I will increase my price target for the company to reflect the strength I see in the business here.

Risks & Upside to AXA

The risk to AXA here is now completely valuation-centric. The company was a no-nonsense buy at any valuation close to or below €20/share. It was cheap, and a great holding for your portfolio, with a very solid yield. That's when I "pumped" my portfolio with AXA and thought and "knew" it to be a great deal - though as analysts, we obviously don't use terminology like that. But my conviction at the time was extremely high.

Here, though, we're starting to run into some issues. We'll go into more about this in the valuation section, but in essence, the company at anything approaching above €30/share is no longer as great a "BUY" as it once was. Dependable valuation models which I have been showing you in previous articles show this company scoring in a €27-€31/range, which means that over €31, we're starting to push that - and we're now over €31/share. (Paywalled FAST Graphs link)

One of the main risks for AXA remains its exposure to massive P&C risk, especially in Europe. This is due to the heavy exposure to Central Europe, it's also heavily exposed to natural catastrophes. Any such instance would deeply affect profitability upsides - as it has in the past.

On the flip side, we have the fact that AXA has done extremely well in carving out a niche for itself in some of the commercial lines, and while I can question XL, the appeal of XL expands the commercial lines and portfolio to NA, which can deliver the company solid growth if AXA can underwrite (which we know it can). The sale of the AXA equitable segment in conjunction with the XL M&A is also a good move because it means solid portfolio balancing - again, a significant positive here.

So, to conclude, the main risk here is valuation - and that risk is much higher at this time.

Valuation for AXA

So, AXA is no longer a superb "BUY". It hasn't been for some time. I apply a strict valuation discount to AXA, and that discount goes to 9X P/E. It's entirely possible that over time the company may go beyond this, but on the 5-year 9x P/E forecast, AXA at this time is slated to return less than 9% per year, and that's with a 5.88% annual dividend yield.

FAST Graphs AXA Upside (FAST Graphs AXA Upside)

When you see this potential, it becomes easier to understand the stance that AXA is indeed somewhat overvalued at this time. Even under positive assumptions, including something like a nearly 10x P/E, which is the 20-year average for the company, the annualized RoR is only 12% here - less than 15, and you're betting on an above-average valuation for a company that hasn't seen it for some time.

The 5.88% yield isn't argument enough - plenty of REITs give you better returns and possibilities than this at today's valuation. AXA is a great business, great yield, great fundamentals, great operational upside - but it's just too expensive at this particular time, no matter where you expect the upside.

This forecast is based on over 8% annualized growth, which is putting strain on the company, given this is the business's upper-range growth expectation until 2026. I have reason to believe, based on outperformance, that the company may indeed manage this, but I do not believe they will manage more than this over time.

Because of this, and what you see in my article above, I do not consider AXA attractively priced for its current realistic estimates, and I am holding my conviction at a "HOLD" here.

I am, however, increasing my PT to €31/share, from €29.5 because I believe that at a normalized 9x P/E, the company does have the possibility for a 14-15% annualized upside and given the risk/reward ratio at over 6% yield at this time, I consider this favorable.

Here is my updated thesis for AXA as of May 2024.

Thesis

This is one of the largest asset managers and insurers in all of Europe and the world. It has rock-solid foundations and a 200-year history. Under the right circumstances and at the right valuation, this company is a definite "BUY".

I believe that a conservative estimate of the company's abilities calls for at least a target of €31/share, up from €29.5 in my last article. This means the upside is still gone as it now trades at over €33, and we can look at potentially harvesting profit if the company moves up more. I would start harvesting over 10.5x P/E.

Based on this, I would still consider AXA a "HOLD" here, and a firm one, and this represents a long-term rating change for me, given how long I have been positive on AXA before the last article.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversion.

The company is no longer cheap, and the upside here is less than ~8%. This is now a "HOLD".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.